The hottest, pinkest bus in the country rolled into Selma on Sept. 9 and landed at Selma High School. What came next was pure electricity. From beginning to end, the high energy for the Joy is Our Journey movement did not let up. The Joy team exited the bus dancing, while the Selma High School cheerleaders and an Atlanta dance team greeted their majestic entrance by creating a one-lane walk-through that resembled the “Soul Train” line. It was “the hippest train in America.”

SELMA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO