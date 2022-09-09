Read full article on original website
huntnewsnu.com
Column: Northeastern needs to fix the current housing crisis
It took six months, until mid-August, for my roommate and I to receive our housing information. This summer was filled with stressful planning and setbacks, as we vied for a dwindling number of dorms. By the time our selection time had arrived, none of our desired options were available. I could not even consider outside housing on short notice because Boston’s apartments are both limited and very expensive in the current seller’s market. With a new school year quickly approaching, one would presume that the simple question of “Where are you living next year?” would have been already answered by the end of the spring semester. Unfortunately, despite Northeastern providing upperclassmen students with a selection number on Feb. 4, my housing situation remained uncertain until a few weeks before the first day of classes.
Pride Worcester Festival brings the proud — and persecuted — together downtown
WORCESTER — Members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community put an exclamation point on Worcester Pride Week Saturday downtown, where a large crowd — some old, some new — gathered for the annual Pride Worcester Festival. “Happy Pride, everybody!” Mayor Joseph M. Petty shouted emphatically as he and other politicians shared the stage...
spectrumnews1.com
Pride Worcester Festival 2022 hosts hundreds downtown
WORCESTER, Mass. - An annual tradition in the city of Worcester, the Pride Festival, brought out hundreds Saturday afternoon. More than 80 vendors, nonprofits, artisans, and makers celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community in Central Massachusetts. While pride is traditionally celebrated in June across the country, Worcester has done theirs in September.
wgbh.org
Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists
A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
Latest apartment project in Worcester: 218-unit building off Shrewsbury Street
WORCESTER — A developer is proposing a 218-unit residential building for a block at 225 Shrewsbury St. and 68 Albany St. The seven-story building will be behind the current shopping plaza at the site. ...
Western Massachusetts firefighters take interest in STCC’s fire science program
At Springfield Technical Community College, a lieutenant with the Springfield Fire Department, is pursuing a degree through a program that draws full-time firefighters.
burlington.org
Why are the Flags at half mast?
Please be advised that as a mark of respect for the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and in accordance with a Presidential proclamation, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag shall be flown at half-staff at all state buildings beginning immediately and continuing through the day of interment. [Update on the specific date of interment to follow.]
Encore Boston rolls out gambling limit program
Visitors to the Boston Encore Harbor casino can now set a limit when playing electronic games, including slots.
Stow, Mass., lost its two Dunkin’s, becoming a ‘Dunkin’ desert’
A town in Massachusetts without a Dunkin’. Can you believe it?. To quote Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio, Stow has lost both of its Dunkin’ locations as of this year, turning it into a “Dunkin’ desert.”. With 1,073 Dunkin’ locations in the state, it’s a...
spectrumnews1.com
Local doctor recommends people get new Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot if they're eligible
WORCESTER, Mass. - Doses of the new Bivalent COVID-19 booster shots are available across central Massachusetts. The new boosters are specifically formulated to protect against omicron variants. Pfizer's vaccine is authorized for people 12 and older, while Moderna's updated booster has been authorized for people 18 and older. UMass Memorial...
George Rotondo, Revere City Councillor, has died
George Rotondo, a Revere City Councillor, has died, Boston 25 learned Sunday. “It is with deep sadness that we offer our sincere condolences on the passing of Revere City Councillor George Rotondo,” a spokesperson from Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Office told Boston 25. “Councillor Rotondo served the City of Revere over the last two decades and will be missed by many in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rotondo family.”
Antisemitic banners with Sept. 11 conspiracy theory hung above Massachusetts roads by emerging neo-Nazi group
A group of masked individuals representing an emerging neo-Nazi group hung banners bearing antisemitic conspiracy theories and racist messages above roads in Saugus and Danvers on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. On Gab.com, a social media website popular with the far-right, the Nationalist Socialist Club, a...
Tufts Daily
Established Democrats defeat lesser-known challengers in Mass. primaries
Incumbent State Rep. Erika Uyterhoeven won the 27th Middlesex District Democratic primary on Sept. 6, defeating opponent Jason Mackey. Uyterhoeven, who is currently running uncontested in the general election, won with 87% of the vote and is on track to continue representing the city of Somerville in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - September 13
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
wgbh.org
AG candidate Campbell will not commit to debating GOP rival
Andrea Campbell, the Democratic nominee for attorney general, would not commit to holding debates with her Republican opponent in an interview Monday. When asked on Boston Public Radio if she would debate Republican nominee Jay McMahon in an event by GBH, she replied, "We'll see." If she prevails in November,...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA
Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
Layoffs, furloughs hit Family Health Center of Worcester; branches outside city closed
WORCESTER — The Family Health Center of Worcester has laid off 35 workers, furloughed 15 and has closed branches in Southbridge and Webster. The Queen Street agency, which provides care for income-eligible patients, has been dealing with financial hardships, as well as a malware attack, according to CEO Louis Brady.
Fire damages high school under construction in Worcester
WORCESTER - A fire damaged a building under construction at Doherty High School in Worcester Monday afternoon. WBZ-TV's drone camera captured firefighters still on the roof as the sun set Monday, hosing down the smoldering stacks of insulation that had fueled spectacular flames. It was just after 3 p.m. when firefighters got several 911 calls about heavy smoke atop one of four new buildings under construction as part of the new, $316 million Doherty High School. "It's like a punch to the gut," said Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty. "You put a lot of time and effort. A lot of time went...
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants
As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
