ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 36

Carol Mcguffee
4d ago

We knew that guy was aiming for the job, why else would he be so flagrant in his attempts the thwart Edwards.

Reply(1)
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
bossierpress.com

LOUISIANA RANKS TOP 10 NATIONALLY IN NEW REPORT CARD ON EDUCATIONAL FREEDOM

Louisiana ranks top 10 nationally in a new report card on empowering parents in their children’s education and supporting education freedom. The Heritage Foundation released its first-ever Education Freedom Report Card, and Louisiana is ninth. Louisiana scored higher than the majority of states in the report’s four main categories of school choice, regulatory freedom, academic transparency, and return on investment for education spending.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Jeff Landry
Person
Donald Trump
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Watson Brake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a complex of ancient mounds, hidden in the woods of north Louisiana, south of Monroe known as “Watson Brake.”. We walked about a half mile through the woods as the trail blended with the raw forest. Our footsteps echoed through the green canopy of leaves. We were stepping on the ground where ancient people lived thousands of years ago.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Ask The Trooper: Railroad Safety

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about railroad safety. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump#Election State#Governor#Ag#Democrat
KTBS

Tesla eyeing Texas, Louisiana for ‘first of its kind’ lithium refinery

BATON ROUGE, La. - Tesla Inc. is plotting a potential lithium refinery on the Gulf Coast, a move that would bolster the company’s battery-production efforts and could further expand its footprint in Texas. The electric-car maker has told officials that it’s considering constructing a “battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility,”...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Medicaid enrollees urged to update information as eligibility changes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the federal government’s COVID-19 Public Health Emergency expected to end in the coming months, Medicaid enrollees should make sure their health plans have the correct contact information. Healthy Louisiana will need to reach out to the enrollees when the company goes back...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KTBS

In annual US News rankings, Xavier among best HBCUs and regional schools

Xavier University of Louisiana was rated among the nation's top Historically Black Colleges and Universities by U.S. News and World Report. (Photo courtesy Xavier University of Louisiana) Several Louisiana universities ranked among the top in several categories according to the 2022-2023 US News and World Report rankings released Monday. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Could Tesla Bring a Lithium Battery Plant to Louisiana?

Louisiana could be in a battle with Texas to bring in a major lithium refining plant. Tesla is reportedly looking at possible sites in each state for bringing in this operation. Reports indicate Tesla has filed a notice with Texas requesting tax breaks for such an operation. But the report...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy