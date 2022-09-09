ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chris Kaba: Murder investigation launched into death of black rapper shot by police

By Natalie Crockett
 3 days ago

The police watchdog has launched a murder investigation into the death of an unarmed Black man shot dead by police in southwest London .

Chris Kaba , 24, was shot in Streatham Hill on Monday following a pursuit that saw the Audi he was driving hemmed in by two police cars in a narrow residential street.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said Kaba died after a single shot was fired by a Met Police officer from the specialist firearms command while police attempted to stop and contain the vehicle he was driving.

Scotland Yard said it was cooperating with the murder probe and the officer under investigation had been removed from operational duties.

The IOPC said armed officers had pursued Kaba after an automatic number plate recognition camera indicated the vehicle was linked to an earlier firearms incident. The car was not registered to Kaba, the watchdog added.

In a statement announcing the the murder investigation, the IOPC said: “Our investigation team is continuing to gather and review a large amount of evidence, however as this is now a criminal investigation, we are limited in what further information we can provide. The launch of a criminal investigation does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow.

“We have notified Mr Kaba’s family of this latest development.

“We continue to ask that people avoid speculating about this incident out of respect for Mr Kaba’s family and for everyone else affected.”

The watchdog confirmed earlier this week that “no non-police issue firearm has been recovered from the vehicle or the scene” following a detailed search of the area.

Kaba’s family on Wednesday called for a murder investigation as they demanded “answers and accountability” over his death.

In a statement released through the charity Inquest, they said he would still be alive if he had not been Black.

The family read: “We have today told the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) of that demand and that we do not want any delay as has happened in other fatal shootings – otherwise we and the wider public can have no confidence that the police will be held to account.

“We are devastated; we need answers and we need accountability. We are worried that if Chris had not been Black, he would have been arrested on Monday evening and not had his life cut short.”

Kaba, who was due to become a father, was a rapper known as Madix or Mad Itch and was part of the Mobo-nominated drill group 67.

Kaba’s car and police vehicles involved in the pursuit are undergoing a detailed forensic examination at a secure location.

Amanda Pearson, assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police , said: “The Met is cooperating fully as the IOPC work to independently establish the full circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“The officer is not currently on operational duties due to the formal post-incident process. A senior officer will now carefully consider their work status going forward.

“I absolutely understand that this shooting is a matter of grave concern, particularly for our Black communities.

“I also know what a difficult and often dangerous job firearms officers in particular do every day to try to protect the public. They understand and expect that on the very rare occasions they discharge their weapons they will face intense scrutiny. I don’t underestimate the impact on them of this development.

“I’d urge the public to allow the IOPC the time and space needed to progress the investigation.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Teenager, 18, took own life after being removed from social services register

A teenage boy who took his own life was removed from children’s social services caseload just five months before, an inquest as heard.Jade Hutchings, 18, took his own life at his family home in Haywards Heath, West Sussex on May 21, 2020.An inquest into his death opened on Monday in Horsham and statements from his mother Beatrice and father Kerry said the family felt “multiple opportunities” to intervene had been missed and if they had not, Jade may still be alive.In a statement read out to the court, Mrs Hutchings said Jade’s issues first began in 2015 when she and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

NYC block hires armed guards to combat drug dealing in posh neighbourhood

A neighbourhood association in an upmarket New York City block hired armed security guards to patrol the streets and confront drug dealers and violent criminals.The West 4th Mac/6th Block Association in Greenwich Village spent $18,000 on guards from Black Tie Protection Services to deter crack smoking and public defecation over the month of August, resident Brian Maloney told the New York Post.The area of West Fourth Street between MacDougal St and Sixth Ave that Mr Maloney has called home for 16 years had become overrun with emotionally disturbed drug addicts and homeless people in recent years, he told the Post.Reductions...
The Independent

Anthony Robinson: ‘Shopping cart killer’ linked to death of sixth woman

A serial murder suspect dubbed the “shopping cart killer” has been linked to the death of sixth woman by police.Anthony Eugene Robinson, 35, is charged with the murder of two women who were found dead in Harrisonburg, Virginia, in 2021, and has been named by police as a suspect in the homicides of three others.In all the cases, Mr Robinson is suspected of luring women he met on dating apps to a hotel room before killing them and using shopping carts to dispose of their bodies in secluded areas, the Washington Post reported.Mr Robinson is now being linked to...
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Independent

Students evacuated as police investigate ‘hoax’ shooting report at Hollywood High School

Students were evacuated after police in Los Angeles were called to reports of a shooting at Hollywood High School.LAPD says that they received a radio call at 9.43am on Tuesday reporting an assault with a deadly weapon taking place at the campus of the school.The police department says that when officers arrived at the scene they found no evidence of a shooting, but the school was placed in lockdown as the situation was investigated.Students were ordered to shelter in place or were moved to safety across the campus, while Sunset boulevard was closed at Orange Avenue.There have been no...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Robbery suspect killed by NYC subway train after fleeing police

A robbery suspect was reportedly killed after he was allegedly fleeing police in New York and attempted to jump onto a moving subway but missed and fell between two cars, local news reported.On Tuesday morning, a group of four suspects reportedly robbed a 46-year-old passenger at gunpoint on a train that was heading north close to the 174th Street station in the Bronx, less than a mile south of the Bronx Zoo.After the suspected robbery was carried out as morning commuters began filing onto the trains, the four suspects then reportedly ran onto a No 5 train from the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Police say 3 people - not 4 - killed in Memphis rampage

Police in Tennessee have revised the number of people killed in a man's shooting rampage from four to three after a different suspect was identified in the slaying of a teenager during the tense ordeal in Memphis.In a Facebook post, Memphis police said the killing of a 17-year-old girl, Corteria McKinnie, was not part of the series of shootings last Wednesday that terrorized the city and led to a shelter-in-place order.The teen was shot as police frantically hunted the man who posted some of his actions on social media. Police said Ezekiel Kelly, 19, carjacked two motorists and drove...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant

Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery in South Los Angeles, according to police and his representatives.The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was eating inside a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant with his girlfriend Monday afternoon when a suspect approached their table, media reports said.PnB Rock is best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish.” He released his latest song, “Luv Me Again,” on Sept. 2.Los Angeles police confirmed details of the shooting, which occurred around 1:15 p.m., but would not identify PnB Rock as the victim and referred reporters to the coroner's office, which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

‘It just takes one person to do something abhorrent’: Intense security operation for Queen’s lying in state

A former counter-terror police officer has warned that it “just takes one person to do something abhorrent” as security preparations intensify for the Queen’s lying in state.People have already started queuing to pay their respects at Westminster Hall, although access will not start until Wednesday evening.The government said visitors would face “airport-style” security before entering parliament and police will work to protect the queue, which is expected to be many hours and thousands of people long.Nick Aldworth, who led the “protect and prepare” strand of national counter-terrorism policing until his retirement in May 2019, said there was a threat...
U.K.
The Independent

Met officer says force prepared for ‘all what-ifs’ in run up to Queen’s funeral

A senior Metropolitan Police officer said the force had prepared for “all the what-ifs” during the run-up to the Queen’s funeral.Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said the policing operation for the Queen’s death has been “unique”.Speaking to the PA news agency on the Mall in central London, he said: “As the Met Police, we are well versed at leading and being part of major events and policing major events vents here in London.“But of course, this is unique in lots of ways.“Her majesty the Queen is our longest serving monarch and we know thousands of people, we welcome them come...
U.K.
The Independent

Teacher forced to go on leave after students monitored his behaviour with girls on ‘pedo database’

A teacher was placed on leave after a group of middle school students who thought him “creepy” kept a “pedo database” about his interaction with girls in their class.The teacher at the Rhode Island school is now on administrative leave and under investigation, according to The Boston Globe.Eight boys at Davisville Middle School in North Kingstown began keeping the log after the teacher allegedly gave the girls nicknames such as “sunshine” and “sweetheart” and asked them to dance for him.One boy, who is now 15, told The Globe that the group had tried reporting the situation but that the students had...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz trial: FASD expert has ‘never seen’ pregnant woman abuse alcohol as much as shooter’s mother

An expert in fetal alcohol syndrome disorders (FASD) has testified that he has “never seen” a woman abuse alcohol while pregnant as much as Nikolas Cruz’s biological mother.Dr Kenneth Jones took the witness stand on Tuesday as the defence continues to build its case that the mass murderer suffered brain damage and struggled with severe behavioural problems because of his exposure to alcohol in the womb.Dr Jones, one of the nation’s leading FASD researchers who has a dedicated clinic for children prenatally exposed to alcohol, testified that Cruz’s biological mother drank more during her pregnancy than any woman he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Alex Jones trial - live: Conspiracy theorist sanctioned for Sandy Hook Google Analytics discovery delays

A Connecticut jury is hearing evidence to decide how much Conservative radio host Alex Jones should pay out to the family of victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting after he continued to peddle the conspiracy theory that the mass shooting that left 26 children and teachers dead was a hoax.Mr Jones is not in attendance on the first day in the Waterbury courtroom but told his radio audience on Monday night that he plans to travel to Connecticut next week for the proceedings which are expected to feature testimony from both him and victims’ families.This...
WATERBURY, CT
The Independent

