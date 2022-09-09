Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Police Found Silver Chevy Impala At Scene Of Speedway Shooting
UPDATE (September 12, 10:55 a.m.) — The Duluth Police Department says they have found the vehicle involved in Sunday’s shooting. The vehicle was found in the 200 block North 16th Avenue East. No arrests have been made yet and the DPD are still actively investigating the incident. ORIGINAL...
cbs3duluth.com
Suspect charged in Sandstone man’s murder
HINCKLEY, MN -- A suspect has been charged with murder after a Sandstone man died of ‘numerous’ bullet wounds to his chest. John Quitter, 36, of Chisago City, made his first court appearance Thursday. According to court documents, authorities responded to the hospital in Sandstone after getting reports...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Investigating Shooting At Speedway Gas Station
DULUTH, Minn. — One person was shot at a Speedway gas station in the Central Hillside neighborhood next to downtown Duluth on Sunday. Details are limited at this hour, but Duluth police say the person has injuries from a gunshot wound that are not life-threatening. The shooting happened over...
Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman
This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
fox9.com
Man who drove Hinckley shooting victim to hospital arrested for murder
HINCKLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Chisago City man who showed up at the hospital Tuesday morning with a gunshot victim has been arrested for murder in the now deadly shooting in Hinckley, Minnesota. The Pine County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they had arrested the 36-year-old Chisago City man for...
cbs3duluth.com
Sandstone man killed in shooting, suspect arrested
SANDSTONE, MN -- A man is expected to be charged with murder after a shooting in Pine County. According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, around 6 a.m. Tuesday, someone dropped off a shooting victim at the hospital. The victim died shortly after. Later that day, authorities arrested a...
Chisago City man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Hinckley
PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- A 36-year-old Chisago City man is in custody and suspected of shooting a man in Hinckley, who later died at the hospital.An investigation by the Pine County Sheriff's Office determined the man allegedly shot the victim on Lake Alma Road. He then took the victim to a hospital around 6 a.m. Tuesday.The suspect left, and the victim later died.He was arrested around 1 p.m. on Tuesday and is in Pine County Jail.The victim's identity will be released by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.
cbs3duluth.com
Long-time felon arrested in Duluth drug bust
DULUTH, MN-- A 66-year-old Duluth man with a lengthy criminal history is now in jail after police confiscated drugs and illegal firearms during a search. That search warrant for methamphetamine sales was conducted on the 900 block of E. 3rd Street in Duluth. Inside the John Reick home, the police...
drydenwire.com
Two-Vehicle Crash In Polk County Results In Fatality
POLK COUNTY -- A two-vehicle crash on Sunday has resulted in a fatality, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 12:12p, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a 2-car motor vehicle crash on County Road G approximately one-half mile west of 210th St in the Town of Eureka.
WDIO-TV
Single car crash near Interstate 35 and Highway 53 in Duluth
Sunday afternoon, rescue teams responded to a car accident on Southbound Interstate 35 at Highway 53 in Duluth. A truck was traveling southbound and was approaching Highway 53 when it suddenly veered left and struck a concrete barrier on the left side and came to a stop. Authorities say this...
FOX 21 Online
Body Found Under I-35 Ramp In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A man’s body was found under the I-35 ramp in Downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. Police say the call came in around 4:20 p.m. Sunday along the 800 block of West Railroad Street at the underpass. Investigators believe the 29 year-old man...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Man killed in head-on crash in Isanti County
CAMBRIDGE, Minnesota — The Isanti County Sheriff's Office is investigating a head-on crash in Springvale Township that killed a 47-year-old man from Ham Lake on Tuesday night. Authorities say shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, several people called 911 to report the crash, which happened just west of the Cambridge...
KEYC
Man missing from Iron Range cabin found dead
SIDE LAKE, MN. (KBJR) - The body of a man last seen on August 28 at his cabin in Side Lake, Minnesota, has been located. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, had been missing for a week when his car was seen off Turtle Lake Road in Itasca County.
Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County
SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County.The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday near Palm Street Northwest and 326th Avenue Northwest in Springvale Township. Multiple 911 callers said that there were people trapped in their vehicles following the crash.Investigators believe a pickup truck swerved into the opposing traffic lane, sideswiping a Dodge Stratus -- which then spun out into a ditch -- and striking a Hyundai.The driver of the Hyundai, a 47-year-old Ham Lake man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The status of the driver of the Dodge was not available.The pickup driver, a 39-year-old Cambridge man, suffered serious injuries. Investigators say that he showed signs of alcohol consumption and an alcohol container was among the evidence collected on the scene.The driver was taken to the Cambridge Medical Center, where, after a search warrant was obtained, a blood draw was performed. He's since been moved to North Memorial Medical Center.The Minnesota State Patrol has begun a reconstruction of the crash.
Motorcyclist dies 10 days after hitting deer in western Wisconsin
A 55-year-old Amery, Wisconsin man died from his injuries suffered when he struck a deer with his motorcycle. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Daniel Forsberg died on Labor Day, ten days after the crash on Hwy. 65, about a half mile south of Hwy. 8. Forsberg, was riding northbound...
3-day Minnesota nurses strike set to begin Monday morning
MINNEAPOLIS -- The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning.At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children's, North Memorial and St. Luke's. In Sunday's Talking Points, Esme Murphy shows us how the pandemic is affecting labor tension as the strike is set to begin. The Twin Cities has long been home to activism by registered nurses. In 2010, Minnesota...
MN creatives develop multimedia arts project to empower, help protect women against violence
MINNEAPOLIS — A group of female creatives from Minneapolis and Duluth are about to release a multimedia art project that supports the safety of BIPOC women in our community. "Do You Think You Protect Me" started as a song, but over the course of two years, it turned into the start of a movement to help empower and protect women.
How the nurses' strike will impact Minnesota hospitals
MINNEAPOLIS — As of 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 healthcare workers in the Twin Cities and Duluth hit the picket lines in the largest private sector nurse strike in the country's history. With the Minnesota Nurses Association now on strike, Minnesotans can expect to see some differences during their next hospital visit during the three-day strike.
15,000 Minnesota nurses hit the picket lines Monday
MINNEAPOLIS — After months of negotiations between the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) and Minnesota's heath systems, health care workers hit the picket lines in the Twin Cities and Duluth Monday at 7 a.m. This is the largest private sector nurses strike in U.S. history, according to the MNA. Picketing...
