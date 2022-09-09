Read full article on original website
‘Improving’ Lady Braves face road challenge this weekend
After a weekend of hosting teams from around Wyoming, the Lady Braves Volleyball team has three road matches highlighted by a Friday night clash with the #4 Cody Fillies (11-0) who have yet to lose so far this season. Tuesday night was the first of the road trips as Star...
BuRec plans another sharp drawdown for Snake River
JACKSON — The flow of the Snake River will dip next week and drop sharply beginning Sept. 26, according to the schedule laid out by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for managing Jackson Lake Dam. The bureau plans to reduce the release of water from the current 2,600 cubic...
Jackson hospital ready to build 15 apartments for its employees
JACKSON (WNE) — St. John’s Health could break ground on a new 15-unit apartment building for hospital employees in Jackson this year. The Jackson Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the hospital’s three-story Karns Apartment Building development plan. The modern gray and white building will sit on 0.34 acres of vacant land at the corner of South King Street and East Karns Avenue, catty-cornered from StillWest Brewery and Grill.
