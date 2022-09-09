It shouldn’t come as a surprise that defensive lineman Kobie Turner, an accomplished singer and musician, hasn’t missed a beat on the field or off it for Wake Forest. Through two games his presence in the middle of the Demon Deacons’ line has been noticeable. Whether he’s adjusted so well because he came to Winston-Salem in the spring semester and went through spring practice or his instincts took over, the bottom line is the Richmond transfer was just what the Demon Deacons were looking for.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO