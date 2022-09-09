ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Benzinga

Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China

Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Taiwan's GlobalWafers Sees Nov Groundbreaking for $5 Billion Texas Plant

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's GlobalWafers Co Ltd expects to start construction in November of its new $5 billion plant in Texas, the company's chairwoman and CEO said on Tuesday. The company said in June it would build the plant to make 300-millimetre silicon wafers used in semiconductors, switching from a defunct...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Think China is aggressive now? Wait until after the 20th Party Congress

Major events are rare in the humdrum of international politics. But when they do occur, much like geology they can shift the ground under your feet, dramatically and suddenly, changing the global landscape. This year will bring the equivalent of a tectonic shift in China’s politics when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th Party Congress, beginning Oct. 16. This will be the most significant Party Congress in many decades, for three reasons.
CHINA
FOXBusiness

Biden administration releases plan to implement $50B from CHIPS Act

The Biden Administration unveiled a four point strategy Tuesday for the $50 billion bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. The CHIPS for America program aims to create "good-paying jobs" across the country and counter China's growing influence by:. Establishing and expanding domestic production of leading edge semiconductors in the U.S., of...
U.S. POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Biden to hit China with broader curbs on US chip and tool exports

KLAC KLA CORP. 357.47 -1.20 -0.33%. The letters, which the companies publicly acknowledged, forbade them from exporting chipmaking equipment to Chinese factories that produce advanced semiconductors with sub-14 nanometer processes unless the sellers obtain Commerce Department licenses. The rules would also codify restrictions in Commerce Department letters sent to Nvidia...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Biden to announce new support for US biotech production

President Joe Biden is launching a new initiative to encourage biotech production and research in the U.S., the latest move by the White House to boost domestic industry.Biden on Monday signed an executive order implementing the initiative and later, in remarks at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, will address how biotech can help fight cancer. On Wednesday, the Democratic president's administration will host a summit and announce new investments from several federal agencies, according to a White House fact sheet. The initiative will seek to boost biomanufacturing in pharmaceuticals but also in other industries such as...
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Micron Breaks Ground on $15 Billion U.S. Chip Plant, Says More to Come Soon

(Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc, the biggest U.S. memory chip company, on Monday will break ground for a $15 billion factory in Boise, Idaho, and its chief executive told Reuters an announcement of another new U.S. plant will be coming soon. “We are in final stages of another high volume...
BOISE, ID
The Hill

Could China invade South Korea after Taiwan?

Taiwan and South Korea both invite comparisons with Ukraine. If Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could order his troops into his neighbor with impunity, surely China’s President Xi Jinping might finally decide to recover Taiwan, the island province that has remained staunchly independent ever since Mao Zedong’s Red Army finished his conquest of the mainland in 1949.
POLITICS
Nature.com

Biden names first ARPA-H chief amid debates over agency’s identity

Biologist Renee Wegrzyn will take the reins at the new health innovations agency as lawmakers battle over its culture and priorities. You have full access to this article via your institution. US President Joe Biden has selected Renee Wegrzyn, a biologist and former government scientist, as the inaugural director of...
U.S. POLITICS
Ars Technica

US lawmakers warn Apple on using Chinese group’s chips in new iPhone

Republican lawmakers have warned Apple that it will face intense scrutiny from Congress if the California company procures memory chips from a controversial Chinese semiconductor manufacturer for the new iPhone 14. Marco Rubio, Republican vice-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign...
CONGRESS & COURTS

