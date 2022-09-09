Read full article on original website
Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China
Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
US News and World Report
Taiwan's GlobalWafers Sees Nov Groundbreaking for $5 Billion Texas Plant
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's GlobalWafers Co Ltd expects to start construction in November of its new $5 billion plant in Texas, the company's chairwoman and CEO said on Tuesday. The company said in June it would build the plant to make 300-millimetre silicon wafers used in semiconductors, switching from a defunct...
Biden’s new executive order triggers new front in U.S.-China economic competition
The U.S. remains the world’s biggest player in the global biotech industry, but it has hit a slump.
The US puts an end to any plans Intel may have to make more chips in China
Intel will be banned from building fabs in China for a decade if it accepts any CHIPS Act cash. Which it absolutely will. Update 8/9/22: This story previously referenced Intel's fab in Dalian, China, which has since been sold to SK Hynix. Intel continues to operate assembly plants in Chengdu, China.
Apple, Honda, and Mazda reportedly consider diversifying manufacturing away from China after supply-chain chaos
Supply-chain chaos due to COVID lockdowns, geopolitics, and now a heat wave are weighing on companies with China production hubs.
Think China is aggressive now? Wait until after the 20th Party Congress
Major events are rare in the humdrum of international politics. But when they do occur, much like geology they can shift the ground under your feet, dramatically and suddenly, changing the global landscape. This year will bring the equivalent of a tectonic shift in China’s politics when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th Party Congress, beginning Oct. 16. This will be the most significant Party Congress in many decades, for three reasons.
Huawei founder sparks alarm in China with warning of ‘painful’ next decade
The founder of Huawei has delivered a stark warning for the tech company’s future, sparking alarm with the frankness of his assessment and what it signals for smaller businesses amid China’s economic troubles and a global downturn. In a leaked internal memo, Ren Zhengfei told Huawei staff “the...
Congress should block Treasury from financing China’s interests in America’s backyard
The Biden administration is poised to inject billions of dollars into a multinational finance agency that serves as Beijing’s gateway to Latin America. If approved, it would strengthen communist China’s penetration of our own backyard. Last July, the U.S. Treasury Department committed to further capitalizing the Inter-American Development...
Bargaining chip: Taiwan plans to retain most semiconductor production
TAIPEI, Taiwan — An overwhelming percentage of the world’s semiconductor microchip supply will remain concentrated in Taiwan, according to officials and industry leaders, despite the looming threat of aggression from China.
FOXBusiness
Biden administration releases plan to implement $50B from CHIPS Act
The Biden Administration unveiled a four point strategy Tuesday for the $50 billion bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. The CHIPS for America program aims to create "good-paying jobs" across the country and counter China's growing influence by:. Establishing and expanding domestic production of leading edge semiconductors in the U.S., of...
FOXBusiness
Biden to hit China with broader curbs on US chip and tool exports
KLAC KLA CORP. 357.47 -1.20 -0.33%. The letters, which the companies publicly acknowledged, forbade them from exporting chipmaking equipment to Chinese factories that produce advanced semiconductors with sub-14 nanometer processes unless the sellers obtain Commerce Department licenses. The rules would also codify restrictions in Commerce Department letters sent to Nvidia...
Biden to spur biomanufacturing, reduce reliance on China with executive order
Now he wants to bolster domestic manufacturing that harnesses biological systems. President Joe Biden is poised to sign an executive order to help expand US biomanufacturing and reduce reliance on China. The draft order lays out a strategy to bolster domestic manufacturing that harnesses biological systems to create a sweeping...
Analysis-U.S. ban on Nvidia, AMD chips seen boosting Chinese rivals
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. ban on exports to China of Nvidia and AMD's flagship artificial intelligence chips will create new business opportunities for domestic startups jockeying for a piece of China's fast-growing data center chip market, industry executives and analysts told Reuters.
Biden to announce new support for US biotech production
President Joe Biden is launching a new initiative to encourage biotech production and research in the U.S., the latest move by the White House to boost domestic industry.Biden on Monday signed an executive order implementing the initiative and later, in remarks at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, will address how biotech can help fight cancer. On Wednesday, the Democratic president's administration will host a summit and announce new investments from several federal agencies, according to a White House fact sheet. The initiative will seek to boost biomanufacturing in pharmaceuticals but also in other industries such as...
If China Moves to Take Taiwan, Report Sees 3,500 Potential Targets
The report lists 183 military points of interest, 341 related to transportation, 550 related to ICT and 2,397 related to government.
US News and World Report
Micron Breaks Ground on $15 Billion U.S. Chip Plant, Says More to Come Soon
(Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc, the biggest U.S. memory chip company, on Monday will break ground for a $15 billion factory in Boise, Idaho, and its chief executive told Reuters an announcement of another new U.S. plant will be coming soon. “We are in final stages of another high volume...
Could China invade South Korea after Taiwan?
Taiwan and South Korea both invite comparisons with Ukraine. If Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could order his troops into his neighbor with impunity, surely China’s President Xi Jinping might finally decide to recover Taiwan, the island province that has remained staunchly independent ever since Mao Zedong’s Red Army finished his conquest of the mainland in 1949.
Nature.com
Biden names first ARPA-H chief amid debates over agency’s identity
Biologist Renee Wegrzyn will take the reins at the new health innovations agency as lawmakers battle over its culture and priorities. You have full access to this article via your institution. US President Joe Biden has selected Renee Wegrzyn, a biologist and former government scientist, as the inaugural director of...
Ars Technica
US lawmakers warn Apple on using Chinese group’s chips in new iPhone
Republican lawmakers have warned Apple that it will face intense scrutiny from Congress if the California company procures memory chips from a controversial Chinese semiconductor manufacturer for the new iPhone 14. Marco Rubio, Republican vice-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign...
