Read full article on original website
Related
Warren Buffett's top investing advice is still valid but the S&P 500 is 'the worst thing to own' in the near term, says top US stock strategist
Investors should avoid the S&P 500 in the short term, according to the head of US equity and quantitative strategy at BofA Securities. "If you're thinking about what's going to happen between now and let's say the next 12 months, I don't think the bottom is in," Savita Subramanian told CNBC.
Business Insider
There's a surprising upside to inflation: Workers in 8 states will get a raise
Still-high inflation has a silver lining: Minimum wage workers in several states will see their pay rise with soaring prices.
SFGate
High-Profile Private Clubs Are Gaining Momentum in California
If you’re living in California and seeking a private club to join, you have plenty of options, both in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the state. At least, you should have plenty of options — but actually finding one with open space to join might be more of a challenge.
Markets shudder on dashed inflation hopes; Dow down 1,000
NEW YORK (AP) — Markets are shuddering following Wall Street’s sudden realization that inflation isn’t slowing as much as hoped. The Dow dropped more than 1,000 points Tuesday afternoon and the S&P 500 sank 3.6%. The hotter-than-expected reading has traders bracing for the Federal Reserve to ultimately raise interest rates even higher than expected to combat inflation, with all the risks for the economy that entails. Bond prices also tumbled, sending yields sharply higher, after the government reported inflation decelerated by less in August than economists had forecast. Some traders now even expect a mammoth rate hike next week of one full percentage point. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are tumbling, and disappointment is smacking markets worldwide Tuesday, following Wall Street’s sudden realization that inflation isn’t slowing as much as hoped. The S&P 500 was 3.1% lower in afternoon trading, threatening to snap a four-day winning streak. Bond prices also fell sharply, sending their yields higher, after a report showed inflation decelerated only to 8.3% in August, instead of the 8.1% economists expected.
Comments / 0