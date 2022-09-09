Read full article on original website
‘Joy is Our Journey’ brings pink bus, girl power to Selma High
The hottest, pinkest bus in the country rolled into Selma on Sept. 9 and landed at Selma High School. What came next was pure electricity. From beginning to end, the high energy for the Joy is Our Journey movement did not let up. The Joy team exited the bus dancing, while the Selma High School cheerleaders and an Atlanta dance team greeted their majestic entrance by creating a one-lane walk-through that resembled the “Soul Train” line. It was “the hippest train in America.”
Ribbon Cutting to be held for Central Alabama Audiology on Sept. 19
The Selma and Dallas County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon and grand opening for Central Alabama Audiology on Monday, Sept. 19. The event will be held at Central Alabama Audiology's location on 203 Dallas Avenue at 4 p.m.
Selma church and sponsors collect, deliver water to Jackson, Miss., residents
Gospel Tabernacle Church organized a community-wide collection of water donations last week and delivered 1,500 cases to the struggling community of Jackson, Miss., over Labor Day weekend. The Youth & Young Adult Ministry, through the vision of Pastor John E. Grayson, organized the “Load Up” disaster relief efforts to collect...
Long-Lewis Automotive Group acquires Alabaster, Calera locations
Long-Lewis Automotive Group, which owns the dealership in Selma, has expanded its reach into the Greater Birmingham area after acquiring locations in Alabaster and Calera. On Sept. 9 Long-Lewis officially acquired the Ernest McCarthy Ford location in Alabaster, as well as the Quick Lane in Calera. "Long-Lewis purchased all assets,...
Wild Hog Management Workshop to be held in Hale County
The Hale County Resource Committee will host a Wild Hog Management Workshop on Sept. 23 at the Alabama Fish Farm Center at 9 a.m. 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Top 10 dos and don'ts in pig control. 10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. - Break. 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m....
Selma’s Gunnar Henderson shines in first MLB appearances
Selma baseball fans have been celebrating the national success of a Morgan Academy standout who made it to the big leagues last week. Gunnar Henderson, a 2019 Morgan graduate and second-round Draft pick to the Baltimore Orioles team, got “called up” last week from the minor leagues to play his first games in the major leagues – and he made history.
Orrville Antique Tractor Show set for Nov. 12
The annual Antique Tractor Show at the Orrville Farmer's Market is set for Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to antique tractors the event will feature vintage cars, vendors, food, arts and crafts, a parade, children's activities, live entertainment and artisans. All proceeds from the show...
Selma police seeking suspects in shooting death of 37-year-old man
Selma police are investigating the case of a man who was shot to death and are asking for tips that can lead to the arrest of any suspects. According to media reports the victim has been identified as Kermanski Malone, 37. He was found near Veoglin Avenue and St. Phillip Street.
