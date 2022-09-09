Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
1 killed, 3 injured in T-bone crash in Linn County
NEAR BROOKFIELD, Mo. — A T-bone crash in Linn County over the weekend killed one person and left three others injured. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 36 and Linn County Route F, nearly three miles east of Brookfield. State troopers say a...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Shannon Thacker and Amanda Thacker of Melrose, Fla., sold 1.80 acres...
khqa.com
Police chase starts in Kirksville, ends in Schuyler County with arrest
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is under arrest following a police pursuit through two counties on Friday. The Kirksville Police Department said the incident started at 1:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Baltimore Street in Kirksville and then came to an end in Schuyler County at approximately 1:40 p.m.
ktvo.com
Prairie Song Academy officials explain how students thrive in its environment
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Many Heartland schools have been in school for a few weeks now. Some have been using a four-day schedule for the first time this year. But, there are other schools in the area that teach students through a non-traditional route. One school that does so is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kbia.org
William Robb: "We wanted to provide a place that it didn't matter what was in your pocket, you could still have healthy food that was delicious."
William Robb spoke with the Missouri On Mic team at the Kirksville Farmer’s Market in May. He spoke about his passion for food equity and his work with a local non profit called Take Root. Missouri on Mic is an oral history and journalism project documenting stories from around...
Pen City Current
For the Record - Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
09/08/22 - 1:00 a.m. - Fort Madison Police cited Candace Jade Guihan, 36, of West Burlington in the 2000 block of Avenue E on a charge of driving under suspension. 09/08/22 - 1:20 a.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Stanley Joe Davis, 32 of Fort Madison in the 600 block of 10th Street on an active warrant. He was taken to Lee County Jail and held.
Pen City Current
Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
ktvo.com
Load of lunchmeat overturns along Highway 63 on-ramp in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A tractor-trailer carrying tons of lunchmeat overturned late Wednesday morning near Highway 63 in Kirksville. Police and emergency crews were called to the southbound on-ramp of Highway 63 on the north side of kirksville at about 11 a.m. for a semi truck overturned on the shoulder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tspr.org
Memorial Hospital closing labor and delivery unit due to nursing shortage
Small-town hospitals are feeling the effects of a national nursing shortage, including Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Its labor and delivery unit, called the Stork Stopp, will close Dec. 1. After that, birthing services will be moved to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, unless patients choose to deliver elsewhere. Out-patient prenatal, post-partum,...
khqa.com
Canton R-V school placed on 'stay put' after elementary student claims to have weapon
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — The Canton R-V School District was placed on a "stay put" Friday morning after a student claimed to have a weapon. Superintendent Jesse Uhlmeyer says it happened around 8:30 a.m. An elementary school student reportedly said they had a weapon. We're told the student was...
KBUR
Ft. Madison prison inmate dies
Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
ktvo.com
Persevering through adversity: A Heartland educator's story
Kirksville, MO — Millions of Americans have visual impairments, but that doesn't mean they can't pursue their dreams. We sat down with a Heartland resident to hear about how he pushed through adversity to achieve his goals. Tim Grunewald is an educator and activist and has a visual impairment....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjluradio.com
Columbia man will stand trial next year for Audrain County murder
An Audrain County judge sets a tentative trial date for a Columbia man accused of murder. Timothy Midgyett, Deyton Fisher, of Mexico, and Sadiq Moore, of Kirksville, are accused of murdering 25-year-old Chance Davis, of Mexico, during a robbery at Davis’ home during the summer of 2020. It was...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 8, 2022
Adrienne H Friehoff (32)4011 Halpap Ln for Shoplifting at 5211 Broadway NTA 145. James D Rossmiller (40) 1008 State for Driving While License Suspended, Operating Uninsured Vehicle,Disobey Stop Sign and Sidobey Traffic Signal from an incident that occurred on 2/23/22 NTA 143. Christopher S Koltzenburg (49) Warsaw Il for Speeding...
ktvo.com
Kirksville inducts three former football players into football hall of fame
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Tigers Football Team has a long history of great players and teams who have shaped their school and the community around them. To honor the greats that have played for the hometown team, the Orange and Black Foundation started a hall of fame in 2012.
Comments / 0