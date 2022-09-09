ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Belle, MO

ktvo.com

1 killed, 3 injured in T-bone crash in Linn County

NEAR BROOKFIELD, Mo. — A T-bone crash in Linn County over the weekend killed one person and left three others injured. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 36 and Linn County Route F, nearly three miles east of Brookfield. State troopers say a...
LINN COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Shannon Thacker and Amanda Thacker of Melrose, Fla., sold 1.80 acres...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Police chase starts in Kirksville, ends in Schuyler County with arrest

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is under arrest following a police pursuit through two counties on Friday. The Kirksville Police Department said the incident started at 1:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Baltimore Street in Kirksville and then came to an end in Schuyler County at approximately 1:40 p.m.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, MO
Pen City Current

For the Record - Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

09/08/22 - 1:00 a.m. - Fort Madison Police cited Candace Jade Guihan, 36, of West Burlington in the 2000 block of Avenue E on a charge of driving under suspension. 09/08/22 - 1:20 a.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Stanley Joe Davis, 32 of Fort Madison in the 600 block of 10th Street on an active warrant. He was taken to Lee County Jail and held.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
KEOKUK, IA
ktvo.com

Load of lunchmeat overturns along Highway 63 on-ramp in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A tractor-trailer carrying tons of lunchmeat overturned late Wednesday morning near Highway 63 in Kirksville. Police and emergency crews were called to the southbound on-ramp of Highway 63 on the north side of kirksville at about 11 a.m. for a semi truck overturned on the shoulder.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
tspr.org

Memorial Hospital closing labor and delivery unit due to nursing shortage

Small-town hospitals are feeling the effects of a national nursing shortage, including Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Its labor and delivery unit, called the Stork Stopp, will close Dec. 1. After that, birthing services will be moved to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, unless patients choose to deliver elsewhere. Out-patient prenatal, post-partum,...
CARTHAGE, IL
KBUR

Ft. Madison prison inmate dies

Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
FORT MADISON, IA
ktvo.com

Persevering through adversity: A Heartland educator's story

Kirksville, MO — Millions of Americans have visual impairments, but that doesn't mean they can't pursue their dreams. We sat down with a Heartland resident to hear about how he pushed through adversity to achieve his goals. Tim Grunewald is an educator and activist and has a visual impairment....
KIRKSVILLE, MO
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 8, 2022

Adrienne H Friehoff (32)4011 Halpap Ln for Shoplifting at 5211 Broadway NTA 145. James D Rossmiller (40) 1008 State for Driving While License Suspended, Operating Uninsured Vehicle,Disobey Stop Sign and Sidobey Traffic Signal from an incident that occurred on 2/23/22 NTA 143. Christopher S Koltzenburg (49) Warsaw Il for Speeding...
QUINCY, IL

