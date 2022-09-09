ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briar Cliff, Northeast Community College sign articulation agreement

By Gage Teunissen
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Briar Cliff University (BCU) signed an agreement with Northeast Community College to make it easier for Northease students to continue their education at Briar Cliff.

The articulation agreement would do this by easing the ability of Northeast students with Associate of Arts degrees to attend Briar Cliff to study accounting, business administration, finance, international business, marketing, and sports management, according to BCU.

Photo courtesy Briar Cliff University

“Northeast Community College is pleased to work with our colleagues at Briar Cliff University to provide another pathway for our graduates to continue their education in the Siouxland region,” said Northeast Community College President Dr. Leah Barrett. “Together, we are working to meet workforce demands in the region by training graduates to fill positions in these high-demand fields. This is another transfer opportunity for them to achieve their educational goals through a quality, private institution.”

South Sioux City Community School District issues scam alert

BCU stated that business and other related subjects continues to be their top student-enrolled department programs.

“Northeast provides a foundation upon which BCU can build well-rounded students who can excel in today’s business world,” says Mark Rossi, JD, Department Chair of Business at Briar Cliff University. “The knowledge of the student will be bolstered by experiential learning. There will be opportunities for internships in all six areas of study. These internships are not only local but also national.”

In addition to the agreement, BCU stated in their release that students will be able to have a guideline and completion track for pursuing one of the degrees available to them, beginning at Northeast and completing their Bachelor of Arts at Briar Cliff.

This is the first signing of the articulation between the two institutions.

