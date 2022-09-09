ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska coaching search: Dave Doeren, NC State head coach, answers question on Huskers opening

Dave Doeren’s name has come up for Nebraska’s coaching search in the early reports, but he is trying to block out the noise. The current head coach at North Carolina State, Doeren addressed questions about the vacancy in Lincoln on Monday. While the questions may have been expected, Doeren pointed to how early it is in the 2022 season and said his heart and head are focused on coaching the Wolfpack.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy