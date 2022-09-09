ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado recall effort OK’d for state senator who quit GOP

By JAMES ANDERSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwBUG_0hoxLv4j00
FILE - Colorado Republican Sen. Kevin Priola, left, Democratic House Speaker KC Becker, center, and Democratic Sen. Lois Court discuss a proposed ballot initiative to let the state keep excess tax revenue in Denver on March 20, 2019. A Colorado recall campaign is targeting Priola, who left the GOP and joined the Democratic Party in September 2022, saying he was disgusted with Republicans' widespread embrace of 2020 election conspiracies. (AP Photo/Jim Anderson, File)

DENVER (AP) — Backers of a campaign targeting a Colorado lawmaker who left the GOP and joined the Democratic Party, citing the Republican Party’s embrace of discredited 2020 election conspiracies, received the go-ahead Friday to collect voter signatures in their bid to trigger a recall election.

Colorado’s secretary of state’s office said it had approved a recall petition targeting state Sen. Kevin Priola, whose term representing a suburban Denver district ends in 2025. Petitioners have until Nov. 8 to collect enough signatures to force an eventual recall vote.

Priola infuriated Republicans when he announced his party switch in August, saying he was horrified by the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and had waited in vain for his party to repudiate it as well as former President Donald Trump, who continues to insist the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Numerous assertions that the presidential election was stolen have been proven false.

Priola also rebuked what he called the GOP’s refusal to take climate change seriously. “Today, my Republican colleagues would rather deny the existence of human-caused climate change than take action,” he wrote in a letter announcing his decision.

Priola’s move enhanced Democrats’ prospects for retaining a majority in Colorado’s senate in the November midterm elections. The party holds a comfortable majority in the House. But the recall drive is in a new district assigned to Priola that has become more conservative thanks to last year’s redistricting process.

Signature-gatherers hit the streets Friday, and the recall campaign already has raised $130,000, said Michael Fields, who heads the recall committee and is president of the conservative group Advance Colorado Institute. Fields cited Priola’s past votes with Democrats, especially on state tax policy, as well as what he called Priola’s betrayal of the Republican voters who elected him to office.

“Conservative Republicans voted for him to be a conservative leader in the Senate,” Fields said.

“Special interests with deep pockets filed this recall as personal and political retribution for my decision to put people over partisan politics, and I have confidence you will see through their deceptive tactics,” Priola said in a statement released Friday. “Ask yourself why these special interests are just now calling for my recall over votes I took over a year and a half ago, and in some cases four years ago. This is clearly not about my voting record.”

“These hyper-partisan political insiders are wasting hundreds of thousands of your taxpayer money on a special election to punish me for serving you as an independent voice,” the senator stated. “I’m proud to be one of the most bipartisan legislators in our state.”

Priola is in his second term as a state senator and is not up for reelection in November. The campaign needs signatures equal to at least 25% of the number of votes cast in the district in the last election to force a vote.

Fields said any recall vote, if certified by the secretary of state’s office, could be held in January.

Comments / 4

CoPete
4d ago

Post recall petition signing locations and I’ll be there. He should have done the honorable thing and resigned and moved on.

Reply(1)
12
CO Son
3d ago

he didn't leave the GOP the GOP became the GQP and a cult of conspiracy & corruption

Reply(1)
7
Related
cpr.org

As Colorado Republicans look for a way back to power, the state Senate may be the party’s best chance. Here are the races to watch

Despite Colorado’s increasingly blue landscape, Republicans hope to ride backlash against President Joe Biden and state-level Democrats to victory in 2022. And their best chance to do that appears to be the state Senate. If Republicans can win a handful of close seats, they could retake the majority in the upper legislative chamber, allowing them to stop or slow Democrats’ plans in the years ahead.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Colorado Point of View: O’Dea’s views; Polis’ ad campaign

DENVER (KDVR) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea talks with host Matt Mauro about his views on abortion, inflation and other topics for debate on this week’s “Colorado Point of View.”. Mauro also discusses Gov. Jared Polis’ ad campaign that uses news reports to list...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Associated Press

