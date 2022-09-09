Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
New York Declares Emergency After Finding More Spread of Poliovirus
MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state emergency after finding evidence of continued community spread of poliovirus. Public health officials have detected the virus in a fourth county, Nassau in Long Island, which follows cases detected in Rockland, Orange, and Sullivan counties. That sample was linked genetically to the first Rockland County case, which suggests more community spread. The Nassau County case was found in a sample collected last month.
wskg.org
Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads
(WAMC) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat said the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties and New York City.
How New York Plans To Deal With Its Polio Emergency Before It Spreads Elsewhere
A man developed vaccine-derived polio, a strain of polio derived from a live virus. This comes from a vaccine that is no longer administered in the U.S.
Important Facts About The Polio Outbreak That's Spreading In New York
vaccination for polio(CDC/Unsplash) On September 9, New York declared a State of Emergency after polio has been discovered in New York City's wastewater. The virus has already hospitalized one, and has been spotted in Nassau, Rockland, Sullivan and Orange counties. Most people in the city wonder what this means for locals, how it can affect them, and whether they should panic.
State disaster emergency declared after polio found in Nassau County wastewater
The Department of Health is urging anyone who hasn't done so to get the polio vaccine.
NY Declares Polio State Of Emergency After Virus Found In Wastewater On Long Island
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency Friday, Sept. 9, after polio was found in more wastewater samples. The executive order will immediately expand the network of polio vaccine administrators with the addition of EMS workers, midwives, and pharmacies. It also authorizes doctors and certified nurse practitioners...
Polio state of emergency declared in New York
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday, following increased detections of the polio virus in New York. The virus has been found in wastewater samples in New York City and Nassau, Orange, Rockland and Sullivan Counties. Most recently, a sequence analysis of a...
