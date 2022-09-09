ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI

I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County back open after semi causes 6-car crash

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash on I-94 in Macomb County at 12 Mile blocked traffic across the highway for hours. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, all lanes on westbound I-94 were shutdown after a crash. State police that responded to the incident said a fuel spill happened after the driver of a semi-truck lost control of his truck and began to fishtail.
Detroit woman killed in crash on I-96 in Brighton Township

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A two-vehicle crash Sunday night on I-96 left a Detroit woman dead. Michigan State Police said the crash happened just after 9:15 p.m. on eastbound I-96 near Grand River in Brighton Township. Melissa Fletcher, 54, died at the scene. The driver and passenger of...
MSP: Gravel hauler crash closes I-96 near Kent Lake Road; no ETA on reopening

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road is closed because of a three-vehicle crash this morning involving a gravel hauler. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said the 53-year-old semi-driver was driving westbound in the right lane when he swerved towards the ditch.
At least 12 new Ford Mustangs stolen from Flat Rock Assembly Plant

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police in Woodhaven are searching for suspects who they say drove off in 12 to 15 new Mustangs from Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant. According to police, 12 to 15 new Mustangs were stolen around 2:00 Tuesday morning. This is the second such theft of this kind from the Flat Rock plant.
Dozens of firearms stolen after thieves crash vehicles through Westland gun shop, Dearborn Heights pawn shop

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dozens of guns were stolen after thieves drove vehicles through businesses in Westland and Dearborn Heights. Early Sunday, thieves in a stolen Kia SUV crashed through the front of Armed in Michigan on S. Wayne Road. About eight people got out of the vehicle, grabbed about 50 guns, and ran to another vehicle across the street.
Part of Gibraltar on a boil water advisory due to a water main break

GIBRALTAR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A water main break in Gibraltar is currently under a boil water advisory due to a water main break. The line break is affecting residents and businesses in the area from 30101 West Jefferson to 28975 West Jefferson, according to the Gibraltar Police Department. A...
