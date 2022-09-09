Read full article on original website
‘Just let me go’: Freddie Freeman gets real about goal for Dave Roberts, Dodgers
The top of the National League has some ridiculously scary teams. In any other year, the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets would be fighting for the top of the conference. Both teams have been lights out, especially in the second half. However, one team has been consistently great all season long: the Los […] The post ‘Just let me go’: Freddie Freeman gets real about goal for Dave Roberts, Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Recalls Depressing End to Last Season with Yankees
Heaney is eager to play in the postseason after just missing out last year.
The ex-Red Sox turncoat posing a serious threat to steal away Xander Bogaerts
Xander Bogaerts’ time with the Boston Red Sox may be coming to an end soon. After talks of a contract extension failed, the star hitter might just walk in free agency. Between that and the team’s disappointing 2022 season, Boston fans are currently not having a good time right now. It might piss them off […] The post The ex-Red Sox turncoat posing a serious threat to steal away Xander Bogaerts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mark McGwire’s bold Barry Bonds take on Aaron Judge’s home run record pursuit
Aaron Judge is chasing baseball history. His 55 home runs on the season put him on pace to break New York Yankees legend Roger Maris’ American League single-season home run record of 61 home runs. Judge will likely fall short of Barry Bonds’ all-time record of 73 homers, but Mark McGwire believes that Judge will […] The post Mark McGwire’s bold Barry Bonds take on Aaron Judge’s home run record pursuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chaos ensues as streaker invades Mariners-Braves game
We have ourselves a streaker, ladies and gentlemen! The Atlanta Braves and the Seattle Mariners were locked in a fierce battle in the eighth inning when a streaker suddenly interrupted the game. The man was chased by two security personnel, before being tackled to the ground. Here are a few angles of the incident. (via […] The post Chaos ensues as streaker invades Mariners-Braves game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/13/2022
The biggest rivalry in baseball is back for a short two-game set starting this evening as the first-place New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox. It is time to check out our MLB odds series where our Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick will be revealed. After falling on...
Mets hit with tough Starling Marte update amid tight NL East race
The New York Mets have struggled mightily as of late. They have lost control of the National League East division to the Atlanta Braves, who the Mets currently find ahead of them in the standings by just half a game. Considering how big of a lead the Mets have had at times recently, though, being […] The post Mets hit with tough Starling Marte update amid tight NL East race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants' Gabe Kapler, Zack Littell involved in tense exchange during win over Braves
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler and pitcher Zack Littell got into a tiff during the team’s 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night. The quarrel came in the eighth inning when Kapler went out to the mound to remove Littell, who wanted to stay in the game to face Matt Olson. Littell was replaced by Scott Alexander, but as he handed the ball to Kapler and walked off the mound, he appeared to have some choice words.
Dodgers News: MLB Rule Changes Ruin Stadium, Jackson Retires, Injuries, Reddick the Cheater and More
As we enter week three in September, the Dodgers have far and away run away with things in baseball. After Sunday afternoon’s win, LA leads all of baseball in some impressive categories including wins with 96 on the season, and perhaps the most eye opening number, run differential with +301. Heading into play on Sunday, that was 135 runs better than the next best team (the Astros).
Dodgers reach ludicrous winning feat not seen in 52 years
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of a historic run of dominance. They are about to set the franchise record for wins in a season thanks to their remarkable lineup and pitching depth that has survived injuries to key arms. Their dominance is not just historic for the franchise but for all of […] The post Dodgers reach ludicrous winning feat not seen in 52 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Guardians take course of action after James Karinchak umpire hair fiasco vs. Twins
The Cleveland Guardians have reportedly taken action after home plate umpire Ted Barrett was asked to check pitcher James Karinchak for foreign substances in Friday’s game between the Guardians and Minnesota Twins. Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reported that the Guardians contacted MLB in reference to the incident. Barrett checked Karinchak for foreign substances in the […] The post Guardians take course of action after James Karinchak umpire hair fiasco vs. Twins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Dodgers first to clinch
The hunt to play meaningful baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that should come down to the wire, and each Wild Card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues as of Tuesday morning. NL...
Los Angeles Dodgers Clinch 2022 MLB Postseason Berth
UPDATE (Monday, Sept. 12, 9:30 a.m. PT): An error from MLB indicated the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a 2022 postseason berth on Sunday, but they still need one more win or a Milwaukee Brewers loss. The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason, and next on...
Dave Roberts paints blurry picture of Tony Gonsolin’s real chance to return in time for the MLB postseason
The Los Angeles Dodgers are a lock to make the 2022 MLB postseason but they still have some issues to sort out. That includes the injury of All-Star right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who has not pitched since Aug. 23 because of a right forearm strain. Gonsolin has already thrown a bullpen session, so that’s a good sign in terms of his progress, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was far from sounding definitive on whether the pitcher will be back soon enough to be active in time for the 2022 MLB postseason in October.
The major Ronald Acuna Jr effect on Braves’ William Contreras, revealed
Ronald Acuna Jr’s injury is reportedly playing a role in William Contreras’ playing time for the Atlanta Braves. A twitter user asked why Contreras, who’s only had 3 starts during the month of September, is not receiving adequate playing time. CBS fantasy baseball writer and podcaster Scott White shared an interesting response to the question. […] The post The major Ronald Acuna Jr effect on Braves’ William Contreras, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bo Bichette duplicates Lou Gehrig feat not seen in MLB in 92 years
As the Toronto Blue Jays settle into a playoff-impacting series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Bo Bichette has continued to put on a show. As the Blue Jays took down the Rays by a score of 3-2, Bichette recorded two hits, three RBI, and one run. This stat line put Bichette into elite company, becoming […] The post Bo Bichette duplicates Lou Gehrig feat not seen in MLB in 92 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022
Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
