numberfire.com

Tigers' Tucker Barnhart sitting versus Astros Monday

The Detroit Tigers did not list Tucker Barnhart in their lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Astros. Barnhart will take the afternoon off while Eric Haase takes over at catcher and hits fourth. Barnhart's first season as a Tiger hasn't been amazing, with the veteran catcher hitting .211 with...
Georgia State
Michigan Sports
IBWAA

Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final Hit

This 1924 Collier's column reveals much about Ty Cobb, holder of many baseball records.Collier's. Washington’s Griffith Stadium, torn down in 1965, had more than its share of historic moments. Walter Johnson, with the help of a couple of bad hops, pitched the Senators to their only World Championship in a thrilling Game 7 on Oct. 10, 1924. Walt Dropo had the last seven of his record 12 consecutive hits there on July 15, 1952. Babe Ruth hit his last home run as a Yankee there on September 29, 1934.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Chicago

Cubs Hall of Fame unveils honors for Pat Hughes, José Cardenal, Buck O'Neil

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a special day at Wrigley Field Saturday, as the Cubs celebrated their new Cubs Hall of Fame Class.The class included longtime play-by-play man Pat Hughes, outfielder José Cardenal, and the late first baseman Buck O'Neil. They were honored plaques in the left field bleacher concourse.Hughes talked about what this honor means to him."It's an unbelievable honor – one that I will cherish for the rest of my life – and I want to thank everyone for being here. I congratulate José Cardenal," Hughes said. "To be bracketed with Harry Carry and Jack Brickhouse in the long, storied history of the Cubs, I must have been doing something right, so it's very special."
CHICAGO, IL
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

