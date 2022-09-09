While the West Kentucky Workforce Board strives to prepare career-driven individuals with the right tools, handling the bad news can also be part of the job. One such inference was made during Monday’s Pennyrile Area Development District meeting in Hopkinsville, when WKWB Business Liaison Tom Sholar announced that his organization has activated a “rapid response activity” to assist a score of individuals unexpectedly laid off from sprouting Trigg County business PJ Clark.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO