Nassau County, NY

Fairfield Sun Times

New York Declares Emergency After Finding More Spread of Poliovirus

MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state emergency after finding evidence of continued community spread of poliovirus. Public health officials have detected the virus in a fourth county, Nassau in Long Island, which follows cases detected in Rockland, Orange, and Sullivan counties. That sample was linked genetically to the first Rockland County case, which suggests more community spread. The Nassau County case was found in a sample collected last month.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
wskg.org

Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads

(WAMC) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat said the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties and New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ossiana Tepfenhart

Important Facts About The Polio Outbreak That's Spreading In New York

vaccination for polio(CDC/Unsplash) On September 9, New York declared a State of Emergency after polio has been discovered in New York City's wastewater. The virus has already hospitalized one, and has been spotted in Nassau, Rockland, Sullivan and Orange counties. Most people in the city wonder what this means for locals, how it can affect them, and whether they should panic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
