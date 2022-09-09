Read full article on original website
The Houston Astros are cruising toward yet another AL West division title and six games ahead of the New York Yankees for the AL's best record. Now, according to a report by MLB Network's Jon Morosi, ace Justin Verlander is on the verge of returning to the starting rotation after suffering a right calf strain in August.
