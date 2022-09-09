ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Watch in full: King Charles promises to renew Queen’s ‘lifelong service’ in first address to nation

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CRnmP_0hoxLRn300

King Charles III has addressed the British nation for the first time as sovereign.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II , announced yesterday, the new monarch said he will “renew” his mother’s promise of lifelong service to the public.

“I pay tribute to my mother’s memory and I honour her life of service. I know her death brings great sadness to so many of you, and I share that sense of loss, beyond measure,” he said.

King Charles will formally be declared the new sovereign on Saturday morning when the Accession Council convenes at St James’s Palace in Westminster .

