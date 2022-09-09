Dave Doeren’s name has come up for Nebraska’s coaching search in the early reports, but he is trying to block out the noise. The current head coach at North Carolina State, Doeren addressed questions about the vacancy in Lincoln on Monday. While the questions may have been expected, Doeren pointed to how early it is in the 2022 season and said his heart and head are focused on coaching the Wolfpack.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO