Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
hometownnewsnow.com
Music Food to Highlight Butterfly Celebration
(Michigan City, IN) - The public is invited to celebrate the Monarch butterfly's migration through the region at an event in Michigan City. Save the Dunes is hosting an event called "Monarch Fest." It's scheduled for September 18 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Michigan City's Brewery Lodge &...
abc57.com
Licensed marijuana event and cannabis concert heading to Cassopolis this weekend
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. -- The largest licensed marijuana event of the year is happening this weekend right here in Michiana. High Indotainment is hosting The GOATS of Cannabis Concert on September 17 at the Cass County Fairgrounds. It is expecting to bring in thousands from across the mitten state, along with dispensaries, local crafts and food. For the first-time in the area, you can buy and consume weed on the fairgrounds!
indiana105.com
Rebuilding Together of South Lake County ‘Christmas in September Day’
In Merrillville, the public is invited to lend a hand this Saturday, September 17th. Rebuilding Together of South Lake County serves the communities of Lowell, Cedar Lake, Crown Point and Merrillville on a rotating basis, and this year’s Christmas in September Day will be in the Merrillville area. Volunteers will paint, repair and perform needed maintenance for eight limited-income homeowners, often senior citizens or disabled, and in a single day, transform the homes and lives of those residents. Rebuilding Together South Lake County (RTSLC) says it welcomes volunteers, both skilled and unskilled, to take part in the day by coming to the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, located at 6600 Broadway, Merrillville, from 7 -7:30AM. At this time volunteers will be assigned a project location based on their skill-level, and provided a free t-shirt plus continental breakfast. All projects are scheduled to be completed by mid-to-late afternoon. Lunch will be provided. RTSLC also thanked the following for their donations towards this year’s event: Town of Merrillville, Order of AHEPA, CrossPoint Church, First Christian Reformed Church of Crown Point, First United Methodist Church of Crown Point, Olthof Homes, and Strack & Van Til. Here is a link for more information: www.rebuildingtogethersouthlake.com .
evanstonroundtable.com
Girls find mysterious message in a bottle in Lake Michigan
Editor’s note: This story has updated from a previous version to correct that the girls’ parents graduated high school 29 years ago, not 19. Three girls found a mysterious message in a bottle in Lake Michigan on a sunny July day while they were swimming in Evanston. Betsy...
WNDU
Father, son buy historic Kizer House
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A father and son bought the historic Kizer House located in the 800 block of West Washington Street in South Bend. Stephen and Ed Ziegler bought the property back in March. “And I’ve been watching the real...
nomadlawyer.org
Gary: 7 Best Places To Visit In Gary, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit in Gary, Indiana. Gary, Indiana is home to a number of film and television productions. In the early 2000s, the city attracted a surge of Hollywood filmmakers. A Nightmare on Elm Street was filmed in Gary, as were scenes from Transformers: Dark of the Moon.
WNDU
New business opens in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new business is now open in Elkhart. J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week. The store offers everything from accent furniture pieces for your home, to gourmet treats, to specialty dog toys, and everything in between. While the store has...
max983.net
West Township Trustee Cabin Removed from Home Site, Officials Prepare for New Home at Memorial Forest
The old West Township Trustee cabin has been successfully taken down from its site on State Road 17. Crews from Yoder’s Log and Timber in Nappanee worked to carefully disassemble the log cabin for its new home at Memorial Forest in Marshall County. The project began August 16 and ended August 20.
‘It’s going to look messy’; Chicago police brace for Mexican Independence Day celebrations
Thousands of vehicles are expected to make their way through Chicago for Mexican Independence Day on Friday. Although Chicago police have done a lot of planning this year, officials said traffic is going to be a challenge.
