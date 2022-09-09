Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Woosley’s Hat Trick Carries Hoptown Past County (w/PHOTOS)
Coming off a bit of a tumultuous week, one could have understood if the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers had struggled a bit Monday evening in their district matchup against Christian County. However, Morgan Woosley and her Lady Tiger teammates saw that it did not happen that way. Woosley’s hat trick led...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Trigg’s Marlee Reeves on Two-Goal Performance
A goal in each half for sophomore Marlee Reeves led the Trigg County boys’ soccer team to a shutout victory over Logan County on Saturday at Josh Nichols Field. Afterward, Reeves talked about the Wildcats’ improved offensive performance and looked ahead to a matchup with Lyon County on Tuesday.
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg’s Austin Cavanaugh Wins McCracken Invitational
Trigg County’s Austin Cavanaugh continues to establish himself as one of the best cross country competitors in the state. Cavanaugh won the McCracken County Invitational over the weekend, finishing more than 30 seconds ahead of the second place finisher. Cavanaugh finished the race in a time of 16:50.38. Tray...
yoursportsedge.com
Dowell Ties for 30th Place at Class 2A State Tourney
Playing in her first Class 2A State Tournament, Trigg County’s Emma Dowell finished in a tie for 30th place. Dowell was one of two individual qualifiers from the sectional tournament two weeks ago. She carded a round of 108 at the Owensboro Country Club Monday. She began her day on the back nine where she shot a 51.
yoursportsedge.com
UHA’s Cole Glover Gets 4th Place Finish at McCracken
University Heights Academy’s Cole Glover continued a solid cross country season over the weekend with a top five finish at the McCracken County Invitational. Glover took 4th place in the boys’ run at the event. Glover finished the race in a time of 17:32.85. Trigg County’s Austin Cavanaugh...
yoursportsedge.com
Hopkinsville, Calloway County Play to 2-2 Draw
Hopkinsville battled Calloway County to a draw, but fell to West Jessamine in action Saturday in the Boots and Butts Classic at the Stadium of Champions. Hoptown was less than a minute away from a win against Calloway when a late goal allowed the Lakers to earn a 2-2 tie.
yoursportsedge.com
Burchett, Reddick Lead Lyon Golfers at Drake Creek
Luke Burchett and Jack Reddick each carded 45s to lead Lyon County’s golfers in action against Carlisle County and Livingston Central on Friday afternoon at Drake Creek Golf Course in Ledbetter. Carlisle took home both team and individual honors in the competition. Lyon played without Travis Perry and Brady...
yoursportsedge.com
Crain & Thomas Pick Up Top 10 Finishes at McCracken County
A pair of top ten finishes over the weekend for runners from the Trigg County Lady Wildcat cross country team. Three runners took part in the McCracken County Invitational. Individually, Fatu Crain finished in 7th place in the girls’ race. Crain had a time of 22:46.29. Crain’s teammate Alliyah Thomas was not far behind her. Thomas ran a 23:01.54. That time put Thomas in 9th place for the race.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Warriors Blank Webster For Fourth Straight Win (w/PHOTOS)
Heritage Christian Academy breezed to a 3-0 win over Webster County on Monday night, holding the visiting Lady Trojans to less than 25 total points over the three sets. Mya Goodwin served the Lady Warriors to a 14-1 lead in the opening set, including six aces. Elle Heltsley had four kills, and Goodwin closed out the set with a pair of kills in a 25-5 win.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Falcons Runners Up in Marshall Auto Group Cup
The Fort Campbell girls’ soccer team split a pair of games on Saturday at Grant County, finishing runners-up to the host Lady Braves in the Marshall Auto Group Cup. Fort Campbell opened with a 4-0 victory over Carroll County for Lady Falcon goalkeeper Emma Gray’s first shutout of the season.
yoursportsedge.com
Falcons’ William Lubas Takes 3rd at McCracken Invitational
Fort Campbell’s William Lubas picked up a top five finish over the weekend. Running in the McCracken County Invitational, Lubas took third place in the boys’ event. Lubas completed his run in a time of 17:30.58. He finished behind Austin Cavanaugh, of Trigg County, who had a time of 16:50.38. Tray Madding, of Graves County, took second place with a time of 17:26.63.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Pembroke Skid Steer Accident
Authorities have released the name of a child that was killed in an accident involving a skid-steer on Beeker Road in Pembroke Friday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say 15-month-old Bradley Martin was hit by a skid-steer and shortly after an ambulance arrived the Christian County Coroner was called to the scene.
wkdzradio.com
West Kentucky Workforce Board Activates Rapid Response For PJ Clark Lumber
While the West Kentucky Workforce Board strives to prepare career-driven individuals with the right tools, handling the bad news can also be part of the job. One such inference was made during Monday’s Pennyrile Area Development District meeting in Hopkinsville, when WKWB Business Liaison Tom Sholar announced that his organization has activated a “rapid response activity” to assist a score of individuals unexpectedly laid off from sprouting Trigg County business PJ Clark.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Falcons Take 2nd Place at McCracken Invitational
Another outstanding performance over the weekend for the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons cross country team. The Lady Falcons took 2nd place at the McCracken County Cross Country Invitational. The Lady Falcons finished the meet with a score of 78. They finished behind Graves County, who won the event with a...
Western Kentucky tornado recovery: nine months later
Saturday marks nine months since the Dec. 10th tornado that killed dozens across western Kentucky.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Zack Robinson from Way Out
The Todd County Central Rebels rolled past Russellville 6-0 Saturday evening to win the 4th Region All A Classic championship. In this Max’s Moment, Zack Robinson finds the net from a long way out. Check it out.
KFVS12
Crew finds dangerous gas leak at Lyon Co., Ky. home; 1 person evacuated
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews were able to prevent a disaster after finding a gas leak at a western Kentucky home. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to help the Kuttawa Gas Company and other first responders on Friday, September 9. Crews with the...
KFVS12
Bridge steel truss passes by Paducah riverfront
Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Total enrollment at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is down, but SIU is touting its largest freshman class in six years. Truss for Smithland Bridge moves down the...
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Police to honor trooper killed in 2015
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police will honor a fallen trooper on Tuesday. Joseph Cameron Ponder was shot and killed on Sept. 13, 2015 after a traffic stop and pursuit in Lyon County. Troopers will lay a wreath at the memorial site of Ponder on the anniversary of his...
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Pursuit With Tractor-Trailer Ends In Christian County (w/VIDEO)
A police pursuit with a tractor-trailer that started in Clarksville ended in Oak Grove Saturday afternoon. Oak Grove Police say the pursuit crossed into Kentucky on Fort Campbell Boulevard and the tractor-trailer lost a tire then the driver 33-year-old Vincent Hawkins Jr. of Clarksville turned into Walmart. The truck reportedly...
