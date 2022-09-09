For our latest installment of Essentials, we speak with Grammy-nominated artist ZHU, the producer and singer behind the dancefloor classics “Faded” and “Working For It.” The artist currently joins the progressive house supergroup Swedish House Mafia on their Paradise Again tour and is fresh off the release of a new Musical Chairs Mixtape Vol. 1 mixtape which looks to remind fans of a more physical era when kids would rip songs off the radio. Having built his signature sound and character out of anonymity in the earlier parts of his career, wishing to be judged by his music alone, ZHU now looks to be more open and involved with the community.

