saturdaytradition.com
Iowa Football: 3 key for Hawkeyes' offense to get back on track against Nevada
It can’t get worse for Iowa football, right? Right?. The Hawkeyes very well could be sitting at 0-2 following their 10-7 loss to Iowa State. The week prior, Iowa needed safeties from Jack Campbell and Joe Evans to secure their 7-3 win over FCS FSC South Dakota State. In...
saturdaytradition.com
Phil Parker, Iowa DC, generates buzz for image shared following Cy-Hawk defeat
Phil Parker, Iowa’s defensive coordinator, generated buzz on the internet with an image of him getting angry at an official during Iowa’s game against Iowa State on Saturday. The image showed a scowl on Parker’s face as a referee stood near Iowa’s sideline. Parker was visibly upset with...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz confirms key Iowa DB will miss entire 2022 season
Kirk Ferentz updated the media on the status of Jermari Harris on Tuesday. It’s not looking good for the Iowa DB per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz confirmed that Harris will be missing the rest of the season. Harris missed the season opener after getting suspended for an OWI arrest back in April.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa leads the nation in one horrific offensive statistic entering Week 3
Iowa’s Tory Taylor has put in work this season. The Hawkeyes offense has had trouble moving the ball, to put it lightly. In just 2 games, the Iowa offense has necessitated 16 total punts on the year. At the same time, that offense has scored exactly 2 touchdowns. Amazingly,...
saturdaytradition.com
'I don't give a (expletive)': Spencer Petras addresses social media critics
Spencer Petras and Iowa’s offense haven’t been very good to begin 2022. The Hawkeye’s offense sputtered once again to a tune of 7 points against rival Iowa State. This was after Iowa mustered only 7 points against South Dakota State. The Iowa quarterback appears to be ignoring...
