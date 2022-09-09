ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

NAV Reveals Why He Left Drake Off 'Demons Protected by Angels'

NAV has opened up about his decision to leave Drake off his latest album Demons Protected by Angels. Speaking on a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the XO Records artist first confirmed that he and The Boy actually had a collaboration in the works.“Drake’s an amazing person and we hang out all the time in Toronto,” NAV shared. “We did a song. I feel we could’ve done a better song and the timeframe was just not good, it didn’t work out.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Usher To Release Reimagined Tracks From Iconic 1997 LP ‘My Way’

Usher is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his hit R&B album My Way with a special edition containing reimagined songs. Slated to drop this Friday, the expanded project will offer fans revamped versions of three tracks from the original LP, “You Make Me Wanna…,” “Nice & Slow” and the titular song, “My Way.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Essentials: ZHU

For our latest installment of Essentials, we speak with Grammy-nominated artist ZHU, the producer and singer behind the dancefloor classics “Faded” and “Working For It.” The artist currently joins the progressive house supergroup Swedish House Mafia on their Paradise Again tour and is fresh off the release of a new Musical Chairs Mixtape Vol. 1 mixtape which looks to remind fans of a more physical era when kids would rip songs off the radio. Having built his signature sound and character out of anonymity in the earlier parts of his career, wishing to be judged by his music alone, ZHU now looks to be more open and involved with the community.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Nigo
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Trippie Redd
hypebeast.com

Patta Teases New Balance 990v3 Collab

After collaborating on an earthy 920 in 2020 and an elegant 991 in 2021, Patta and New Balance are pushin’ P again with a 990v3. Teased by Tim Sabajo — the brother of Patta co-founder Edson Sabajo and a day 1 Patta team member — the new design appears to feature richly-textured materials and bold colorblocking.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Netflix Debuts Full Trailer of Kid Cudi's 'ENTERGALACTIC' Series

Netflix has released the full trailer for Kenya Barris and Kid Cudi‘s upcoming series, ENTERGALACTIC. The animated story hears Cudi voicing a young artist named Jabari and Jessica Williams giving life to Jabari’s neighbor and photographer, Meadow. The trailer shows the pair meeting and hitting it off, but the whirlwind romance is quickly disrupted by the sudden appearance of Jabari’s ex-girlfriend:
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

'Elden Ring' Has Released Its Soundtrack on Music Streaming Platforms

Back in March, FromSoftware said that it hoped to bring Elden Ring “beyond the realm of games” and following the release of a comedic manga earlier this month, the Japanese video game studio is now also releasing the massively popular game’s epic soundtrack. The entire album will consist of 67 different tracks from the open-world RPG, many of which were composed by esteemed Japanese musicians including Tsukasa Saitoh, Shoi Miyazawa, Yuka Kitamura, Yoshimi Kudo and Tai Tomisawa.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Gucci's Fall 2022 "Exquisite" Collection Delivers A Regal adidas Collaboration

Gucci‘s resulted in the Alessandro Michele-helmed house becoming the world’s hottest brand, and since it has doubled-down on these headline-grabbing collections with the teasing of the Harry Styles “HA HA HA” collection, a Billie Eilish-fronted campaign, and another campaign for the “Exquisite” collection that referenced Stanley Kubrick films. Now, the “Exquisite” collection has released, and littered between its usual runway-ready goods is a comprehensive second collaboration with adidas for men and women.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy