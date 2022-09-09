Michigan State has reportedly added a Penn State transfer to the roster. There are still some roadblocks in the way for him though per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Defensive end Ken Talley is now a Spartan. However, he is not eligible to play for team just yet, according to a Michigan State spokesman. It was announced that Talley would be joining Michigan State via the transfer portal on Sept. 7. Talley was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO