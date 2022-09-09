Read full article on original website
Gunsen Taters
4d ago
Good job! Felons shouldn’t have guns. Law abiding citizens should be left alone to exercise their 2A rights without infringement
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right nowCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Orange Chicken Turns 35: Here Are the Facts To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Amid FBI Probe, Next Anaheim Mayor Faces "Incredibly Difficult" Uphill BattleTaxBuzzAnaheim, CA
The Number One Place For Indian Takeout In Southern California, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
KTLA.com
Anaheim woman previously arrested for DUI faces murder charge after fatal hit-and-run while under the influence: Police
An Anaheim woman faces murder and hit-and-run charges after she struck and killed a bicyclist while under the influence Sunday morning, according to the Newport Beach Police Department. Adriana Bernal, 36, is accused of killing a man who was riding his bicycle on Jamboree Road south of University Drive just...
Woman Charged With Pimping Underage Teen In Stanton
A 22-year-old woman was charged Monday with pimping an underage teen girl in Stanton.
2urbangirls.com
Woman charged with trafficking underage teen
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 22-year-old woman was charged Monday with pimping an underage teen girl in Stanton. De Asia Joneshubbard was charged with human trafficking of a minor as well as pimping and pandering for a prostitute younger than 16, all felonies, according to court records. She did...
Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students
A teacher at a school in Thermal was arrested Monday morning after being accused of being under the influence of alcohol while instructing children. Deputies were called to the school, located on the 86100 block of 66th Avenue, for reports of an intoxicated teacher on campus. "School officials contacted the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after The post Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students appeared first on KESQ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS News
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Whittier, Suspect at large
The Whittier Police Department was investigating an attempted kidnapping of a woman who was walking on the sidewalk. It happened in the 10500 block of 1st Avenue in Whittier Sunday around 2 p.m. A 35-year-old woman reported that a man jumped out of a white van and attempted to grab...
O.C. man who pointed laser at sheriff's department helicopter gets five years
A 48-year-old Santa Ana man was sentenced today to the maximum of five years in prison for intentionally aiming a laser at an Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter pilot.
nypressnews.com
Santa Ana assault suspect arrested after undercover investigation
The suspect was arrested on Friday and booked at the Orange County Jail for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to commit a sexual act, according to Santa Ana PD. He is being held on $1 million bail.
Suspect wanted for suspicion of attempted murder arrested
A Santa Ana man wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault on a 19-year-old girl has been arrested. Eric Yiovani Oliveros-Chavez, who is 23-years-old, was arrested by Santa Ana PD's special crimes section detectives on Friday after authorities identified him as the suspect responsible for a sexually motivated attempted murder on Sept. 8. He was booked at the Orange County Jail for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to commit a sexual act, according to Santa Ana PD. He is being held on $1 million bail. Santa Ana PD apprehended Oliveros-Chavez after he exited a bus on the 600 block of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unsolved Episode 304 - The Cellphone Murder / LA County Crime Lab
This week, Unsolved features the case of 15-year-old Ruby Rubio, a follow up on a previous case and a firsthand look at the LA County Crime Lab and the role it plays in solving cold cases.
Man Gets 5 Years for Attacking Cellmate in Garden Grove Jail
A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in prison for what police said was an unprovoked attack on a cellmate in the Garden Grove jail, according to court records obtained Friday.
foxla.com
Teen tried to kidnap girl walking home from school in Riverside County: officials
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The incident happened Sept. 6 just after 3 p.m. in the area near 55000 Calhoun Street in Thermal. According to authorities, the girl was walking...
Jury Handed Case of Man Charged in Pomona SWAT Officer's Killing
A prosecutor told jurors Friday that the evidence was overwhelming that a man murdered a Pomona SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at the home where the defendant and his family lived, while the defense attorney urged jurors to acquit his client, arguing he acted in self-defense.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
Jurors to decide fate of Mongols member accused of killing Pomona SWAT officer
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) — A prosecutor told jurors Friday that the evidence overwhelmingly shows that a man murdered a Pomona SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant in San Gabriel. Meanwhile, the defense attorney urged jurors to acquit his client, whom he argued acted in self-defense...
newsantaana.com
O.C repeat DUI driver gets a 15 year sentence after killing a little girl
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A repeat drunk driver who was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit when he hit and killed a 6-year-old girl who was playing on the sidewalk was sentenced today to 15 years to life for the girl’s murder. The driver had already been charged in a 2015 driving under the influence case in which he had been warned of the deadly dangers of driving under the influence.
Driver Gets 7 Years in Prison for Road Rage Collision in Placentia
A 58-year-old man was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison for a road rage collision in Placentia that left a motorcyclist hospitalized in critical condition and a pedestrian with a broken leg.
smobserved.com
16 Arrested on Suspicion of EBT fraud in LA County
An investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County has led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, local authorities said this week. ``For some time now, suspects have been stealing the...
Video shows how Irvine police are using drones to track down suspects
Irvine police are using drones to make missing person announcements in communities and are also tracking down wanted suspects - here's how they're doing it all.
CHP Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in South El Monte, Suspect in Custody
South El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle that occurred in the city of Upland in San Bernardino County and ended on Santa Anita and Tyler avenues in the city of South El Monte in Los Angeles County Sunday night, Sept. 11.
Man stabbed in Long Beach gay bar dies; suspect still wanted
One of two men who were stabbed inside a Long Beach gay bar early Saturday morning has died from his injuries. Long Beach police say Christopher Finley, a 28-year-old resident of Long Beach, died about eight hours after the attack. Finley and another unidentified man were stabbed in the “upper torso” around 1:50 a.m. at […]
Comments / 2