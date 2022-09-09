Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Mora, UConn head coach, gives near-perfect evaluation of Michigan's roster
Jim Mora has a tall task on his hands. The first-year head coach brings his Connecticut football team into Ann Arbor on Saturday. Ahead of that matchup, Mora issued some high praise towards the Michigan program per MLive.com:. “They’re one of the premier teams in college football,” Mora told reporters...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of UConn-Michigan battle in Week 3
ESPN’s FPI has a prediction for Michigan’s game against UConn in Week 3. The Wolverines are 2-0 following wins over Colorado State and Hawai’i. J.J. McCarthy earned the starting job at quarterback after his showing against the Rainbow Warriors. He will now have to face the Huskies, who are now led by former UCLA coach Jim Mora. McCarthy and Michigan handled their business against Hawai’i, winning 56-10.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy weighs in on B1G teams that could challenge Michigan prior to The Game
Greg McElroy likes the position that Michigan is in so far. The Wolverines are 2-0, and haven’t faced a B1G team yet. While Michigan is off to a good start, it’s worth noting that its 2 wins are against Colorado State and Hawai’i. UConn should reveal some things now that J.J. McCarthy is QB1.
saturdaytradition.com
Payton Thorne addresses timing concerns with Michigan State WRs
Payton Thorne has had no problems connecting with Jayden Reed this season. It’s the other receivers that he’s had issues with per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Thorne has 445 yards passing with 3 touchdowns so far this season. He has also thrown 3 interceptions, though. Reed has caught 8 passes for 107 yards receiving so far.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh provides injury update for Michigan RB Donovan Edwards ahead of Week 3
Jim Harbaugh did not have an injury update for Michigan running back Donovan Edwards ahead of the Week 3 game against Connecticut, per Michael Cohen of the Detroit Free Press. Edwards left Saturday’s game against Hawaii early with an apparent leg injury. In a press conference on Monday, Harbaugh did not have any further information on Edwards’ status heading into this week’s game.
saturdaytradition.com
World Series champ joining Michigan State baseball staff
Michigan State baseball is making some moves this offseason. The baseball program announced that there are bringing in a former World Series champion to join the coaching staff per a release from the school. Adam Eaton, who won a World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019, is heading to...
saturdaytradition.com
'Electric' call honored as Michigan's Call of the Game versus Hawai'i
Doug Karsch delivered a great call for Michigan’s first touchdown of the day against Hawai’i following an extended lightning delay that held kickoff for over an hour. JJ McCarthy hit Roman Wilson down the middle of the field for a 42-yard score to set the tone early against the Rainbow Warriors. Michigan honored Karsch’s call for the play as their Call of the Week:
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day talks matchup with Toledo in Week 3: 'They certainly gave Notre Dame all they could handle'
Ryan Day and Ohio State are 2-0 following the win against Arkansas State. His focus is now on Toledo, and he’s taking them very seriously. Ohio State beat Arkansas State 45-12, partially thanks to the game Marvin Harrison Jr. had. Harrison had 184 yards receiving with 3 touchdowns. Toledo gave Notre Dame a good game last season, and almost pulled off the upset losing 32-29.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker has straightforward response when asked about facing Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.
Michigan State had relatively little trouble with Akron and Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium to open the 2022 season. It may face a bit of a stiffer challenge, though, on Saturday, as it travels to Seattle to take on Washington. Like the Spartans, the Huskies enter the contest with a 2-0 record, having taken down Kent State and FCS Portland State.
saturdaytradition.com
Sister of former Michigan football star throws out first pitch for Detroit Tigers
Aidan Hutchinson may be starting his career with the Detroit Lions, but there was a different Hutchinson in the spotlight on Wednesday. It also wasn’t football related. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s sister, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch in the Detroit Tigers- Houston Astros game. Aria also holds the title of Miss Michigan.
saturdaytradition.com
Toledo LB Dallas Gant, formerly with Ohio State, discusses playing Buckeyes for first time since transfer
Dallas Gant was a 4-star recruit when he signed with the Ohio State Buckeyes out of the class of 2018. He graduated in the spring of 2022 and, with his remaining year of eligibility, opted to return to his hometown and transfer to Toledo, where his father was a former football player and his mother was a cheerleader.
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Former Penn State DE transfer currently on MSU roster, not eligible to play
Michigan State has reportedly added a Penn State transfer to the roster. There are still some roadblocks in the way for him though per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Defensive end Ken Talley is now a Spartan. However, he is not eligible to play for team just yet, according to a Michigan State spokesman. It was announced that Talley would be joining Michigan State via the transfer portal on Sept. 7. Talley was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite.
saturdaytradition.com
Washington HC Kalen DeBoer jokes about former commit, Michigan State receiver Germie Bernard
True Freshman Michigan State receiver Germie Bernard was committed to Kalen DeBoer and Washington before flipping to Michigan State before his freshman year. The 2 programs meet the other on the gridiron in Week 3. Ahead of the matchup, Washington media asked DeBoer if there were any hard feeling between the pair.
