Put the champagne on ice: MLB gets its numbers wrong over Dodgers' playoff berth
The Los Angeles Dodgers have not yet qualified for the 2022 MLB postseason after the league announced it made an error in its calculations.
Albert Pujols Hits No. 696 to Tie Alex Rodriguez on MLB’s All-Time List
The Cardinals star is now four shy of joining Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth in the 700 home-run club.
numberfire.com
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart sitting versus Astros Monday
The Detroit Tigers did not list Tucker Barnhart in their lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Astros. Barnhart will take the afternoon off while Eric Haase takes over at catcher and hits fourth. Barnhart's first season as a Tiger hasn't been amazing, with the veteran catcher hitting .211 with...
WATCH: Zac Gallen Breaks Brandon Webb's Scoreless Innings Record
Sunday afternoon, in a game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen surpassed Brandon Webb's franchise record of 42-straight scoreless innings pitched, a record Webb set during the 2007 season.
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final Hit
This 1924 Collier's column reveals much about Ty Cobb, holder of many baseball records.Collier's. Washington’s Griffith Stadium, torn down in 1965, had more than its share of historic moments. Walter Johnson, with the help of a couple of bad hops, pitched the Senators to their only World Championship in a thrilling Game 7 on Oct. 10, 1924. Walt Dropo had the last seven of his record 12 consecutive hits there on July 15, 1952. Babe Ruth hit his last home run as a Yankee there on September 29, 1934.
Cubs Hall of Fame unveils honors for Pat Hughes, José Cardenal, Buck O'Neil
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a special day at Wrigley Field Saturday, as the Cubs celebrated their new Cubs Hall of Fame Class.The class included longtime play-by-play man Pat Hughes, outfielder José Cardenal, and the late first baseman Buck O'Neil. They were honored plaques in the left field bleacher concourse.Hughes talked about what this honor means to him."It's an unbelievable honor – one that I will cherish for the rest of my life – and I want to thank everyone for being here. I congratulate José Cardenal," Hughes said. "To be bracketed with Harry Carry and Jack Brickhouse in the long, storied history of the Cubs, I must have been doing something right, so it's very special."
