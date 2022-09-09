Read full article on original website
21,000 Sq. ft brewery, taproom coming to Lenoir City
A popular, Nashville-based craft brewery announced plans to build a 21,000 square foot taproom and manufacturing facility in Lenoir City on Monday.
wvlt.tv
Housing to combat homelessness coming to Knoxville
Knoxville man accused of kicking officers after fight at Market Square bar
A Knoxville man faces several charges including assault and resisting arrest after police responded to a report of a large fight at a bar on Market Square early Sunday morning.
Photos: Margaritaville RV resort opens in Pigeon Forge
Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville company has expanded its footprint in Sevier County with a massive RV resort and lodge in Pigeon Forge.
Two arrested after threatening Gatlinburg SkyLift Park employees
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Two Sevierville men were arrested at the Gatlinburg Skylift Park on Friday, Sept. 9, according to the city of Gatlinburg. Officials said Jajuan Draper, 18, and Dylan Moncier, 19, were taken into custody around 4:09 p.m. and charged with aggravated assault. Gatlinburg police were dispatched to...
Upcoming autumn activities for friends and family in 2022
With fall closing in, fun autumn activities are a must! Here some options of events to attend and places to go to have fun with the family this fall.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee officials, first responders honor 9/11 after 21 years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday marked 21 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil, and officials and first responders spent the day in solemn remembrance. The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb sent hundreds of first responders up 110 stories of the...
Ambulance hits, kills pedestrian on Alcoa Highway
ALCOA, Tenn. — One person is dead after being hit by an AMR ambulance on Alcoa Highway Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 12:09 a.m. on the Knox and Blount County line, according to the City of Alcoa. The ambulance was traveling northbound on Alcoa Highway towards the UT...
bbbtv12.com
Huge Church Rummage Sale in Oak Ridge This Weekend
Huge Fall Rummage Sale! Hosted by Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church. Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-Sale Friday, September 16, 6 to 8 p.m. (All prices doubled). Furniture, household items, computers and electronics, clothing for all ages, children’s toys and gear, books, antiques, tools, gardening items, and more, all at bargain prices! This semi-annual sale has been a favorite for nearly 25 years. All proceeds support the various outreach ministries of the church. ORUUC is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge. Questions? Call the church office at 865-483-6761.
Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill gets beer license back after revocation
Hatmaker's Bar and Grill in Fountain City has gotten its beer license back after losing it in August.
wvlt.tv
Smoky Mountain Air Show inspires East Tenn. student to serve her country
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, the rainy weather did not stop people from attending the Smoky Mountain Air Show. The two-day event gave guests a chance to get as close as possible to the action. Kinsley Carol, a junior at Campbell County High School, said that the Smoky Mountain...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating puppy theft
wvlt.tv
Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating
elizabethton.com
Before the national park, large parts of the Smokies were clear cut
Millions of Americans have followed in the steps of the Little River Lumber Company without realizing it. Before the national park, a large part of the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains was owned by the Little River Lumber Company. Between 1901 and 1939, this company cut down hundreds of thousands of trees, turning a forest full of massive trees into a barren landscape.
Free festivals in Cumberland Gap celebrate art and culture
Cumberland Gap is getting ready for a busy weekend with three festivals taking place on one day.
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
Farmer preparing for fall festivities in Jefferson County
Farmers have been preparing for months for this time of year as they're about to see more people on the farm for fall festivities.
Driver services center in West Knoxville to close, new center to open Sept. 19
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A driver service center in West Knoxville will close on Wednesday. Just five days later though, a new one will open where people can go to get driver licenses, motor vehicle records or undergo driver testing. The old center is located at 430 Montbrook Lane. It...
wvlt.tv
First Lady Jill Biden On UT Campus - clipped version
