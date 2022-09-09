Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Inn Takes Pride in Giving to Local Northwest Michigan CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Traverse City, MI
Northern Michigan’s Hippie TreeKyle SchepperleyTraverse City, MI
Stimulus money available for Michigan renters and homeownersJake WellsTraverse City, MI
Experience the most unique bookstore around in MichiganJake WellsTraverse City, MI
Related
Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Modern Bayside Traverse City Gem
Just minutes from downtown Traverse City and Old Mission Wineries is a stunning home that’s all about location, location, location. For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to a home that’s perfectly placed near the base of Old Mission Peninsula.
Black Cat Mystery Solved – We Now Know What Was Spotted in Northern MI
Last month we told you about a huge black cat that was spotted in Manistee County. Many people believed it was a black cougar including photographer Dakota Stebbins of northern Michigan. Stebbins posted the photo on social media, and as you can imagine, people went crazy speculating over the images.
traverseticker.com
Garfield Changes: Funeral Home Coming To Former Rite Aid, Burger King/Cuppa Joe Buildings For Sale & More
Significant changes are underway on the stretch of Garfield Avenue located in the city limits, including Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service relocating from State Street to the former Rite Aid building on Garfield and Eighth, the Burger King and Cuppa Joe properties going up for sale at the Garfield/East Front intersection, and several new business and infrastructure projects underway.
Stolen property investigation leads to arrest of Northern Michigan siblings after cops find drugs, guns
A pair of siblings in Northern Michigan were taken into police custody after a search warrant for stolen property led to the discovery of guns and drugs at their home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
recordpatriot.com
2022 Ironman triathlon grinds competitors
FRANKFORT — The 2022 Ironman triathlon competition swept through the town of Frankfort on Sept. 11. Competitors pushed their physical and mental limits, competing in 70.3 miles of swimming, biking and running. Here are the top finishers from Sunday's event. Men's Results. Todd Buckingham (4:02:32) Derek Stone (4:05:21) Andrew...
Club 93.7
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0