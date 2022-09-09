Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Tales Of The Jedi’ Trailer: Six Animated ‘Star Wars’ Shorts Will Drop October 26 On Disney+ [D23 Expo]
Fans know that “Star Wars” was kept alive on the small screen long before the new string of feature films post-Disney merger. This success was due to the embrace of animated series like “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and its follow-up “Star Wars: Rebels.” In addition to the return of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” Disney announced at D23 this weekend that we’ll also have a brand new project in “Tales of The Jedi,” which will see six shorts focusing all on sorts of Jedi characters.
theplaylist.net
‘Werewolf By Night’ Teaser Trailer: Marvel Finally Reveals Their Upcoming Halloween Special Arrives October 7 [D23]
While we’ve seen strides towards building up things like the cosmic side and the multiverse, we’re slowly starting to see Marvel pursue the supernatural/horror side with the recent “Moon Knight” series starring Oscar Isaac and Benedict Cumberbatch’s “Doctor Strange” films (more with the second installment) help ready audiences for slightly less traditional superhero characters. There have been multiple reports that Marvel is making an untitled Halloween special for Disney+, and the studio itself has yet to announce those plans until this weekend.
theplaylist.net
‘Willow’ Series Trailer: Lucasfilm Returns To The World Of Magic On November 30 [D23 Expo]
Director Ron Howard’s 1988 film “Willow” allowed Lucasfilm to play within the world of sword and sorcery. Warwick Davis, who as a young lad played a main Ewok in “Star Wars: Return of The Jedi,” got to fill the role of underdog hero. Decades later, a sequel series is headed to Disney+ courtesy of Jonathan Kasdan, the co-writer of “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” The new series will also bring back Davis in the role of the titular magician as a group of young heroes need his help.
theplaylist.net
‘Secret Invasion’ Teaser Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Leads A Skrulls Invasion Series Coming In 2023 [D23]
While Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury has been in eleven MCU films to date – including pretty significant roles in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Captain Marvel” – the character’s never had a solo movie before. That isn’t changing with Marvel’s “Secret Invasion,” an upcoming limited series, but it’s the closest we’ve come so far.
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
‘Thunderbolts’: Marvel Anti-Heroes Cast Includes Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan & More [D23]
Disney’s D23 Expo is in full swing, and during today’s Marvel panel, they revealed the main team and cast of their upcoming “Thunderbolts” movie, due in 2024. Directed by Jake Schreier, “Thunderbolts” is expected to be a team in place of the Avengers. With no organized superhero team on Earth, the government takes matters into its own hands and creates its own super-power team.
theplaylist.net
‘Captain America 4’: Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader Returns; ‘Loki’ Season 2 Adds Ke Huy Quan [D23 Expo]
While they didn’t unveil the entire cast of “The Fantastic Four,” or whatever it is fans are griping about at the moment, Marvel Studios did reign over Disney’s D23 Expo much as they did at San Diego Comic-Con, earlier this summer, basically owning the entire affair yet again.
theplaylist.net
Shawn Levy Has Talked With Ryan Reynolds About A ‘Stranger Things’/’Deadpool’ Crossover
When you look at the biggest franchises on TV and film, you wouldn’t be wrong to say that TV is dominated by “Stranger Things” and film is dominated by Marvel Studios. In the middle of both of those worlds rests filmmaker Shawn Levy, who is one of the producers of “Stranger Things” and the director of the upcoming “Deadpool 3.” And, apparently, the filmmaker is taking notes and trying to figure out how to bring those two worlds together.
theplaylist.net
‘Entergalactic’ Trailer: Kid Cudi & Kenya Barris Combine Forces For An Immersive Explosion Of Art & Music In New Animated Series
When you hear the premise of “Entergalactic,” the new animated series coming to Netflix, it might not elicit much excitement. It’s a show about a young guy trying to balance love and success while living in New York City. But, as the trailer for the series shows, “Entergalactic” is much, much more than just a clichéd premise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
‘Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday’ Trailer: Scott Adkins Returns In An Action-Packed Sequel Bonanza Promising Gunfire & Gags
“A hitman’s job is never done:” is the tagline from the trailer for the forthcoming action-comedy movie “Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday,” which follows Mike Fallon (AKA The Accident Man) (played by Scott Adkins) as he tries to “top the best assassins in the world, protect the ungrateful son of a mafia boss, save the life of his only friend and rekindle his relationship with his maniacal father figure.” Of course, The Accident Man will accomplish all of this during a run time of 96 minutes. If, by any chance, the preceding plot doesn’t pique your interest, the trailer also promises to feature a killer clown by the name of Poco the Killer Clown, whose weapon of choice seems to be a big hammer.
theplaylist.net
‘The Good Nurse’ Review: Eddie Redmayne Does A Whole Lot Of Acting In Ripped-From-The-Headlines Medical Thriller [TIFF]
It would be empty hyperbole to declare Eddie Redmayne our worst living actor; in all likelihood, the honor belongs to someone nobody’s ever heard of, so bad that they never became famous in the first place. But in Tobias Lindholm’s new drama “The Good Nurse,” Redmayne still makes a bold argument for some qualified version of the statement.
theplaylist.net
Charlie Cox Says ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Will Be “Truthful” To The Tone Of The Comics With A Bit Of Levity
Boy, oh boy, did film fans have a busy weekend the last few days or what? Not only was it the first weekend for the Toronto International Film Festival and the end of Venice, but we also had Disney’s fan convention, D23, which was headlined by Marvel Studios whipping out previews for a lot of its upcoming slate, including the highly-anticipated series, “Daredevil: Born Again.” And with Daredevil, played once again by Charlie Cox, about to show up in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” presumably with a bit of a sense of humor, fans are curious if the grim, gritty DD from the Netflix show is going to carry over to the new series or if the MCU is going to make the hero more silly? Charlie Cox is hinting that it could be a bit of both.
theplaylist.net
‘The White Lotus’ Wins Emmy For Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Those looking for upsets at the 74th Emmy Awards will have to look somewhere other than the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category. As expected, frontrunner “The White Lotus” topped a crowded field of limited and anthology shows, besting “Dopesick,” “Inventing Anna,” “Pam & Tommy,” and “The Dropout” to bring home the Emmy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theplaylist.net
‘The Visitor’ Trailer: Finn Jones Stars In Blumhouse’s New Psychological Horror
What do you get when you cross creepy paintings and suspicious town folk? The answer is Blumhouse’s “The Visitor.” Between a deal with EPIX and Blumhouse Television, the studio will be creating eight films set for streaming, one of these being “The Visitor.”. From director Justin...
theplaylist.net
‘A Friend Of The Family’ Trailer: Peacock’s New True Crime Series Based On The Broberg Family Kidnappings
“A Friend of the Family” showrunner and executive producer Nick Antosca is no stranger to the gritty world of true crime, having previously been a writer for the Hulu series “The Act.” Antosca’s latest project comes in the form of a web series based upon the popular 80’s horror franchise “Chucky” and is currently in its second season.
theplaylist.net
‘Priscilla’: Sofia Coppola Casts Cailee Spaeny & Jacob Elordi To Star In A Film About Elvis & Priscilla Presley
Earlier this year, we got Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” biopic, which gave audiences a musical drama filled with elaborate style and all the glitz and glam you might expect from the story of the King of Rock and Roll. Well, it appears the life of Elvis isn’t done on the big screen, with Sofia Coppola taking a shot at the story, with the upcoming film, “Priscilla,” which puts the spotlight on Elvis Presley’s wife.
theplaylist.net
‘The Fabelmans’ Review: Steven Spielberg Bares His Soul In His Most Personal Film [TIFF]
Sift through some of his best work, and you will find that Steven Spielberg has always been a filmmaker charged by notions of love and ache for families, both those we are born into and those we select for ourselves. Though his tender devotion to domestic, often suburban bonds and rhythms—a well-documented and endlessly discussed through-line in his filmography—has perhaps never been as evident as in the soul-baring “The Fabelmans.” It’s Spielberg’s most personal film, one that gorgeously revives the memories of his childhood and youth with a lavish sense of wistfulness and an aptly Hollywood-ized, fable-like touch.
theplaylist.net
‘See How They Run’: Sam Rockwell On His New Murder Mystery, Matthew Vaughn’s ‘Argylle,’ & A Potential MCU Return [The Discourse Podcast]
In today’s episode of The Discourse, host Mike DeAngelo sets his sights on Searchlight Pictures’ latest release, “See How They Run,” with the star of the film, and Academy Award Winner, Sam Rockwell. In the film, Rockwell plays Inspector Stoppard, who, along with a rookie partner (Saoirse Ronan), must investigate a murder that just so happens to take place within a production of an Agatha Christie play. The often funny, meta-whodunnit film is directed by Tom George and also stars Ruth Wilson, Adrien Brody, David Oyelowo, Harris Dickinson, and more.
theplaylist.net
‘Confess, Fletch’ Review: A High-Spirited Sequel Returns the Character to His Literary Roots
The problem with Michael Ritchie’s 1985 film “Fletch” is that it’s a perfectly good ’80s Chevy Chase action-comedy and a very bad adaptation of Gregory McDonald’s Edgar-award-winning mystery novel. It’s a dichotomy that becomes clear if you’re one of the many, many ’80s kids (hello) who watched “Fletch” on video and HBO so many times we memorized it and then went to read the book – and its ten (ten!) follow-ups – and discovered they were something different altogether. When Ritchie and Chase re-teamed four years later to make a sequel, they didn’t even bother adapting one of the other books; they made an original sequel to the movie version of the character, “Fletch Lives,” which satisfied no one.
theplaylist.net
‘The Fabelmans’ Trailer: Steven Spielberg Says “Movies Are Dreams That You Never Forget”
Of all the directors making TIFF debuts this year, none are more revered or accomplished than Steven Spielberg. The highest-grossing director of all time normally premieres his films in late fall. However, he’s changed tack this year, with his long-awaited semi-autobiographical film, “The Fabelmans,” headlining TIFF’s Special Presentations section on September 11.
theplaylist.net
Actress Sarah Gadon To Make Feature Directing Debut With ‘Lullabies For Little Criminals’
We are beginning to see more and more actresses make the leap into feature directing. Perhaps most notably, at the moment, is Olivia Wilde, who has gone from being a well-known actress to helming one of the most anticipated films of the fall, “Don’t Worry, Darling.” Now, Sarah Gadon is hoping to make the same leap.
Comments / 0