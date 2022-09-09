ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Left 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson is taking some time to herself for the first time since she was a teenager. The Kelly Clarkson Show host stopped by the TODAY show Tuesday to visit old friends Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly, revealing the real reason she took the summer off from filming The Voice. Clarkson revealed it had been since she was 16 years old that she had taken a summer off when asked by Daly, who also hosts The Voice.
The Boot

Luke Bell, Acclaimed Country Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 32

Celebrated singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32. The news was first shared and confirmed by Saving Country Music via Bell's close friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman. Hours earlier, news broke that Bell had been missing since Saturday, Aug. 20 and had been last seen in...
Variety

Britney Spears Scores First Top 10 Hit in Nearly a Decade With Elton John Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’

Britney Spears is back on the charts after nearly a decade away as her duet with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer,” lands at No. 6 on the songs chart. The feat marks John’s 29th top 10 song and Spears’ 14th, and her first in almost 10 years. “Hold Me Closer” — a reimagined mash-up of John’s “Tiny Dancer” and “The One” — opens with 20.9 million in radio airplay audience, 11.1 million streams and 48,000 sold, according to data by Luminate via Billboard. “Hold Me Closer” is Spears’ first time on the Billboard Hot 100 since 2016. Joining Spears on...
Variety

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Drop New Version of Classic Hit ‘9 to 5’

Dolly Parton and this week’s Variety cover star Kelly Clarkson have collaborated on a new version of Dolly’s hit “9 to 5,” ahead of the “Still Working 9 to 5” documentary that premieres on Sept. 16. The pair teamed up with the film’s executive producer Shane McAnally, Sasha Sloan & King Henry to, as the announcement states, “reimagine the classic song into a melancholic yet inspirational anthem over 40 years after the original’s release as the fight for workplace equality persists.”
ETOnline.com

2022 Emmys: See All the Red Carpet Arrivals

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet saw TV's biggest stars pulling out all the style stops. Check out the celebs who turned heads when they showed up to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, Sept. 12. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, were...
ETOnline.com

Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd's 'Mean, Nasty' Comments and 'Toxic Mean Girl' Daytime Talk Culture

Meghan McCain and Sherri Shepherd probably won't be mending fences anytime soon. The 37-year-old pundit sat down for an interview on Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live where, once again, the Bravo host found himself in the middle of a war of words between the women. It was on Cohen's Watch What Happens Live that Shepherd first made headlines for criticizing McCain's turn as a co-host of The View in 2018 -- and where she, again, called McCain the most "disappointing guest" during her own tenure on The View in a more recent appearance earlier this year.
Whiskey Riff

Sturgill Simpson Lends His Vocals For Feature On Angel Olsen’s “Big Time”

There’s no universe in which Sturgill Simpson lends his vocals on a song and it doesn’t instantly become 100 times better. Unfortunately, though, after the release of Dood & Juanita last year (which he said was the last Sturgill Simpson record), he went on vocal rest, and we haven’t heard too much from him since… aside from his great cover of “When It Comes To You” for the new John Anderson tribute album. But today, he’s back behind the mic, lending […] The post Sturgill Simpson Lends His Vocals For Feature On Angel Olsen’s “Big Time” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
HollywoodLife

Carly Pearce Teases ‘Super Fun’ New Song With Kelsea Ballerini & Kelly Clarkson

Kelsea Ballerini confirmed on Sept. 9 that her upcoming album Subject To Change will feature a collab with Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson on the song “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” We spoke with Carly before the television premiere of the 2022 ACM Honors event, which she hosted, and she shared more about the highly-anticipated track. “I’ve been longtime friends with Kelsea and she came to me earlier this summer and said, ‘Hey, I have this song, it’s called “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” Would you ever be interested in doing this?'” Carly told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY “‘I’m thinking me, you and Kelly Clarkson.’ Well, I’ve been a Kelly fan since I was a little girl I wish I could go back and tell myself at the American Idol tour that I was going to sing a song one day with Kelly Clarkson!”
CELEBRITIES

