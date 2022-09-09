Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery Mac
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'InsiderJackson, MS
WLBT
Cracker Barrel on I-55N temporarily closes due to Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The ongoing water crisis in Jackson has caused a popular southern food chain to temporarily close its doors. The Cracker Barrel on I-55 North told WLBT it was a tough call to make. “Due to the ongoing water crisis in the area, we have made the...
WLBT
MEMA, City of Jackson seeking project manager for O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Twelve-hour workdays and weekend work likely will be on tap for the company chosen to handle the city and state’s response to ongoing problems at Jackson’s main water treatment facility. Monday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the city of Jackson announced they were...
WLBT
Supervisors approve $17.5 million for Jackson water, water tower on narrow vote
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County supervisors have approved allocating $17.5 million in ARPA money to help Jackson with its ailing water system. Monday, the board narrowly approved giving the city $6 million to replace aging water mains in South Jackson, and another $11.5 million to build a water storage tank, which will serve Jackson residents, and a new jail planned for McDowell Road.
Jackson residents to see increase in garbage rates
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson residents will pay more for garbage collection and disposal, even though the Jackson City Council will not pay Richard’s Disposal for its service. The Northside Sun reported the fee for residential garbage collection and disposal is $37 a month as of August 5, which is an increase of $16.20 from […]
WLBT
Things To Know for Tuesday, September 13
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Some Health Centers in Jackson are adjusting to the ongoing water...
WLBT
Developers discuss creating a trail through Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the last 20 years, urban designer Ryan Gravel has been working to connect 45 neighborhoods in Atlanta with a trail — but one that also stimulates economic growth. Now, he’s giving his opinion on how Jackson could do a similar project. “There’s a...
WLBT
Two shot in Rankin County, transported to UMMC
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot in Rankin County on Monday. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey and Rankin County spokesman Paul Holley say one victim was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the leg. According to authorities, both victims were transported to UMMC.
WLBT
Celebrity organizations distribute water to Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For more than 40 days, Jackson residents have been under a boil water notice and many have to depend on bottles of water due to no water pressure in their homes. Now, even though water pressure is increasing in Jackson, cases of water through this giveaway...
WLBT
Jaden Smith-affiliated nonprofit to help Jackson during water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A technology developed by a nonprofit affiliated with Jaden Smith could help the city of Jackson provide clean water to residents while cutting out the use of plastic bottles. Tuesday, the city council approved entering into an agreement to house “Water Box” purification systems at fire...
WLBT
Overnight house fire rips through northwest Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight house fire broke out inside a home in northwest Jackson. It happened at the corner of Tougaloo and Mayes Streets, around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. Firefighters said the person who lived there was not inside. There’s no word yet on what started the fire....
Louisiana rape suspect arrested at Jackson hotel
Warning: A picture in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a Louisiana rape suspect on Monday. According to Officer Sam Brown, 23-year-old Ramon Stevenson was hiding out in Jackson at a local hotel. Warrants were issued for Stevenson from Lincoln Parish. Brown […]
fox29.com
Brown water runs from tap in Mississippi amid water crisis
JACKSON, MIss. - A Mississippi resident filmed brown water coming from her tap as the state's capital city deals with a water crisis. Molly Minta, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, recorded the disturbing image Friday afternoon as a boil-water notice remains in place for the area. "My...
vicksburgnews.com
Over 800 without power, traffic lights reported out
Entergy shows over 800 customers in the area currently without power. Among the power outage, traffic lights are also being affected. At 8:15 a.m. Vicksburg Daily News was alerted to traffic lights out on Halls Ferry Road and North Frontage Road. Entergy has estimated the restoration time to be 10:30...
wtva.com
Churches join together to donate water to Jackson
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Jackson water crisis is not over; residents still need clean drinking water. United Methodist churches across Mississippi are collecting water for those in need. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Tupelo is one of those collection sites. They have been in contact with churches...
Football fans traveling Mississippi ‘s I-55 could experience delays because of emergency bridge repair work
Football fans traveling to Oxford and to Memphis will likely face travel delays because of an interstate closure Saturday. Ole Miss fans traveling to Oxford and Jackson State fans traveling to Memphis should be aware of the closure and detours, officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation said. MDOT officials...
WLBT
Gov. Reeves requests assistance for businesses impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves requested a Small Business Administrative Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday. According to a press release, the declaration request is for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County, which covers businesses only. Several businesses in Hinds County, including...
Capitol police officer involved in shooting on Northside Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Capitol police officer. The shooting happened near Northside Drive around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12. Investigators said once agents complete their investigation, they will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office. Authorities have not released any […]
Guns found on minors to become property of Yazoo police
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo City Police Department is starting a new initiative to keep guns out the hands of minors. The Yazoo Herald reported any gun found in possession of a minor will be confiscated by the police department, regardless of who owns it. The gun won’t be released once confiscated, either. […]
Groups give away food, water to Jacksonians
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fresh Start Christian Church and United Mega Care Global Humanitarian Organization teamed up to provide neighbors in Jackson with much needed necessities amid the water crisis. After just a four days of planning, four 53-foot trailers made their way into the Jackson community on behalf of Bishop T.D. Jakes affiliate nonprofit […]
WLBT
Jackson’s mayor says he wants to take city’s trash dispute to the people
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If the mayor has his way, Jackson residents could soon have a say in who hauls their trash. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he would like to have a ballot referendum to determine who will provide residential trash collections to the capital city. During a press...
