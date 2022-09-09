Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on Jefferson County money & Whooville in the Harbor
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County has an incredible amount of money saved up. It’s almost $100 million. We asked you what lawmakers should do with it. Here are some of your ideas:. A mental health/substance abuse facility. Joe Martin. Pay for the kids’ lunches in the schools...
wwnytv.com
Heart walk’s inspirational honoree passes away
WOODVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Adeline Smith of Woodville in southern Jefferson County died Sunday morning after a long battle with heart disease. Adeline was just eight years old, but she had a lifetime of love for her family, and for her larger family with the American Heart Association. In...
wwnytv.com
Watertown lawmakers debate where to allow help for homeless
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown continues to iron out its new zoning ordinance. City leaders met in a work session at Zoo New York Monday night. The city’s planning department and a group of outside planners listened to council members discuss zoning ordinance proposals. The...
wwnytv.com
Lewis County Humane Society: Sweet Rocky
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rocky is such a sweet guy, he’d be great in just about any home. He the featured pet shelter manager Amber Zehr brought in from the Lewis County Humane Society. He’s about 3 years old. The shelter has 112 animals, including 31 dogs,...
cnycentral.com
New COVID boosters not tested on humans but deemed safe
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The first day of fall is next week, and there is a push to get people protected against COVID-19. Health officials are urging you to get the new booster shot which is now available to protect against the highly-contagious omicron sub-variant. Health officials are urging people...
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Teen accused of aggravated harassment in Ava
AVA- A teenager from Oneida County is accused of aggravated harassment from over the weekend, authorities say. The 13-year-old youth, whose name was not provided from the New York State Police (Lee), was arrested and charged early Monday with one misdemeanor count of aggravated harassment in the second-degree (threat by phone).
TheHorse.com
Four Positive EEE Cases in New York
On Sept. 9, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Division of Animal Industry, confirmed four cases of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). In Mexico, a city in Oswego County, a mare and foal at the same farm tested positive for EEE and are deceased. Both were unvaccinated. Additionally, an unvaccinated donkey in Pulaski, also in Oswego County, tested positive for EEE and is now deceased.
Albion Donkey Dies From EEEV
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced that a donkey from the town of Albion has died from Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV.) The diagnosis was confirmed in testing conducted by the state Department of Health. Donkeys are as susceptible to mosquito-borne diseases as horses. Like horses,...
wwnytv.com
Canton looking for ideas as it seeks state money
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The village of Canton is throwing its hat in the ring once again, looking for state money to revitalize its downtown. During the process, the village is looking for residents’ ideas. Deb Whitmarsh has worked in Canton for more than 30 years and remembers...
wwnytv.com
Court papers: ‘I should plug you again,’ alleged assailant told shooting victim
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The man who allegedly shot another on State Street in Watertown Saturday night allegedly said, “take a whiff of this,” before shooting the victim in the leg. Then, according to court papers, 49-year-old Marcus Taylor allegedly told 29-year-old Justin Hicks, “I should plug...
wwnytv.com
John C. Jones, 95, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John C. Jones, 95, Watertown, passed away Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Calling hours are Sunday, September 18th, 2022 from 11 am – 1 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow the calling hours on Sunday at the Brownville American Legion, Brownville.
wwnytv.com
Credo Foundation’s fishing tournament to be held Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Credo Foundation is hosting its 6th Annual Fishing Tournament this weekend. Fund Development Director Kourtni Jones appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above. The fishing tournament takes place on Saturday, September 17 at the Lucky...
Joint services today for Central NY brothers who died in murder-suicide
Hastings, N.Y. — The family of two brothers who died in a murder-suicide a week ago will hold funeral services for them together Saturday. Colin Teeter, 27, shot and killed his brother Kyle, 30, before turning the rifle on himself last Saturday inside their parents’ home in Oswego County.
‘A bucket list experience’: Woman from Central New York competes on ‘Jeopardy!’
A woman from Central New York is checking off an item on her bucket list by competing on one of the most iconic game shows of all time. Kathy Wilcox May, a 1998 graduate of Adirondack High School in Boonville, N.Y., will appear on “Jeopardy!” Monday night, according to the Facebook group What’s Happening in Boonville, New York.
wwnytv.com
Adeline Smith, 8, of Woodville
WOODVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Adeline Smith, 8 year old daughter of Jada Ormsby, Woodville, passed away Sunday morning on September 11th, 2022 after a valiant battle with illness’ since birth with her family at her side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County. Arrangements are with...
wwnytv.com
Larry J. Compo, 67, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Larry J. Compo age 67, passed away peacefully at the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on September 11, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Full Obituary to...
wwnytv.com
Watertown Police on Saturday shooting: “There was a personal grudge between the two people involved”
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man is behind bars and another recovering in Syracuse after a shooting that happened in Watertown Saturday night. City police arrested 49-year-old Marcus Taylor, of the Town of Watertown, for allegedly shooting another man on State Street Saturday. At 10 PM, our camera crews...
wwnytv.com
Dale Goutremout, 69, of Three Mile Bay
THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Dale Goutremout 69, of Three Mile Bay passed away on September 8th 2022. Dale was born on February 10th 1953 in Watertown, NY to Harvey Goutremout and Mildred Davis. Dale worked on the family farm for many years before retiring. He worked for...
UPDATE: Holland Patent Man Killed in Trenton Crash on Saturday Night
UPDATE: 09/12/2022 0350 Authorities are releasing more information about a fatal crash that took place in Trenton, New York on September 10, 2022. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is identifying 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent as the victim in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street in Trenton.
wwnytv.com
Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of County Route 68, Watertown, passed away September 9, 2022 at his home. Lucas was born December 14, 2006, son of Andrew J. and Janine C. (Lobaito) Jenkins. Lucas attended South Jefferson High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hitting baseballs at home, helping with firewood, taking the gator on trails in the woods, online gaming, and mowing the lawn.
