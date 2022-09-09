ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

huntnewsnu.com

Column: Northeastern needs to fix the current housing crisis

It took six months, until mid-August, for my roommate and I to receive our housing information. This summer was filled with stressful planning and setbacks, as we vied for a dwindling number of dorms. By the time our selection time had arrived, none of our desired options were available. I could not even consider outside housing on short notice because Boston’s apartments are both limited and very expensive in the current seller’s market. With a new school year quickly approaching, one would presume that the simple question of “Where are you living next year?” would have been already answered by the end of the spring semester. Unfortunately, despite Northeastern providing upperclassmen students with a selection number on Feb. 4, my housing situation remained uncertain until a few weeks before the first day of classes.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Pride Worcester Festival 2022 hosts hundreds downtown

WORCESTER, Mass. - An annual tradition in the city of Worcester, the Pride Festival, brought out hundreds Saturday afternoon. More than 80 vendors, nonprofits, artisans, and makers celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community in Central Massachusetts. While pride is traditionally celebrated in June across the country, Worcester has done theirs in September.
wgbh.org

Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists

A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
burlington.org

Why are the Flags at half mast?

Please be advised that as a mark of respect for the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and in accordance with a Presidential proclamation, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag shall be flown at half-staff at all state buildings beginning immediately and continuing through the day of interment. [Update on the specific date of interment to follow.]
BURLINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

George Rotondo, Revere City Councillor, has died

George Rotondo, a Revere City Councillor, has died, Boston 25 learned Sunday. “It is with deep sadness that we offer our sincere condolences on the passing of Revere City Councillor George Rotondo,” a spokesperson from Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Office told Boston 25. “Councillor Rotondo served the City of Revere over the last two decades and will be missed by many in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rotondo family.”
REVERE, MA
Tufts Daily

Established Democrats defeat lesser-known challengers in Mass. primaries

Incumbent State Rep. Erika Uyterhoeven won the 27th Middlesex District Democratic primary on Sept. 6, defeating opponent Jason Mackey. Uyterhoeven, who is currently running uncontested in the general election, won with 87% of the vote and is on track to continue representing the city of Somerville in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.
SOMERVILLE, MA
wgbh.org

AG candidate Campbell will not commit to debating GOP rival

Andrea Campbell, the Democratic nominee for attorney general, would not commit to holding debates with her Republican opponent in an interview Monday. When asked on Boston Public Radio if she would debate Republican nominee Jay McMahon in an event by GBH, she replied, "We'll see." If she prevails in November,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA

Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Fire damages high school under construction in Worcester

WORCESTER - A fire damaged a building under construction at Doherty High School in Worcester Monday afternoon. WBZ-TV's drone camera captured firefighters still on the roof as the sun set Monday, hosing down the smoldering stacks of insulation that had fueled spectacular flames. It was just after 3 p.m. when firefighters got several 911 calls about heavy smoke atop one of four new buildings under construction as part of the new, $316 million Doherty High School. "It's like a punch to the gut," said Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty. "You put a lot of time and effort. A lot of time went...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants

As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester, MA
Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.

