Main Street Batesville is now in the running to bring a free outdoor music series to Batesville starting in 2023. Main St. Batesville, alongside the City of Batesville, hopes to qualify as one of the Top 20 finalists in the public voting phase of the Levitt AMP Grant Awards which are supported by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 4 HOURS AGO