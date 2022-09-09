ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/9

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uNwiX_0hoxM25a00

The latest on the Panthers' injury front.

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for the season opener against the Cleveland Browns. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

N/A

LIMITED

LB Brandon Smith (thigh) - QUESTIONABLE

FULL

K Eddy Pineiro (left hip) - NO GAME STATUS LISTED

RB Christian McCaffrey (shin) - NO GAME STATUS LISTED

TE Giovanni Ricci (hip) - NO GAME STATUS LISTED

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral

Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
FanSided

3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 1

Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas

Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott

With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
DALLAS, PA
ClutchPoints

What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed

Much was made about Tom Brady’s lengthy hiatus away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of training camp and preseason. It’s now an open secret that Brady took the time off for family matters after shocking the world with his unretirement. But what exactly did he do during those 11 days? He […] The post What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Dnp N A Limited Lb#Christian
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 2

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season is in the books. The second full weekend of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by Alabama's near loss to Texas, Notre Dame's shocking upset loss and Scott Frost's potentially final game as Nebraska's head coach. Following Week 2, ESPN's Football...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele

The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

D'Ernest Johnson a healthy scratch for Cleveland in Week 1

D'Ernest Johnson will be a healthy scratch for the Cleveland Browns in their Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers. In somewhat of a surprising move, the Browns did not activated Johnson for their Week 1 game against the Panthers. The team made sure to hang onto the talented back this offseason despite having both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt under contract, and despite drafting Jerome Ford on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft. He could be a potential trade candidate for teams that need a running back.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Dallas Cowboys Officially Name Starting Quarterback For Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott for the next six to eight weeks. Prescott suffered a significant injury in the team's season opener Sunday night. Now, the big question is what will the Cowboys do at quarterback?. Some have suggested the Cowboys should go...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Game Day News

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to open the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday night against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Brady, the 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, will surely have plenty of friends and family members in attendance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday evening.
ARLINGTON, TX
FanSided

Browns TE Myles Garrett sacks on his former QB twice

Cleveland Browns tight end Myles Garrett is having a celebration-worthy season opener after sacking on his former quarterback twice. Cleveland Browns tight end Myles Garrett is having a celebration-worthy season opener. He faced the Carolina Panthers, his former team, and sacked his former quarterback Baker Mayfield twice. In a Tweet...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Matt Rhule’s complaint regarding Jacoby Brissett spike misses the mark

I love the smell of a head coach napalming officials in the morning, However, when the coach’s complaints miss the mark, it’s not very satisfying at all. (And it could get expensive for the coach.) On Sunday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule groused after the loss to the Browns...
NFL
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy