The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Binge or Bin

 4 days ago

This week, a deep dive into Prime Video’s new series based on the work of Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien, The Rings of Power .

Join Independent TV’s Eliza Ketcher and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on Prime Video, Netflix , iPlayer and more.

Will The Rings of Power be a satisfying contribution to Tolkien adaptations? Is it a worthy competitor in the big budget fantasy face-off with Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon ?

Find out in this week’s Binge or Bin .