Times-Union Newspaper
Flyin’ Brian Tells History Of ‘Lucy’ At Rotors Over Mentone
MENTONE – Flyin’ Brian Walsh, of Oldies WIOE, Warsaw, on Saturday during Rotors Over Mentone explained the history of a helicopter he purchased last year. “Lucy,” a 1947 47J Bell Ranger, was on display at the Lawrence D. Bell Aircraft Museum, 210 S. Oak St., Mentone, during the annual event. Walsh said the helicopter was recognizable because it was in the TV show “Whirly Birds” in the 1950s and 1960s.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Junior Gets Invite To National American Miss Pageant
A Warsaw Community High School junior received an invitation to attend the National American Miss Pageant in Orlando, Fla. The invitation came after Ella Collins won the first runner-up in Academic Achievement in the National American Miss State Pageant Sept. 2-5 in Indianapolis. Collins also won the Most Recommendations Award and placed in the top 10 overall of those participating in the state pageant, placing somewhere between six and 10. She won’t know her exact placement for a couple weeks.
rvbusiness.com
Forest River Bringing In John Mellencamp for Dealer Expo
ELKHART, Ind. – As a “Thank You” to their dealers, Forest River Inc. officials are excited to announce John Mellencamp and Brantley Gilbert as the entertainment for the 13th annual Forest River Dealer Expo. On Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and...
WIBC.com
Elkhart Is Diversifying Beyond RVs, Says City’s Mayor
ELKHART, Ind. – In a recent survey, The Wall Street Journal ranked Elkhart, Indiana as the number one emerging market for housing. Put simply, people want to move to Elkhart because of the many opportunities that await in the northern Indiana city, so says Mayor Rod Roberson. Elkhart has...
blockclubchicago.org
You Can Visit The Shedd Aquarium For Free In September. Here’s The Schedule
DOWNTOWN — Illinoisans can visit the sea creatures at the Shedd Aquarium for free Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in September. Free admission includes access to all of the Shedd’s exhibits, including its current special exhibit, Underwater Beauty, according to a news release. The museum, 1200 S. Lake Shore...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Portage, IN USA
I have been placing quilted hearts myself since I first heard of this group earlier this year. I was so excited when I saw this heart on a bush just outside of the Drs office. It brought joy to my heart and I knew my husbands Dr would be giving him good news. Thank you for the beautiful heart and the kindness you are spreading.
hometownnewsnow.com
Joan Lucile Hodowal
Joan Lucile Hodowal, 94, of La Porte, IN, passed away on September 12, 2022, having never acknowledged she was indeed quite elderly, a fact that likely contributed to her remarkable longevity. Until the day she left us, our mother also never considered her wardrobe to be complete. Many catalog companies will now see a marked decline in business.
A Two-Day Chicken Wing Block Party Is Coming To Chicago In October
Get ready for something you didn’t know you needed– A chicken wing party! WingOut Chicago is back this October 1st and 2nd bringing the classic chicken wing block party back for another year of fun. The event will feature live music, 20 varieties of chicken wings, and a competition judged by none other than Hot One’s Sean Evans! Experience all-you-can-eat wings in one location with every variety available from classic buffalo to honey chili, jerk, wood smoked, Umami, spicy garlic, and more. The local party is in thanks to Green Curtain Events and will feature plenty of local favorites available to try. ‘Hot Ones’ host Sean Evans makes his return as a judge for the pannel as the wing competition takes place on October 2nd. The event itself is free as the street festival is available for all to enjoy but anyone wanting to enjoy wings and drinks must buy a ticketed package in order to enter the food court.
Sorry, Daylight Lovers: Chicago's Final 2022 Sunset After 7 p.m. is Almost Here
Hints of fall are in the air in the Chicago area, but one key indicator of the changing season is the fact that the sun is setting earlier with each passing day. And this week, the city is going to hit a key milestone in that process. At this point...
hometownnewsnow.com
Motorcycle Fatality in Westville
(Westville, IN) - A fatal accident occurred between a motorcycle and van over the weekend in Westville. The victim was 58-year-old Matthew Spicker of Valparaiso. La Porte County Police said Spicker was on a 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on U.S. 6 at about 4 p.m. on Saturday. Police said...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Illinois
Here's where you can find them.
