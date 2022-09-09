A Santa Ana man wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault on a 19-year-old girl has been arrested. Eric Yiovani Oliveros-Chavez, who is 23-years-old, was arrested by Santa Ana PD's special crimes section detectives on Friday after authorities identified him as the suspect responsible for a sexually motivated attempted murder on Sept. 8. He was booked at the Orange County Jail for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to commit a sexual act, according to Santa Ana PD. He is being held on $1 million bail. Santa Ana PD apprehended Oliveros-Chavez after he exited a bus on the 600 block of...

