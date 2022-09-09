ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC mayor under new pressure to break Trump's golf deal with city, scrap Saudi-backed event

By Zenebou Sylla, Kara Scannell, Gregory Krieg
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Comments / 18

Roger Jeter
4d ago

nothing more pressing for New York except stopping a golf tournament of a former president and resident of that state. typical democrat hatred and stupidity

15
15
MCic(Me)
3d ago

Lol. Geez, I thought he was focused on hiding the illegals in his sanctuary city. It's hard to keep up with their daily changes.

5
5
Terry McKnight
3d ago

another example of cancel culture. those pushing that should be wary lest they get caught up in their own game

4
4
 

