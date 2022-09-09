Read full article on original website
Exploring Chester County, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're planning a visit to Chester County, Pennsylvania, you'll want to start by checking out the numerous museums in the region. You can find hundreds of artifacts here, from late 1600s material goods to contemporary artwork and local artisan crafts. Longwood Gardens. The Longwood Gardens is...
sanatogapost.com
Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction
HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
Delaware County Couple Stayed Together, Even When Apart, Then They Wed
Josh and Sarah met in Wildwood in 2011, the day after Sarah D’Orazio graduated Springfield High School, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Josh Dukes grew up in East Lansdowne and was lifeguarding following a freshman year at West Virginia University. Josh and Sarah were drawn to...
Here’s the Best Delaware County Small Town to Raise a Family
For those who prefer the slower pace of suburban living as a comfy place to start a family, consider this list of towns from Stacker.com. Several Pennsylvania places made the list of the 100 best small towns to raise a family in the nation, and Swarthmore is among them, according to a new ranking published by Stacker.
ChristianaCare adds Hockessin physician practice
Quality Family Physicians in Hockessin has joined ChristianaCare’s network of primary care practices. The new name of the practice is ChristianaCare Primary Care at Stone Mill. The practice has been led by Kathleen Willey, M.D., since 1999. With the addition of the practice, ChristianaCare now operates 30 primary care...
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates. While some would consider those positions...
5 Places in Delaware County Where the Roast Pork Sandwich is King
John' Morton's Tavern made a best of Philly pork sandwich list. While hoagies and cheesesteaks rule the Philly food landscape, let’s not also forget Philadelphia’s other unique signature sandwich offer–the pork sandwich. Here are five places in Delaware County where you won’t be disappointed, writes Alexandra Jones...
Westtown Township Receives Funding Boost for Crebilly Farm Preservation Effort
Westtown Township was awarded $2 million from Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to acquire and preserve Crebilly Farm, one of the largest, historically significant spaces of open land left in Chester County, according to a report from the Daily Local News. Part of the property—208 acres—is working to be...
Kensington Corridor Trust owns 14 local properties. It wants residents, not developers, to determine how they’re used
In Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, where the median household income is $34,374 and luxury development is on the rise, residents are concerned about being pushed out. As developers buy up abandoned properties, and as rent prices continue to rise, many fear no longer being able to afford living in a...
Local Paranormal Investigator Searches for the ‘Beast of Bryn Athyn’
Paranormal investigators working in Bryn Athyn may be tracking a beast known as a "dogman," something akin to a werewolf. This image, taken by an Ontario YouTube team specializing in the creatures, claims to show one. A paranormal investigator with Bucks County roots is now on the hunt for a...
Regional Roundup: September 12, 2022
Microplastics may be smaller than a sesame seed, but their impact is enormous. They continue to break down in vital bodies of water — including the Delaware River watershed — where a new study found these pervasive plastic particles in every segment of the river. We’ll talk with Delaware River Basin Commission aquatic biologist Jake Bransky (@DRBC1961)
Hamilton’s on Main Gives New Life to a Historic Newark Building
Restaurateurs Anthony and Jeremiah Brooks add the sophisticated Hamilton’s on Main to Newark’s main street. If it’s true that structures have spirits, then a brick building in downtown Newark is breathing a sigh of relief. Located at 102 Main St., the original First Bank of Newark was built in the 1850s and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.
EPA adds one Delaware site to Superfund list while proposing another site
A site in Georgetown is added to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund National Priorities List while a second site in New Castle could join it. The Georgetown North Groundwater site is a groundwater plume, an area polluted with PCE and its breakdown products. PCE is a chemical used in commercial and industrial operations like dry cleaning.
After the Unthinkable Happened to Their Son, Exton Couple Advocates for Individuals with Disabilities
After their son Cailen, who has an intellectual disability, was assaulted during a shoplifting incident at Acme, where he was working, Exton residents John and Denise Bailey have taken to fighting for the rights of those with disabilities, writes J.F Pirro for Main Line Today. While individuals with disabilities are...
Police investigating mailbox bombings in Montgomery County, Pa.
Police say they do believe these are targeted attacks but are urging everyone to be vigilant with the suspects still on the loose.
Environmentalists decry permit extension approval for natural gas terminal in South Jersey
The Delaware River Basin Commission on Thursday approved a three-year permit extension for a controversial project to build New Jersey’s first terminal for exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) along the Delaware River. The extended permit gives Delaware River Partners, an affiliate of New Fortress Energy, until June 2025 to...
Lehigh County to the rescue to keep IronPigs in Allentown? Not so fast, leader says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Who should pay for upgrades to Coca-Cola Park?. During a meeting last week, Allentown City Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach argued against the IronPigs’ request for federal funds to make needed stadium improvements. She suggested the county would step in if Allentown balks. But, on Friday, Lehigh...
3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County
These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
Philadelphia prepares for potential arrival of migrant buses | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
