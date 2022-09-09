Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Jimmy Garoppolo nearly blindsided 49ers with secret Rams deal
Jimmy Garoppolo is a member of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 season. Half a year ago, it seemed like the veteran QB’s exit from the team was inevitable. San Francisco was rolling out the red carpet for Trey Lance to finally take over as the lead signal-caller. Garoppolo, meanwhile, was too valuable to remain as a backup for a contending squad.
Haugh: Bears shock NFL world with win over 49ers … even if their coach wasn't surprised
The Bears’ 19-10 win against the 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field was an example of what happens when the coachiest of football coaches gets complete and total buy-in from a bunch of players with much to prove in the NFL.
NBC Sports
Sad 49ers fan drenched in hilarious scene after loss to Bears
When it rains, it pours. Just ask this unfortunate 49ers fan on Sunday afternoon at Solider Field. Not only did this fan have to watch his team fail to capitalize on numerous opportunities to put away the Chicago Bears in the 49ers' 19-10 loss, but it appears he might have lost something else during the torrential downpour in Chicago.
Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan drop truth bomb on 49ers’ frustrating Week 1 loss to Bears
Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan know they have no one to blame but themselves after the San Francisco 49ers lost their season-opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers’ quarterback was abysmal in his first start as QB1, failing to throw for a touchdown and finishing 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception. Sure, Lance did show flashes of brilliance, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards to lead the team’s rushing attack. However, the fact is he wasn’t able to propel the offense further.
NBC Sports
Patriots-Dolphins Takeaways: Not much to show from a week in Miami
The 2022 NFL season started the same way the previous campaign did for the New England Patriots: with a loss to the rival Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, which was the second-largest deficit a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team has faced in a season opener since the 31-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2003. The second half didn't go much better for the Patriots as the Dolphins cruised to a 20-7 win in the hot Miami sun at Hard Rock Stadium.
NBC Sports
Shanahan disappointed in 49ers' 'silly mistakes' vs. Bears
The analysis of Trey Lance's performance will dominate the conversation surrounding the 49ers' 19-10 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but San Francisco didn't give much aid to the second-year quarterback with a flurry of mistakes. "Not to take anything away from them, but I'm disappointed about some...
Yardbarker
Bears Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also adding OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad. Pennel, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.
49ers' Nick Bosa irate after ugly loss to Bears team that 'couldn't move the ball'
Nick Bosa was annoyed as anyone else watching Sunday's 49ers-Bears debacle.
NBC Sports
Pete's Post Office: What to make of Commanders' run game in Week 1
Every Tuesday, Pete Hailey will answer questions from Washington Commanders fans about their favorite and always-interesting team. From inquiries about the depth chart to random ones about what it's like on the beat, he hopes to provide insight into whatever is on the mind of those who care so much about the organization.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 2 odds: Opening spread for Patriots vs. Steelers is shocking
Patriots -1 Moneyline: Patriots -115, Steelers +100. Over/Under: Over 41 points (-107), Under 41 points (-107) The Patriots are 1-5 overall and 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games. They're also 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. Bourne reacts to lack of role in...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Lance struggles in 49ers' brutal loss
CHICAGO — The first game of the 49ers' Trey Lance Era was not exactly a masterpiece. Obviously, there were always going to be ups and downs as the 49ers makes the transition to a new quarterback. And that is exactly what occurred Sunday on a dreary day along the shore of Lake Michigan.
NBC Sports
Patriots appear to bench Cole Strange in first half vs. Dolphins
Cole Strange may want to forget his first half of NFL football. The Patriots' 2022 first-round draft pick got the start at left guard for New England in its season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But after just two offensive drives, Strange was replaced by backup offensive lineman James Ferentz, who played the rest of the first half at left guard.
NBC Sports
Bears CB believes Lance didn't 'do s--t' in 49ers' loss
Trey Lance saw the field for 178 offensive snaps during his rookie season last year, so his start in the 49ers' 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Solider Field wasn't his first taste of NFL game action. But Lance still has a lot to prove to the...
NBC Sports
Trent Brown sums up Patriots' mood in brief press conference
Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots aren't in the cheeriest of moods following a rough Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Bill Belichick was on brand with brief answers during his postgame press conference. On Monday, offensive tackle Trent Brown channeled his inner Belichick with a short presser of his own.
NBC Sports
Kyle Fuller out for 2022 season with torn ACL
The Ravens have lost another player to a season-ending injury. Head coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday that cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL during the season-opening victory over the Jets and will miss the rest of 2022. Fuller started the contest for Baltimore and was helped off the field...
NBC Sports
Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties
The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
NBC Sports
Von Miller: Blocks like Leonard Fournette’s on Micah Parsons should be illegal
Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette delivered a huge hit on Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday night, giving Tom Brady enough time to throw a long bomb to Julio Jones. It was a great play by Fournette, but not everyone liked it. Bills pass rusher Von Miller wrote on...
NBC Sports
Why RGIII called Week 1 'the most Carson Wentz game ever'
Commanders fans saw two versions of Carson Wentz during their team's season-opening win over the Jaguars Sunday. There was "Good Carson," who connected with Washington receivers for 313 yards and four touchdowns, including a 49-yard dime to Terry McLaurin for six points in the fourth quarter. Then there was "Bad Carson," who threw interceptions on back-to-back possessions to help the Jaguars turn a 14-3 halftime deficit into a 22-14 lead with less than 10 minutes to go in the game.
NBC Sports
Matt Rhule’s complaint regarding Jacoby Brissett spike misses the mark
I love the smell of a head coach napalming officials in the morning, However, when the coach’s complaints miss the mark, it’s not very satisfying at all. (And it could get expensive for the coach.) On Sunday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule groused after the loss to the Browns...
NBC Sports
Seahawks troll 49ers, NFC West with tweet after winless start
For at least 24 hours, the Seattle Seahawks are in first place in the NFC West. They should enjoy it while it lasts. Following the Los Angeles Rams' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, the 49ers' loss to the Chicago Bears Sunday morning and the Arizona Cardinals' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday afternoon in Week 1, the Seahawks -- who face off against the Denver Broncos on Monday night in Seattle -- are alone atop the division. The team's Twitter account wasted no time taking a victory lap.
