Dolly Parton ‘Almost Wrecked’ Her Car When She Heard Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’
How did Dolly Parton react to Whitney Houston's reimagined version of her song "I Will Always Love You"? The "Jolene" singer weighs in.
Popculture
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Left 'The Voice'
Kelly Clarkson is taking some time to herself for the first time since she was a teenager. The Kelly Clarkson Show host stopped by the TODAY show Tuesday to visit old friends Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly, revealing the real reason she took the summer off from filming The Voice. Clarkson revealed it had been since she was 16 years old that she had taken a summer off when asked by Daly, who also hosts The Voice.
Dolly Parton Announces Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus And More As Guest Stars On Forthcoming Christmas Special, ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’
Dolly Parton’s helping us all get in the Christmas spirit a little early this year. She’s currently in production for her new holiday special with NBC, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, which she’s been spotted filming at her Dollywood resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee over the last few weeks.
A Drunk Charlie Rich Lit John Denver’s Entertainer of the Year Award on Fire in Protest at the 1975 CMA Awards
At the 1975 CMA Awards, Charlie Rich opened the envelope, pulled a lighter out of his pocket, and set fire to the piece of paper with John Denver's name on it.
Luke Bell, Acclaimed Country Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 32
Celebrated singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32. The news was first shared and confirmed by Saving Country Music via Bell's close friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman. Hours earlier, news broke that Bell had been missing since Saturday, Aug. 20 and had been last seen in...
Britney Spears Scores First Top 10 Hit in Nearly a Decade With Elton John Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’
Britney Spears is back on the charts after nearly a decade away as her duet with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer,” lands at No. 6 on the songs chart. The feat marks John’s 29th top 10 song and Spears’ 14th, and her first in almost 10 years. “Hold Me Closer” — a reimagined mash-up of John’s “Tiny Dancer” and “The One” — opens with 20.9 million in radio airplay audience, 11.1 million streams and 48,000 sold, according to data by Luminate via Billboard. “Hold Me Closer” is Spears’ first time on the Billboard Hot 100 since 2016. Joining Spears on...
Who is VMAs performer Kane Brown, the first male country singer to take the award show's stage?
Kane Brown is making music history this weekend as the first male country music artist to perform on the MTV VMAs stage. As if that was not enough, he is also making history as the first performer to incorporate a mixed reality element from the Toyota stage into his performance, promising audiences something completely new and different.
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Drop New Version of Classic Hit ‘9 to 5’
Dolly Parton and this week’s Variety cover star Kelly Clarkson have collaborated on a new version of Dolly’s hit “9 to 5,” ahead of the “Still Working 9 to 5” documentary that premieres on Sept. 16. The pair teamed up with the film’s executive producer Shane McAnally, Sasha Sloan & King Henry to, as the announcement states, “reimagine the classic song into a melancholic yet inspirational anthem over 40 years after the original’s release as the fight for workplace equality persists.”
ETOnline.com
2022 Emmys: See All the Red Carpet Arrivals
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet saw TV's biggest stars pulling out all the style stops. Check out the celebs who turned heads when they showed up to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, Sept. 12. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, were...
Kelly Clarkson to Be Presented With Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame by Simon Cowell, 20 Years After ‘American Idol’
Singer/songwriter/author/TV personality Kelly Clarkson is receiving a huge honor — a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star will be presented to the star with Simon Cowell present. Clarkson’s claim to fame happened after she won the competition singing show, American Idol, in 2002. One of her...
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Maren Morris Wrote
Little did Maren Morris know that her songwriting abilities would lead to a solo country career. Here are three songs she wrote while waiting for her time to shine.
ETOnline.com
Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd's 'Mean, Nasty' Comments and 'Toxic Mean Girl' Daytime Talk Culture
Meghan McCain and Sherri Shepherd probably won't be mending fences anytime soon. The 37-year-old pundit sat down for an interview on Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live where, once again, the Bravo host found himself in the middle of a war of words between the women. It was on Cohen's Watch What Happens Live that Shepherd first made headlines for criticizing McCain's turn as a co-host of The View in 2018 -- and where she, again, called McCain the most "disappointing guest" during her own tenure on The View in a more recent appearance earlier this year.
ETOnline.com
2022 Emmys: Oprah Winfrey Wows With Inspiring Message About the Importance of Resilience and Dreams
You can always count on Oprah Winfrey to inspire and tug at the heartstrings. And that's exactly what the iconic media mogul did at this year's Emmy Awards. Taking the stage to present the first award of the night, Winfrey delivered a message about the importance of always getting back up when you get knocked down, regardless of the odds.
ETOnline.com
Jimmy Kimmel Praises ‘Lovely’ Quinta Brunson After Viral 2022 Emmys Bit Backlash (Exclusive)
Jimmy Kimmel has nothing but praise for Quinta Brunson after her big win at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Even if his comedy bit during the segment seemed to rub people the wrong way. Kimmel attended the Walt Disney Company Emmys After Party on Monday, and he spoke with ET's Matt Cohen about the Abbott Elementarystar and creator's exciting win.
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals New Collab With Two of Music’s Most Powerful Female Vocalists
Kelsea Ballerini announced her fifth album Subject to Change back in July. Since then, she’s given small teasers as to what will be on the album. The singles “Heartfirst”, “The Little Things”, “What I Have”, and “Love Is a Cowboy” are good indications of what to expect. Additionally, Ballerini has teased some collabs from the record.
Sturgill Simpson Lends His Vocals For Feature On Angel Olsen’s “Big Time”
There’s no universe in which Sturgill Simpson lends his vocals on a song and it doesn’t instantly become 100 times better. Unfortunately, though, after the release of Dood & Juanita last year (which he said was the last Sturgill Simpson record), he went on vocal rest, and we haven’t heard too much from him since… aside from his great cover of “When It Comes To You” for the new John Anderson tribute album. But today, he’s back behind the mic, lending […] The post Sturgill Simpson Lends His Vocals For Feature On Angel Olsen’s “Big Time” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Tequila Helped Calm Kane Brown’s Nerves While Filming the ‘Like I Love Country Music’ Video
Kane Brown likes country music, even lamenting about his new crush during 'Like I Love Country Music.' Here's what we know about this song and it's music video.
Carly Pearce Teases ‘Super Fun’ New Song With Kelsea Ballerini & Kelly Clarkson
Kelsea Ballerini confirmed on Sept. 9 that her upcoming album Subject To Change will feature a collab with Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson on the song “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” We spoke with Carly before the television premiere of the 2022 ACM Honors event, which she hosted, and she shared more about the highly-anticipated track. “I’ve been longtime friends with Kelsea and she came to me earlier this summer and said, ‘Hey, I have this song, it’s called “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” Would you ever be interested in doing this?'” Carly told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY “‘I’m thinking me, you and Kelly Clarkson.’ Well, I’ve been a Kelly fan since I was a little girl I wish I could go back and tell myself at the American Idol tour that I was going to sing a song one day with Kelly Clarkson!”
Meghan Trainor Wrote a Rascal Flatts Country Song That Charted on the Billboard Hot 100
Meghan Trainor's rise to stardom began with her songwriting abilities, not her singing. The musician has written tunes for several big names.
