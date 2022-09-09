ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

traverseticker.com

Garfield Changes: Funeral Home Coming To Former Rite Aid, Burger King/Cuppa Joe Buildings For Sale & More

Significant changes are underway on the stretch of Garfield Avenue located in the city limits, including Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service relocating from State Street to the former Rite Aid building on Garfield and Eighth, the Burger King and Cuppa Joe properties going up for sale at the Garfield/East Front intersection, and several new business and infrastructure projects underway.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

2022 Ironman triathlon grinds competitors

FRANKFORT — The 2022 Ironman triathlon competition swept through the town of Frankfort on Sept. 11. Competitors pushed their physical and mental limits, competing in 70.3 miles of swimming, biking and running. Here are the top finishers from Sunday's event. Men's Results. Todd Buckingham (4:02:32) Derek Stone (4:05:21) Andrew...
FRANKFORT, MI
