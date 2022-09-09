Read full article on original website
Kobie Turner hitting all the right notes for Wake Forest's defensive line
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that defensive lineman Kobie Turner, an accomplished singer and musician, hasn’t missed a beat on the field or off it for Wake Forest. Through two games his presence in the middle of the Demon Deacons’ line has been noticeable. Whether he’s adjusted so well because he came to Winston-Salem in the spring semester and went through spring practice or his instincts took over, the bottom line is the Richmond transfer was just what the Demon Deacons were looking for.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: South Iredell dominates Wonders in league action
KANNAPOLIS—South Iredell won its third straight game on Tuesday, beating A.L. Brown 25-16, 25-14, 25-8. Brooke Aeschliman led the way, recording 16 kills, eight digs and four aces. Logan Shoemaker supplied an additional 11 kills. Ela Peck led the Vikings in digs with 17. Grace McClure handed out a...
CROSS COUNTRY: Iredell runners, teams claim meet titles
It was a big day for Iredell County runners and cross country teams Tuesday as Statesville hosted the Printcrafters Invitational at MacAnderson Park. The county swept all four titles in the top races. Mooresville’s Lauren Vanderpool won the girls’ 5K with a time of 20 minutes, 33.38 seconds. She was...
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: West Iredell outlasts St. Stephens in 5 sets
Gracie McClure made 51 digs and Addison Gallyon tallied 35 kills and two blocks as West Iredell assumed second place outright in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference on Monday with a five-set win over St. Stephens. The Warriors pulled through in the fifth set to win 15-13 and take the...
PHOTOS: North Iredell vs Fred T. Foard
Scenes from Monday night's Western Foothills Athletic Conference volleyball match between North Iredell and visiting Fred T. Foard. The Raiders won in three sets and are now 13-0 on the season. Foard and North Iredell met four times last season including in the 3A West region championship game, which the Raiders won in four sets to advance to the state final.
North Iredell sweeps Foard, extends its unbeaten start
OLIN—As you might expect from a team that reached the 2021 3A state final and returned all but one player, North Iredell is thinking big picture this season. The Raiders have shown no signs that they’re not ready for another run back Raleigh. The hot start to 2022...
Master of the Mic to be held Friday in Downtown Statesville
The third annual Master of the Mic takes place Friday, from 5-8 p.m. at WAME 92.9 in Downtown Statesville. This “battle of the bands” style of competition between local musicians to earn the title Master of the Mic 2022 is a fundraiser for Pharos Parenting, supporting their efforts in child abuse prevention.
Winston-Salem native makes a splash at Emmy Awards, takes home Outstanding Writing prize
Winston-Salem native Jerrod Carmichael won an Emmy on Monday night for his acclaimed HBO comedy special, “Rothaniel.” The special features Carmichael revealing that he is gay. The comedian, writer and actor accepted the award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. “I wanted to win,” Carmichael said on...
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.
WATCH NOW: Iredell Memorial adjusting to being lone full-service hospital in Statesville
The morning of July 19 was already planned to be a busy one at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Representatives from the state were already on campus to complete reviews of the hospital’s skilled nursing facility and acute care center, so it was all hands on deck to make sure those went off without a hitch.
Knights of Columbus donates $1K to Pharos Parenting
The Knights of Columbus Council 7152 made a donation of $1,000 to Pharos Parenting to help support their efforts in child abuse prevention. Pharos Parenting works with families to build positive parenting skills through targeted education, in-home coaching and supportive intervention programs so that every child may experience a safe and stable home with the opportunity for a bright future.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north.
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for September 14
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (4) updates to this series since Updated 13 min ago.
Iredell-Statesville Schools board approves three capital projects
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education unanimously approved three capital projects at Monday night’s board meeting. The three projects, totaling an estimated $6.4 million, include a new gym for Lake Norman Elementary School, a new field house for Statesville High School as well as upgrades to Statesville High School’s existing Career and Technical Education building.
Sheriff: Statesville man fraudulently refunded lottery ticket sales, pocketed cash
An employee of a local convenience store was charged with pocketing fraudulent refunds from lottery ticket sales. Wesley James Fulk of Birchwood Road, Statesville, was charged with 12 counts of larceny by employee. A magistrate set bond at $3,000. Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Fulk was...
Mary Slocumb Chapter of the DAR observes celebration
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance in honor of this foundational document of national governance. Constitution Week is observed Sept. 17-23, and the Mary Slocumb Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution...
More than 70 artists to be showcased in Downtown Statesville for Art Crawl
The 2022 Fall Art Crawl will take place Friday from 5:30–8:30 p.m. The Art Crawl will showcase more than 70 artists in 39 different galleries, shops and businesses scattered throughout downtown Statesville. This free event welcomes everyone to come downtown and stroll through the shops, meet the artists and...
Drugs, guns, ammo seized as 2 arrested in Alexander County; Newton woman jailed after car chase
A Taylorsville man and a Statesville man were arrested on drug charges in Alexander County on Thursday. Alexander County deputies seized approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine during a search of a home in the Ellendale community. Tanner Parks McAlpin, 31, of Taylorsville, was arrested and charged with possession of firearm...
