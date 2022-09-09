ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

Housing to combat homelessness coming to Knoxville

A teaser trailer that dropped for Disney’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ features the VFL. Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location. Desaray Thurmer has not been seen since Sept. 5, according to Knoxville Police Department officials. UTK Enrollment Booming. Updated: 10 hours ago. Making room...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Two arrested after threatening Gatlinburg SkyLift Park employees

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Two Sevierville men were arrested at the Gatlinburg Skylift Park on Friday, Sept. 9, according to the city of Gatlinburg. Officials said Jajuan Draper, 18, and Dylan Moncier, 19, were taken into custody around 4:09 p.m. and charged with aggravated assault. Gatlinburg police were dispatched to...
GATLINBURG, TN
East Tennessee officials, first responders honor 9/11 after 21 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday marked 21 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil, and officials and first responders spent the day in solemn remembrance. The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb sent hundreds of first responders up 110 stories of the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Ambulance hits, kills pedestrian on Alcoa Highway

ALCOA, Tenn. — One person is dead after being hit by an AMR ambulance on Alcoa Highway Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 12:09 a.m. on the Knox and Blount County line, according to the City of Alcoa. The ambulance was traveling northbound on Alcoa Highway towards the UT...
ALCOA, TN
Huge Church Rummage Sale in Oak Ridge This Weekend

Huge Fall Rummage Sale! Hosted by Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church. Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-Sale Friday, September 16, 6 to 8 p.m. (All prices doubled). Furniture, household items, computers and electronics, clothing for all ages, children’s toys and gear, books, antiques, tools, gardening items, and more, all at bargain prices! This semi-annual sale has been a favorite for nearly 25 years. All proceeds support the various outreach ministries of the church. ORUUC is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge. Questions? Call the church office at 865-483-6761.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Knoxville police investigating puppy theft

Community members from across the country honored for acts of bravery. Four community members from around the country were presented awards by Medal of Honor recipients in Knoxville Friday night. Smoky Mountain Air Show instills a love for aviation while benefitting area charities. Updated: 6 hours ago. Second Harvest Food...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating

Man arrested for stealing TV’s from Walmart, selling them in parking lot. A man was arrested for stealing TV’s from the Chapman Highway Walmart, then selling them in the parking lot of the store, a report states. Son charged with attempted murder after shooting at father, report says.
GATLINBURG, TN
Before the national park, large parts of the Smokies were clear cut

Millions of Americans have followed in the steps of the Little River Lumber Company without realizing it. Before the national park, a large part of the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains was owned by the Little River Lumber Company. Between 1901 and 1939, this company cut down hundreds of thousands of trees, turning a forest full of massive trees into a barren landscape.
WALLAND, TN
First Lady Jill Biden On UT Campus - clipped version

Desaray Thurmer has not been seen since Sept. 5, according to Knoxville Police Department officials. Son charged with attempted murder after shooting at father, report says. A man was charged with attempted second degree murder in Knox County Friday after shooting several rounds at his father, an incident report states.
KNOXVILLE, TN

