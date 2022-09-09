Private schools sports update

Providence boys tie

St. Paul Academy

Providence Academy’s boys soccer team tied St. Paul Academy Sept. 8 with Ronan Donohue scoring two goals and Max Igbanugo adding one. Providence held a 2-1 lead at halftime before SPA rallied with goals by Nate Cohen and Cooper Bollinger-Danielson to gain the tie. Awaale Osman also scored for the Spartans.

Holy Family girls

stun Jordan 7-0

Two goals apiece from Grace Anseth and Kate Buchholz lifted the Holy Family Catholic girls soccer team to a 7-0 victory over Jordan Sept. 8 on the Holy Family campus in Victoria. Janelle Stanoch, Gabby Legg and Maggie Dowling added to the scoring with goals. Holy Family goalkeepers Bella Hocevar and Olivia Paidosh each played half the game to share the shutout.

Visitation plays tie

with Red Knights

Fans saw private school soccer at its best in a Sept. 6 match between Visitation and Benilde-St. Margaret’s. The final score was 3-3 with both teams showing offensive skills and tenacity. Abbie Farley scored two goals for Visitation and Emilia Engel had one. Lucy Petschel had two assists for the Blazers. Lauren Hillins countered with two goals for Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Siena Carver also scored a goal. Carver had the lone assist for the Red Knights.

Goalkeepers Vivian Chard of Visitation and Clara Luger of Benilde-St. Margaret’s both played the entire match.

West Lutheran girls

spike North Lakes

West Lutheran High’s girls volleyball team beat North Lakes Academy in three straight sets Sept. 8 at the West Lutheran gym in Plymouth. The scores were 25-7, 25-7, 25-6.

McKenzie Burke led West Lutheran with eight kills, two blocks and seven service aces. Maya Benton and Emily Aldermann supported the attack with four kills each and Megan Sherwood had eight service aces. Setter Natalie Menges spread the ball around with 14 assists.