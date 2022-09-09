Read full article on original website
Tributes pouring in for Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Memorials are growing for two Cobb County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed while trying to serve an arrest warrant in Marietta. The community has left notes, laid flowers and posted flags both outside the neighborhood where the deputies lost their lives and outside the sheriff's office.
App, alligator leads to rape suspect's arrest, investigators say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County authorities say an app and an alligator help deputies find a rape suspect and free the young woman from her abductor. A 17-year-old Harris County girl thought the man she met online was driving her to see her boyfriend in Pennsylvania, but investigators say Dalton Ramsey held a knife to her and detoured to B.T. Brown Reservoir Park. There, they say, he sexually assaulted her.
Arrest warrants point to alleged shooter in killings of 2 Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Arrest warrants for one of the two suspects in custody following the killing last week of two Cobb County deputies, in what was described as an ambush, identify the alleged shooter. Deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were both shot as they attempted to...
Mug shots of men arrested in Cobb County deputies’ killing released
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mug shots of Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook, the men arrested after two Cobb County deputies were killed, have been released. Golden is accused of killing Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. when the pair were arresting Cook at a home in Marietta. According to officials, there was an exchange of gunfire between Golden and Cook. One deputy was shot in the head and the other deputy was shot in the pelvic area. The shooting was followed by a barricade situation that ended with the arrest of Cook and Golden.
63-year-old Walton County man shot, killed by deputies after pointing gun at them, GBI says
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Walton County man is dead after he pointed a handgun at deputies. Deputies shot and killed him as they were investigating a disturbance call, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Deputies responded to the 1900-block of GA Hwy 11 in Monroe Monday afternoon....
Polk County police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, officers say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Paulding County Sheriff's office, a Polk County Police Department chase ended with a crash Sunday evening. Early reports from the office say Polk County police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. Paulding officers joined the chase which ended in a major crash at U.S. Route 278 and Georgia State Route 92.
2 arrested, 1 on the run after Polk County police chase ends in crash, GSP says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects who led Cedartown police on a chase through another jurisdiction were arrested Sunday evening, Georgia State Patrol told Channel 2 Action News. The chase began just before 7 p.m. on Sunday after GSP’s Paulding post was contacted by Cedartown police to assist in...
Rockdale ex-K9 handler isn’t facing criminal charges after 3 personal dogs die
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One week after the Rockdale County sheriff’s department announced a K9 deputy would not face criminal charges in the deaths of three of his personal dogs, a CBS46 investigation has uncovered why. Last week, the department said an internal investigation into Deputy Eric Tolbert had...
Trial underway for attorney accused of purposely running over, killing man
The trial began Monday for a metro Atlanta attorney accused of intentionally running over and killing a beloved real est...
Funeral arrangements set for Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty serving warrants
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Cobb County sheriff’s deputies killed in the line of duty on Thursday. Services for 38-year-old Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. will be held on Thursday at West Ridge Church in Dallas, Georgia, located at 3522 Hiram Acworth Highway. Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m., with services to be held immediately after.
Funeral arrangements announced for two fallen Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. The services for two Cobb County deputies shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday have been announced. Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were ambushed while serving a warrant at a home just...
Body found inside car along I-20 in Covington, troopers say
COVINGTON, Ga. - Authorities have not said if the car found along Interstate 20 not far from exit 90 belongs to a missing Newton County woman. Troopers said a body was inside that vehicle. Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned.
Domestic violence arrest and multiple entering autos reported
A Fayette County man is facing aggravated assault charges after deputies found bruising on the face and neck of his girlfriend following a physical altercation. Casey A. Lee, 27, was charged with aggravated assault, simple battery-family violence and interfering with a 911 call, according to Fayette County Jail records. Sheriff...
Officers recover cocaine, oxycodone after traffic stop in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Clayton County led to an arrest after drugs were found in the car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Clayton County Police Department, officers were conducting a traffic stop on Tara Boulevard and Smith Street in Jonesboro.
2 People Arrested Following A Motor Vehicle Crash In Paulding County (Paulding County, GA)
Paulding County authorities report a motor vehicle crash following a Cedartown police chase on Sunday night. An officer from Cedartown, Georgia, chased a vehicle to [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Georgia man steals truck, arrested in underwear, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A half-day hunt for a man who allegedly stole a truck ended with him being taken into custody wearing only his underwear and socks, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jackson County sheriff's deputies were able to arrest the man with the assistance of...
Deputy 'reasonably believed' motorcyclist was armed when he fired his gun during traffic stop, Hall County sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The story above is from a previous report. The Hall County Sheriff's Office is shedding new details on why a deputy shot an unarmed motorcyclist during a traffic stop earlier this week. In an update released Friday, the sheriff's office explained how a...
Deputies ‘ambushed’, killed while serving warrant, Cobb County sheriff says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office were killed Thursday evening after being shot, Sheriff Craig D. Owens said. Owens said the deputies were serving a warrant on Thursday night when they were ambushed. “What I can tell you in this moment is...
Lovejoy police need your help locating husband accused of murdering wife
LOVEJOY, Ga. (CBS46) - The LoveJoy Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly shot and killed his wife in Clayton County just before 8 p.m. Friday. Police said the woman, who family identified as Livingston Jett, was in a car when she was shot multiple times along Grove Way.
‘Didn’t deserve this:’ Friend of deputy killed in Cobb County remembers him
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A friend of one of two Cobb County deputies shot and killed while serving a warrant on Thursday night is remembering him. Channel 2′s Justin Carter spoke with a former roommate of Deputy Jonathan Koleski. Koleski, 42, and fellow Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr., 38,...