Michigan chief justice leaving to lead arbitration group

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court is leaving to become president of an international provider of dispute-resolution services. Bridget McCormack’s hiring was announced Tuesday by the American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution, a day after she said she would resign from the court later this year. Kimberly Wiehl, leader of the group’s governing board, said the organization was looking for someone who has “outstanding business acumen” and is committed to expanding access to resolving disputes outside court. “At a time when so much is changing in the legal profession, the AAA-IDCR’s mission and vision are more important than ever,” McCormack said in a written statement.
LANSING, MI
skyhinews.com

Letter to the editor: Clean up Colorado voter rolls

Colorado has all mail-in ballots and mail-in ballots are much harder to prevent fraud than in person voting, based on the Bush/Carter study of election methods. So, how is Colorado monitoring our elections to prevent fraud? The only way to reduce fraud for mail-in ballots is signature verification and clean voter rolls. Any ballot mailed to a dead person or someone that has moved, is a potential fraudulent vote.
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Colorado Republicans Keep Campaigning With Their Conspiracist Fellow GOP Candidates

At Colorado Republican Party fundraiser in Weld County last month, 17 candidates posed together for a picture, standing in front of “Meet Our Candidates” signs listing all their names. U. S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea, the most prominent contender of the group, appeared on one end, smiling broadly, his right arm behind his fellow GOP candidate Stephanie Wheeler, who is running for a Denver statehouse seat.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
KOAT 7

Democrats and Republicans call out Mark Ronchetti's latest campaign ad

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As the race for New Mexico's next governor heats up, a new campaign ad by Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti is facing criticism from both Democrats and Republicans. The ad released this week features Ronchetti’s wife Krysty and highlights a possible home invasion she experienced in...
ELECTIONS
coloradosun.com

Millions pour into Colorado’s 2022 booze ballot measure battle

They say whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting. But there will be plenty of battling over booze in this year’s election in Colorado. A major influx of money — about $8 million — poured last month into the committees backing ballot initiatives that would let grocery stores sell wine and allow third-party delivery services to transport alcohol, as well as an initiative that would open the door for liquor retailers to open as many locations as they’d like in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Recall Election#Republicans#Gop#The Democratic Party#The Republican Party#Democrats#House
theprowersjournal.com

Coloradans to Vote on Various Ballot Initiatives in 2022 General Election

Denver, Colo – Coloradans will have the opportunity to cast their vote on 11 statewide ballot measures in the 2022 General Election, including five measures referred to the ballot by the Colorado legislature and six voter-initiated propositions. “Elections enable voters to make their voices heard on important issues that...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Florida fines abortion clinic over 24-hour wait period law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials are fining an Orlando abortion clinic $193,000 for violating a state law requiring a 24-hour waiting period before abortions are performed, according to a case assigned to an administrative judge Tuesday. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration filed the complaint against the Center of Orlando for Women this summer. The mandatory 24-hour waiting period rule for abortions in Florida was signed into law in 2015 and was upheld by a judge in April after a nearly seven-year court case. State regulators used patient records to determine the clinic performed 193 abortions that violated the 24-hour waiting period rule between late April and early May of this year, the complaint reads. State law allows for a fine of $1,000 per violation of the waiting period law.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
5280.com

How a Single Chairlift Could Help Revitalize a Southern Colorado Economy

Nestled into Huerfano County’s Spanish Peaks, almost 80 miles southwest of Pueblo, sits Cuchara Mountain Park, a 47-acre plot at the base of the former Panadero Ski Area. Established in 2017, the Huerfano County–owned park is a mix of open slopes and forested areas with hiking trails flanked by Douglas firs, fiddlehead ferns, and some of Colorado’s tallest aspens. Humble Baker Creek winds through the park’s lower section, past a small day lodge, a kids’ climbing structure, and a mini golf course.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
wnax.com

Ernst Opposes “Cow Tax”

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst is against the Democratic party plan to assess fines and additional regulations on livestock producers based on greenhouse gases. Ernst, who is a member of both the Senate Agriculture Committee and the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee calls the proposed action as a “cow tax.” During Wednesday’s hearing, Ernst questioned South Dakota Farm Bureau president Scott Vanderwal during his testimony about the effects of the proposed rule and what it would mean to his livestock operation.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy