Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats condemn Lindsey Graham’s nationwide abortion ban proposal – live
Senator’s bill would outlaw procedure after 15 weeks, with certain exceptions – follow all the day’s politics news
Top election security official warns of election workforce problems: 1 in 3 leaving posts
Kim Wyman, the head of election security at the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), is warning against threats to election workers which have forced many to quit their positions ahead of the midterms. In a recent interview with CBS News, Wyman, who served as the secretary of state of...
Comments / 0