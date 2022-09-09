Read full article on original website
Hale turns himself in, charges pending
The search is over for Jordan Hale after he turned himself into police just before 12:00 noon on Monday, September 12. Police had been looking for the 40-year-old Hale since Saturday evening, specifically in the Cedar Creek area east of Star Valley Ranch. Official charges are pending. Further details will...
Details released, charges filed against Jordan Hale
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have filed official charges against the missing suspect who turned himself into police Monday, following a weekend long search in the Star Valley Ranch area. Sheriff Shane Johnson said the case began on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at approximately 11:50 a.m. when the sheriff’s...
AVFD responds to Fairview brush fire
The Afton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a small grass fire on Fairview South, next to Bitter Creek Road, around 2:00 Monday afternoon. The fire was extinguished after burning just a few hundred square feet.
BuRec plans another sharp drawdown for Snake River
JACKSON — The flow of the Snake River will dip next week and drop sharply beginning Sept. 26, according to the schedule laid out by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for managing Jackson Lake Dam. The bureau plans to reduce the release of water from the current 2,600 cubic...
