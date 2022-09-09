ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Restaurant news: LTO Burger & Bites in Greenville opened Friday

By Lillia Callum-Penso, Greenville News
 4 days ago

When LTO Burger Bar closed early in the pandemic, it left the future of the restaurant known for creative burgers and alcohol-infused milkshakes in question. In October 2021, SC Hospitality Group CEO, Renee Boyett said LTO would be back soon but that the company was focused on its two other restaurants, The HabiTap , which launched a brewery operation , Habitual, last year, and Southern Culture Kitchen & Bar .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BEs49_0hoxLjjF00

This past May, Boyett shared a few more details about the new LTO, including the new name and new focus. The new restaurant concept is centered on being a neighborhood hangout that appeals to a wider demographic, Boyett said, calling the new place “a fresh take on the beloved LTO Burger Bar.”

“We have taken the best of LTO ‘s menu, expanded it to provide a wider variety for everyone to enjoy and made it into what it was always intended to be… a fun environment where people of all ages feel welcome,” Boyett said in a statement. “We are happy to open our doors and welcome Greenville back in!”

As for the menu, diners can expect a range of burgers (including a vegan one), grinders, flats (pizzas) and appetizers like wings, pretzel bites and onion rings. You’ll also find desserts, including milkshakes, and a selection of meal-size salads.

LTO Burger & Bites also has a kid’s menu and makes a point to be more family-friendly, Boyett said.

Other updates include new bar offerings as well as new murals and interior upfit.

LTO Burger & Bites opens at 2541 N. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, Friday, Sept. 9.

For more, visit www.ltoburgerandbites.com or follow @ltoburgerandbites on Instagram and Facebook

Lillia Callum-Penso covers food for the Greenville News.

