ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz confirms key Iowa DB will miss entire 2022 season

Kirk Ferentz updated the media on the status of Jermari Harris on Tuesday. It’s not looking good for the Iowa DB per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz confirmed that Harris will be missing the rest of the season. Harris missed the season opener after getting suspended for an OWI arrest back in April.
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa leads the nation in one horrific offensive statistic entering Week 3

Iowa’s Tory Taylor has put in work this season. The Hawkeyes offense has had trouble moving the ball, to put it lightly. In just 2 games, the Iowa offense has necessitated 16 total punts on the year. At the same time, that offense has scored exactly 2 touchdowns. Amazingly,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Tennessee State
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Ames, IA
Sports
Ames, IA
Football
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Iowa College Sports
State
Alabama State
saturdaytradition.com

'I don't give a (expletive)': Spencer Petras addresses social media critics

Spencer Petras and Iowa’s offense haven’t been very good to begin 2022. The Hawkeye’s offense sputtered once again to a tune of 7 points against rival Iowa State. This was after Iowa mustered only 7 points against South Dakota State. The Iowa quarterback appears to be ignoring...
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy