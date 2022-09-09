Read full article on original website
27east.com
Kent D. Mercer of Southampton Dies September 11
Kent D. Mercer of Southampton died on September 11 in Southampton. He was 80. A visitation will be held Sunday, September 18, from 4-7 p.m. at the Brockett Funeral Home... more.
27east.com
Southampton Town Police Bodycam Program To Start Soon
More transparency means more money for police officers as the Southampton Town Police Department nears the rollout of its body camera program. Last week, Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman announced... more.
27east.com
Robert (Bobby/Buddha) David Gregor of Hampton Bays Dies September 7
Robert (Bobby/Buddha) David Gregor of Hampton Bays died on September 7. He was 77. He was born on November 27, 1944, in Southampton Hospital to Shirley Downs and Alexander David... more.
Northport Man, 57, Killed in Crash
A Northport man was killed Monday morning in a crash in Fort Salonga, Suffolk County police said. John Burke was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue west on Route 25A when he lost control of the.
27east.com
Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Southampton Man
UPDATE: Southampton Town Police say that call to Tolle has been located. ORIGINAL STORY: Southampton Town Police have asked for the public's help — especially those living in the North... more.
Woman Seriously Injured After Car Overturns In Babylon Crash
Police are investigating a crash that left a woman seriously injured on Long Island. It happened around 3 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 in Suffolk County on the Southern State Parkway near Exit 37 in the town of Babylon. Patricia Suarez, age 59, of Whitestone, Queens, was driving a 2004 Toyota...
27east.com
Residents Complain About Ambulance Billing by Flanders-Northampton Volunteer Ambulance
The Flanders-Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps is receiving backlash from residents in its service area who say they are being improperly billed by the ambulance corps' third-party billing company. But the... more.
27east.com
Q&A: Jay Schneiderman Talks About Hampton Bays and How the Conversation Will Go From Here
Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman says he has a soft spot for Hampton Bays — he's long been looking to invest in the hamlet, where he rented for a time... more.
27east.com
Environmental Review A Key Component of Lewis Road Debate
Key in the debate over the controversial East Quogue golf resort complex, the Lewis Road Planned Residential Development, are issues related to the completeness of the application before the Southampton... more.
27east.com
PHOTOS: HaborFest Held Over The Weekend
The annual Sag harbor HarborFest was held over the weekend with food, games, kids activities, whaleboat races and much more. TOM KOCHIE PHOTOS. Among the 100 booths at the wonderful Shinnecock Indian Powwow in Southampton on Labor Day weekend was a Federal Emergency Management Agency booth with a flier headed: "Be Prepared for a Nuclear Explosion." Amid the booths presenting beautiful arts and crafts done by Shinnecock and Native Americans from all over the U.S., and food vendors featuring Native American food, and the impressive singing and dancing of Native Americans in full regalia, there was this scary message. "A nuclear weapon is a device that uses a nuclear reaction to create an explosion," said the FEMA flier. "But," it said, "you can ... by Karl Grossman.
News 12
Police seeking information after fatal crash in Fort Salonga
Police are hoping the public can help them paint a fuller picture of the events that led to a fatal crash in Fort Salonga. Authorities say 57-year-old John Burke was driving westbound on Route 25A around 2:30 a.m. Monday when he lost control and hit a pole at Sunken Meadow Road.
Alleged LI sacrifice under investigation after decapitated animals found
Decapitated chickens and goats were found inside garbage bags on Long Island — what’s typically found after ritualistic sacrifices, Suffolk County SPCA said Monday.
News 12
Police: Queens woman seriously injured in crash on Southern State Parkway
Police say a Queens woman has been seriously injured in a crash on the Southern State Parkway. Authorities received calls for a vehicle crash eastbound around 3 a.m. in the area near Exit 37 in West Babylon. Patricia Suarez, 59, of Whitestone, was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry eastbound on...
longisland.com
Man Found Dead Floating at Jones Beach Near his Boat
The Homicide Squad is investigating a water emergency call that occurred at the west end of Jones Beach at 6:17 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022. According to detectives, the Nassau County Police Marine Bureau responded to a 911 call received for a body floating in the water at the west end area of Jones Beach. Upon arrival, police pulled a 58-year-old male out of the water that was unconscious and not breathing.
SUV Fatally Strikes Pedestrian Before Crashing Into Building In Oceanside
Police are investigating after an SUV fatally struck a pedestrian before crashing into a building on Long Island. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 in Oceanside. A 67-year-old man operating a 2018 Ford Edge, struck a male pedestrian, age 61, before crashing into a building at 3618...
Dead Animals Found in Bags in Melville
Several decapitated animals were found Sunday in bags left on the roadside in Melville, the Suffolk County SPCA said. The organization said that Suffolk Police had notified them that the seven dead animals had been found on the side of Round Swamp Road about 100 feet south of Exit 39 of the Northern State Parkway. The SCPA said the partially decomposed remains of five chickens and two goats had been left in black plastic garbage bags.
News 12
Suffolk SPCA: Decomposed remains of decapitated chickens, goats found in Melville
The Suffolk County SPCA says dead animals were found in black plastic garbage bags in Melville. Officials say the discovery was made on Sunday after the Suffolk County SPCA received a call from the Suffolk County Police Department. SPCA detectives responded to the scene and discovered the partially decomposed remains...
27east.com
Historic Panel Opposes Initial Plan to Enlarge House at 57 Howard Street
The Manhattan architect who presented initial plans for renovating and expanding the 19th century two-story, three-bedroom house in the Sag Harbor Historic District at 57 Howard Street to the Historic... more.
Body Of 58-Year-Old Man Found Floating In Water At Jones Beach, Police Report
An investigation is underway after the body of a 58-year-old man was found floating in the water at Jones Beach. The Nassau County Police Marine Bureau responded to a report of a body in the water at the west end of the beach in Wantagh at about 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Nassau County Police Department said.
beckersspine.com
Spine Medicine and Surgery of Long Island expands to meet rising demand
Spine Medicine and Surgery of Long Island, operated by Daniel Choi, MD, has moved its Nassau County location to Garden City, N.Y., and is relocating its Patchogue, N.Y., office in Suffolk County to a larger location in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., in October. The practice is moving into new, larger facilities to...
