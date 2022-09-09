ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Orange County Business Journal

Stars & Stripes Catches Success

The Stars & Stripes Tournament has caught a large reputation: one of the biggest and best fishing-focused philanthropic events in the world. This year marked the 25th for the event, which was held June 22 to June 26 at the Hilton Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas. More than 850...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Trace3 Celebrates 20 Years With New HQ in Irvine

IT services provider and consulting firm Trace3 LLC is celebrating 20 years of business with a move to a new office in the Irvine Spectrum, with this year’s revenue expected to exceed $2 billion. The nationwide firm has 1,210 employees in 25 offices in the U.S., including 150 in...
IRVINE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA

In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M

Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
SANTA ANA, CA
Orange County Business Journal

5 Innovators Honored At Business Journal Awards

Restaurant365 CEO Tony Smith kicked off the eighth annual Innovator of the Year Awards by recognizing the quality of this year’s crop of nominees. “I’m glad I was nominated last year,” Smith, the keynote speaker and a winner in the 2021 edition of the Innovator awards, quipped during the Sept. 8 luncheon.
IRVINE, CA
Orange County Business Journal

OCBJ INSIDER

If there was any doubt about Irvine’s rapid rise as a population and economic center in Orange County, recent figures from the California’s Department of Finance set the case straight. With a 3% boost in population last year to 310,250, Irvine displaced Santa Ana as OC’s second largest...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Irvine Co. Moves Ahead with Orange Heights Community

Newport Beach-based Irvine Co. plans to break ground this fall on the Orange Heights residential community that’s been in the works for nearly two decades. The community, located south of Irvine Regional Park off Santiago Canyon Road, was first approved in 2005 as a 4,000-home project that stretched from East Orange to Irvine Lake. In 2014, the project was significantly scaled down with all approved development east of the SR-241 nixed to provide more open space on the Irvine Ranch.
IRVINE, CA
Orange County Business Journal

$2B Goal on Menu of BJ’s Restaurants

All expenses-paid trips to Hawaii, Mexico and other international destinations for top-performing store managers aren’t the only factor helping BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (Nasdaq: BJRI) stand out as an employer in the service industry. The Huntington Beach-based casual dining chain now touts a new employee perk up its sleeve:...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Masimo Plans 100K-SF Innovation Hub in Canada

Irvine-based device maker Masimo Corp. (Nasdaq: MASI) is planning a real estate expansion to match the growth of its product lines. The maker of pulse oximeters and other body measuring devices for hospitals, and now moving into the consumer products market, has partnered with a development firm for a new, 100,000-square-foot healthcare innovation facility in Vancouver, Canada.
IRVINE, CA
palisadesnews.com

Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor

$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property. Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has sold his home of 30 years in Topanga, as reported by The Dirt.com. It was a sale where the property was never publicly listed according to county records. The estate is comprised of...
TOPANGA, CA
KFI AM 640

Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay

A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
