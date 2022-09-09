ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

27east.com

Kent D. Mercer of Southampton Dies September 11

Kent D. Mercer of Southampton died on September 11 in Southampton. He was 80. A visitation will be held Sunday, September 18, from 4-7 p.m. at the Brockett Funeral Home...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Southampton Town Police Bodycam Program To Start Soon

More transparency means more money for police officers as the Southampton Town Police Department nears the rollout of its body camera program. Last week, Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman announced...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Robert (Bobby/Buddha) David Gregor of Hampton Bays Dies September 7

Robert (Bobby/Buddha) David Gregor of Hampton Bays died on September 7. He was 77. He was born on November 27, 1944, in Southampton Hospital to Shirley Downs and Alexander David...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
City
Southampton, NY
City
Westhampton Beach, NY
City
Hampton Bays, NY
Southampton, NY
Accidents
Southampton, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manorville, NY
27east.com

Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Southampton Man

UPDATE: Southampton Town Police say that call to Tolle has been located. ORIGINAL STORY: Southampton Town Police have asked for the public's help — especially those living in the North...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Environmental Review A Key Component of Lewis Road Debate

Key in the debate over the controversial East Quogue golf resort complex, the Lewis Road Planned Residential Development, are issues related to the completeness of the application before the Southampton...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

PHOTOS: HaborFest Held Over The Weekend

The annual Sag harbor HarborFest was held over the weekend with food, games, kids activities, whaleboat races and much more. TOM KOCHIE PHOTOS. Among the 100 booths at the wonderful Shinnecock Indian Powwow in Southampton on Labor Day weekend was a Federal Emergency Management Agency booth with a flier headed: "Be Prepared for a Nuclear Explosion." Amid the booths presenting beautiful arts and crafts done by Shinnecock and Native Americans from all over the U.S., and food vendors featuring Native American food, and the impressive singing and dancing of Native Americans in full regalia, there was this scary message. "A nuclear weapon is a device that uses a nuclear reaction to create an explosion," said the FEMA flier. "But," it said, "you can ... by Karl Grossman.
SAG HARBOR, NY
News 12

Police seeking information after fatal crash in Fort Salonga

Police are hoping the public can help them paint a fuller picture of the events that led to a fatal crash in Fort Salonga. Authorities say 57-year-old John Burke was driving westbound on Route 25A around 2:30 a.m. Monday when he lost control and hit a pole at Sunken Meadow Road.
FORT SALONGA, NY
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
longisland.com

Man Found Dead Floating at Jones Beach Near his Boat

The Homicide Squad is investigating a water emergency call that occurred at the west end of Jones Beach at 6:17 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022. According to detectives, the Nassau County Police Marine Bureau responded to a 911 call received for a body floating in the water at the west end area of Jones Beach. Upon arrival, police pulled a 58-year-old male out of the water that was unconscious and not breathing.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Dead Animals Found in Bags in Melville

Several decapitated animals were found Sunday in bags left on the roadside in Melville, the Suffolk County SPCA said. The organization said that Suffolk Police had notified them that the seven dead animals had been found on the side of Round Swamp Road about 100 feet south of Exit 39 of the Northern State Parkway. The SCPA said the partially decomposed remains of five chickens and two goats had been left in black plastic garbage bags.
MELVILLE, NY
27east.com

Historic Panel Opposes Initial Plan to Enlarge House at 57 Howard Street

The Manhattan architect who presented initial plans for renovating and expanding the 19th century two-story, three-bedroom house in the Sag Harbor Historic District at 57 Howard Street to the Historic...
SAG HARBOR, NY
beckersspine.com

Spine Medicine and Surgery of Long Island expands to meet rising demand

Spine Medicine and Surgery of Long Island, operated by Daniel Choi, MD, has moved its Nassau County location to Garden City, N.Y., and is relocating its Patchogue, N.Y., office in Suffolk County to a larger location in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., in October. The practice is moving into new, larger facilities to...
GARDEN CITY, NY

