What is 'fuel moisture' and why is it important for firefighting?
On a recent 99-degree afternoon, Taylor Zarifis was plucking leaves off of a tall sagebrush in front of a Bureau of Land Management building in Boise. “We’re only collecting the live leaves,” she explained. Zarifis is a wildfire fuels technician, and she’s collecting this brush to demonstrate how...
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
