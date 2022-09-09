ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of UConn-Michigan battle in Week 3

ESPN’s FPI has a prediction for Michigan’s game against UConn in Week 3. The Wolverines are 2-0 following wins over Colorado State and Hawai’i. J.J. McCarthy earned the starting job at quarterback after his showing against the Rainbow Warriors. He will now have to face the Huskies, who are now led by former UCLA coach Jim Mora. McCarthy and Michigan handled their business against Hawai’i, winning 56-10.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Payton Thorne addresses timing concerns with Michigan State WRs

Payton Thorne has had no problems connecting with Jayden Reed this season. It’s the other receivers that he’s had issues with per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Thorne has 445 yards passing with 3 touchdowns so far this season. He has also thrown 3 interceptions, though. Reed has caught 8 passes for 107 yards receiving so far.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh provides injury update for Michigan RB Donovan Edwards ahead of Week 3

Jim Harbaugh did not have an injury update for Michigan running back Donovan Edwards ahead of the Week 3 game against Connecticut, per Michael Cohen of the Detroit Free Press. Edwards left Saturday’s game against Hawaii early with an apparent leg injury. In a press conference on Monday, Harbaugh did not have any further information on Edwards’ status heading into this week’s game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

World Series champ joining Michigan State baseball staff

Michigan State baseball is making some moves this offseason. The baseball program announced that there are bringing in a former World Series champion to join the coaching staff per a release from the school. Adam Eaton, who won a World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019, is heading to...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

'Electric' call honored as Michigan's Call of the Game versus Hawai'i

Doug Karsch delivered a great call for Michigan’s first touchdown of the day against Hawai’i following an extended lightning delay that held kickoff for over an hour. JJ McCarthy hit Roman Wilson down the middle of the field for a 42-yard score to set the tone early against the Rainbow Warriors. Michigan honored Karsch’s call for the play as their Call of the Week:
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day talks matchup with Toledo in Week 3: 'They certainly gave Notre Dame all they could handle'

Ryan Day and Ohio State are 2-0 following the win against Arkansas State. His focus is now on Toledo, and he’s taking them very seriously. Ohio State beat Arkansas State 45-12, partially thanks to the game Marvin Harrison Jr. had. Harrison had 184 yards receiving with 3 touchdowns. Toledo gave Notre Dame a good game last season, and almost pulled off the upset losing 32-29.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#247sports#Ohio State#American Football#Michigan Qb#Bcrawford247
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker has straightforward response when asked about facing Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

Michigan State had relatively little trouble with Akron and Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium to open the 2022 season. It may face a bit of a stiffer challenge, though, on Saturday, as it travels to Seattle to take on Washington. Like the Spartans, the Huskies enter the contest with a 2-0 record, having taken down Kent State and FCS Portland State.
SEATTLE, WA
saturdaytradition.com

Sister of former Michigan football star throws out first pitch for Detroit Tigers

Aidan Hutchinson may be starting his career with the Detroit Lions, but there was a different Hutchinson in the spotlight on Wednesday. It also wasn’t football related. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s sister, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch in the Detroit Tigers- Houston Astros game. Aria also holds the title of Miss Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Former Penn State DE transfer currently on MSU roster, not eligible to play

Michigan State has reportedly added a Penn State transfer to the roster. There are still some roadblocks in the way for him though per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Defensive end Ken Talley is now a Spartan. However, he is not eligible to play for team just yet, according to a Michigan State spokesman. It was announced that Talley would be joining Michigan State via the transfer portal on Sept. 7. Talley was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy