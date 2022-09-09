Read full article on original website
I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County back open after semi causes 6-car crash
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash on I-94 in Macomb County at 12 Mile blocked traffic across the highway for hours. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, all lanes on westbound I-94 were shutdown after a crash. State police that responded to the incident said a fuel spill happened after the driver of a semi-truck lost control of his truck and began to fishtail.
Multi-vehicle crash in Macomb County closes all westbound lanes on I-94, expect delays
A bad traffic crash involving multiple vehicles including a wrecked semi and smashed in FedEx truck is blocking all lanes of westbound travel on I-94 Tuesday morning.
41-Year-Old Suspect Arrested Following A Car Crash In Macomb County (Macomb County, MI)
A driver suspected of retail fraud rammed into a Utica police car before leading police on a chase and crashing. Police chased the driver to M-52 and 28 Mile Road. A Trooper tried to stop the driver on 32 Mile, but he fled. The driver [..]
1 Woman Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Grosse Ile Township (Wayne County, MI)
Police responded to a pedestrian crash after a Mack semi-tractor trailer struck a pedestrian, parked cars, and a garage. The crash happened when the driver traveling north on [..]
Detroit woman killed in crash on I-96 in Brighton Township
BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A two-vehicle crash Sunday night on I-96 left a Detroit woman dead. Michigan State Police said the crash happened just after 9:15 p.m. on eastbound I-96 near Grand River in Brighton Township. Melissa Fletcher, 54, died at the scene. The driver and passenger of...
2 Persons Injured In A Three-Vehicle Crash Near Kent Lake Road (Oakland County, MI)
Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Michigan State Police, a 53-year-old [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
2 drivers caught passing stopped school buses this week in Huron Township
It’s like deja vu in Huron Township with more drivers passing school buses with stop lights flashing. Two more drivers were caught by police this week passing stopped school buses on the local roads. One driver from Woodhaven was caught Monday morning on Sibley Road, and another driver from...
Suspects rams Utica Police car, flees on foot after chase and crash on 32 Mile Road: MSP
Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a chase and search for a fleeing suspect in Macomb County on Monday, but he was able to get away.
Police arrest suspect in field after he rammed Utica police car, fled on foot after crashing during Macomb County chase
A 41-year-old man is in police custody after ramming a police car and leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase Monday afternoon that ended with authorities finding him hiding in a Macomb County field.
Woman killed in crash on I-96 in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash on I-96 in Livingston County. Melissa Fletcher, 54, of Detroit, died Sunday, Sept. 11, after suffering fatal injuries in a two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-96 near Grand River Avenue in Brighton Township, according to the Michigan State Police.
MSP: Gravel hauler crash closes I-96 near Kent Lake Road; no ETA on reopening
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road is closed because of a three-vehicle crash this morning involving a gravel hauler. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said the 53-year-old semi-driver was driving westbound in the right lane when he swerved towards the ditch.
At least 12 new Ford Mustangs stolen from Flat Rock Assembly Plant
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police in Woodhaven are searching for suspects who they say drove off in 12 to 15 new Mustangs from Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant. According to police, 12 to 15 new Mustangs were stolen around 2:00 Tuesday morning. This is the second such theft of this kind from the Flat Rock plant.
Warren truck plant entrance rammed and at least two Jeep Wagoneers recovered
EAST LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police were seen at the Stellantis truck plant after reports of thieves ramming the front gate and trying to steal multiple Jeep Wagoneers. Thieves managed to make off with at least two vehicles before authorities got ahold of them. It's unclear what unfolded...
Suspects pose as DTE workers to get inside Inkster woman's house, later return with group to break in
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - In early August, a man claiming to be from DTE Energy knocked on the door of 84-year-old Nancy Lee's Inkster home. "My daughter and I were in the living room had a knock on the door and a young man came to the door posed himself as DTE," Lee said. "And would we come outside and he would show us where the leak was at."
Over a dozen Ford Mustangs worth at least $60,000 a piece stolen off lot in Woodhaven
Roughly 12 to 15 Mustangs near the Flat Rock Assembly Plant were stolen early Tuesday morning just one week after thieves took a dozen vehicles from the same area, authorities confirmed.
Dozens of firearms stolen after thieves crash vehicles through Westland gun shop, Dearborn Heights pawn shop
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dozens of guns were stolen after thieves drove vehicles through businesses in Westland and Dearborn Heights. Early Sunday, thieves in a stolen Kia SUV crashed through the front of Armed in Michigan on S. Wayne Road. About eight people got out of the vehicle, grabbed about 50 guns, and ran to another vehicle across the street.
Detroit Cookie Co. opening St. Clair Shores location in former Harper Bakery
ST. CLAIR SHORES. Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Cookie Co. is expanding to St. Clair Shores. The cookie business announced the new location at 25600 Harper Ave., replacing Harper Bakery, which has been open for more than 40 years. It's the fourth location for Detroit Cookie Co., which also has...
Part of Gibraltar on a boil water advisory due to a water main break
GIBRALTAR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A water main break in Gibraltar is currently under a boil water advisory due to a water main break. The line break is affecting residents and businesses in the area from 30101 West Jefferson to 28975 West Jefferson, according to the Gibraltar Police Department. A...
Macomb County teen arrested near Warren train tracks after stealing car at gunpoint, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A Macomb County teenager was arrested near railroad tracks in Warren after approaching an Eastpointe family at gunpoint and stealing their car, police said. Officers were called around 1:15 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 10) to a home in the 24000 block of Roxana Avenue in Eastpointe. The...
Woman in motorized wheelchair dies after being hit by vehicle
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was crossing 24th Avenue in Fort Gratiot Township when they were hit by a vehicle Saturday morning. Authorities said a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 33-year-old Port Huron...
