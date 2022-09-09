Read full article on original website
Related
svinews.com
Search for Hale continues as trail entrances are taped off
The search for a missing suspect has continued into Monday, according the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Police have been looking for 40-year-old Jordan G. Hale since Saturday evening when an alert was sent to Star Valley Ranch residents to avoid the Green Canyon Trail and Cedar Creek area due to an ongoing law enforcement investigation. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office continues to search the area for Hale, although they say Hale could now be anywhere and the search is no longer limited to Green Canyon or Cedar Creek.
svinews.com
AVFD responds to Fairview brush fire
The Afton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a small grass fire on Fairview South, next to Bitter Creek Road, around 2:00 Monday afternoon. The fire was extinguished after burning just a few hundred square feet.
KPVI Newschannel 6
More Details in the Arrest of Former Soda Springs Coach Wade Schvaneveldt
Wade Schvaneveldt has been charged with 20 felony counts of rape, according to court records. Most of the court documents related to the case have been sealed, but what they do show is that Schvaneveldt is accused of engaging in sexual relations with a girl between the ages of 16 and 17 on 20 different occasions in 2014 and 2015.
svinews.com
Hale turns himself in, charges pending
The search is over for Jordan Hale after he turned himself into police just before 12:00 noon on Monday, September 12. Police had been looking for the 40-year-old Hale since Saturday evening, specifically in the Cedar Creek area east of Star Valley Ranch. Official charges are pending. Further details will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
svinews.com
Search for missing suspect continues in Star Valley on Sunday afternoon
As of 12:00 noon on Sunday, September 11, police are still looking for Jordan G. Hale. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said that Hale has not been located and they are “following up with other places that he possibly could be.” According to the sheriff’s office, Hale “could be anywhere. This is no longer limited to the Cedar Creek/Green Canyon area.” No further updates are available at this time.
svinews.com
Avoid Green Canyon/Cedar Creek as police search for missing suspect
UPDATE: As of 9:30 p.m. the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office told SVI News that they are still looking for the suspect. Hale is still believed to be in the area of the Green Canyon Trail of Cedar Creek Canyon. ORIGINAL: The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public...
svinews.com
United Way of Southwest Wyoming seeks grant applications for Emergency Food and Shelter Programs
◆ Public or private voluntary agencies are urgently encouraged to apply. Deadline is September 21. Qualifying emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in Lincoln County are urged to apply for $17,100 in federal funds awarded to United Way of Southwest Wyoming through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) / Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Comments / 0