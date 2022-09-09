Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 16 Investigates: State investigating alleged unauthorized ‘solar hookup’ fees by utility companies
A Van Buren County man thought he would save money by going solar, but he scratched that plan when he claims the utility company's demands became financially impossible.
talkbusiness.net
Vito and Vera grows in Northwest Arkansas
Little Rock chef Alicia Watson, owner of culinary wellness company Vito and Vera, recently followed through on a promise to expand her plant-based business to Northwest Arkansas. This spring, Watson said she would invest winnings from a pitch competition at The Jones Center in Springdale to grow her business in...
whiterivernow.com
Batesville in running for free outdoor music series; voting underway now
Main Street Batesville is now in the running to bring a free outdoor music series to Batesville starting in 2023. Main St. Batesville, alongside the City of Batesville, hopes to qualify as one of the Top 20 finalists in the public voting phase of the Levitt AMP Grant Awards which are supported by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation.
whiterivernow.com
Batesville Schools recognize Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Featured image (left to right): Scotlynn Cooley, Sophie Krug, and Addysen Fulbright. At Friday night’s Batesville Pioneers football game against the Harrison Goblins, the Batesville School District (BSD) recognized the school district’s childhood cancer survivors in attendance: Scotlynn Cooley, Sophie Krug, and Addysen Fulbright. Every year over 10,000...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Grove food pantry re-opens in new location after fire
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a fire destroyed The Grove food pantry last month, people in the Oak Grove community now have a new temporary food pantry to go to— After being closed for weeks, the food pantry has opened its door at the Oak Grove Church of Christ.
whiterivernow.com
White River Health to support Ozarka Foundation Golf Tournament
Featured image (left to right): Chelsea Finley, LPN; Melanie Crosby, clinical assistant; Naomi Miller, APRN; and Brittany Webb, LPN. The Ozarka College Foundation has announced White River Health will serve as the meal sponsor for the annual Ozarka College Foundation Golf Tournament. The tournament will be a four-person scramble, taking...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Acie Stewart
Retired Army First Sergeant Acie Stewart, 72, of Batesville, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born on December 3, 1949, in Batesville, Arkansas to Elbert Acie Stewart and Pauline (Todd) Stewart. Acie served in the United States Army from 1968 until his retirement in 1991. Acie and his...
swark.today
Arkansas Scholarship Lottery to launch new game next week
LITTLE ROCK – Today, Eric Hagler, executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL), announced that a brand-new draw game called LOTTO is launching next week. Ticket sales will begin Sunday for the first drawing on Sept. 21. LOTTO – with a starting jackpot of $250,000 – will only...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATV
The City of Pine Bluff works to expand downtown
PINE BLUFF, AR — The City of Pine Bluff is making efforts to continue downtown growth. Larry Matthews, Director of economic development for the City of Pine Bluff, said the city has made improvements to a part of downtown through the Street Scape Project that was voted on through the Penny for Progress Tax in 2011.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Charles Wayne Ray
Charles Wayne Ray, 71, of Mountain View, Arkansas departed this life at Pioneer Nursing and Rehab in Melbourne, Arkansas on Saturday, September 10, 2022, with his family by his side. Charles was born on Tuesday, May 8, 1951, in Blytheville, Arkansas to the late O.E. Ray and Vicy Ruminer Ray.
whiterivernow.com
Region 8 News: Stabbing reported in Independence County
A Jonesboro media outlet is reporting a stabbing incident in the northern part of Independence County is under investigation by authorities. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens says the male victim is in his mid-30s, but as Region 8 News reports, details surrounding the incident are unclear because the victim is withholding information.
Remembering the tragedy: Arkansas lives lost in the tragic 9/11 terrorist attacks
Sunday marks 21 years since the tragic tragedy of September 11, 2001 changed the lives of four Arkansas natives forever.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
CoComelon tour coming to Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of one of the most watched channels on YouTube will be happy to know their favorite stars are coming to Arkansas. Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that “CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey” will appear at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the arena in North Little Rock.
Rights After Wrongs event looks to give former criminals a fresh start
Everyone deserves a second chance.
Kait 8
USGS detects tremor near Franklin, Ark.
FRANKLIN, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake Sunday morning in Izard County. The quake, which was centered about 2.5 miles southwest of Franklin, occurred at 4:40 a.m. CDT, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. It had a depth of 2 miles. As of now,...
KATV
Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
KHBS
Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
whiterivernow.com
Authorities investigating homicide in Cushman
According to a release Tuesday morning, just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 13, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call in Cushman. Upon arrival, a female victim was discovered deceased in the home. A suspect was developed and was taken into custody at the scene, the release said.
North Little Rock woman going almost 200 days without hearing from her mom in Ukraine
As Ukrainian forces recapture key cities, one North Little Rock woman is still waiting to hear if her mother is okay.
KATV
Jefferson County judge and 12 quorum court members found liable for FOIA violation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County judge and 12 members of the county's quorum court were found liable for violating the Freedom of Information Act, according to a Sunday news release. A lawsuit was filed in January against the county judge and quorum court members seeking declaratory relief...
Comments / 0