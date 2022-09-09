ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William and Kate become Prince and Princess of Wales, King announces

By Laura Elston
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wb1z2_0hoxLYy800

William and Kate have become the new Prince and Princess of Wales , with the King announcing their titles in his historic address to the nation.

King Charles III set his affairs in order in a television broadcast on Friday evening, saying he was proud to bestow the title on his eldest son and heir.

It means William is following in his father’s footsteps, and Kate has become the first person since Diana , Princess of Wales to use the title, which Diana held when she was married to Charles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P95uQ_0hoxLYy800

A source close to William and Kate said the princess “appreciates the history” of the role but will “want to look to the future as she creates her own path”.

Camilla was also technically the Princess of Wales when she married Charles in 2005 but never used the title because of its association with Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997.

Diana was stripped of her HRH style and her title was changed to Diana, Princess of Wales following her divorce the year before she died.

Charles paid tribute to “our new Prince and Princess of Wales”, saying they would “continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given”.

Today, I am proud to create (William) Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty

King Charles III

The King said: “As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me.

“He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades.

“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

A source close to the Waleses said: “The couple are focussed on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously

“The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path.”

The couple’s children are now Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Wales.

William and Kate are also the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland.

