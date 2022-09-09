The search for a missing suspect has continued into Monday, according the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Police have been looking for 40-year-old Jordan G. Hale since Saturday evening when an alert was sent to Star Valley Ranch residents to avoid the Green Canyon Trail and Cedar Creek area due to an ongoing law enforcement investigation. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office continues to search the area for Hale, although they say Hale could now be anywhere and the search is no longer limited to Green Canyon or Cedar Creek.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO