Sidney Daily News
Sidney first responders receive state funding
SIDNEY – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday the first round of funding to be awarded to local first responder agencies as part of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program. Sidney’s first responders were included in the 26 total agencies that received funding in this...
Sidney Daily News
Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter hosts virtual expert series, Overview of Dementia
DAYTON —The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is offering a virtual Expert Series program covering common questions about dementia. The program, Overview of Dementia, will feature Timothy Sigward, Ph.D., of the NeuroPsych Center of Greater Cincinnati. It is being offered free to the community and will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, on Zoom.
Sidney Daily News
Farm Science Review set for 2022
LONDON — Even after 60 years, there’s always something new at Farm Science Review and, for this year’s show set for Sept. 20-22, it starts with how visitors can purchase tickets. A new mobile ticketing option will allow visitors to print tickets at home or save to...
hometownstations.com
Proposed Legislation on PODS in Lima Placed for Second Reading
On Monday Evening at Lima City Council, legislation was proposed to regulate "Portable on Demand Storage Units" or "PODS," but concerns from proprietors led to council placing the legislation for a second reading. Recently, there has been a significant increase in the usage of PODS throughout the city with a...
wvxu.org
Springfield now has land ready for flying car and drone manufacturing
Springfield — quickly becoming a hub for flying car and drone testing — is adding another piece to its potentially lucrative portfolio: a development site. AirPark Ohio is an industrial park adjacent to the Springfield-Beckley Airport. The state hopes eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles) and UAS (unmanned aircraft systems) companies use the site to build their vehicles.
hometownstations.com
West Ohio Food Bank bringing awareness to food disparity
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Millions of American people choose between food and basic needs each day. September is a time to bring awareness to this as part of Feeding America. This is the 15th year that a network of 200 food banks, including the West Ohio Food Bank, have been taking part in "Hunger Action Month". The local food bank serves an eleven-county area by supporting dozens of food pantries, holding monthly distributions at the facility, and helping anyone who is in need of food to put on the table.
hometownstations.com
Newly formed community development group holds a day of service
Volunteers were up and at it on a Saturday morning to lend a helping hand to the newly formed Lima Community Development Corporation. Their first project was to spruce up Momma Dot's kitchen with a fresh coat of paint. The hope is that this will start a wave of change on Lima's south side.
Sidney Daily News
Civil War Weekend committee announces schedule of activities
SIDNEY — Scheduled for Sidney’s Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend promises such a unique variety of activities that it will offer something for individuals of every age and level of interest. Parking for the event will...
Sidney Daily News
Life in the Police Academy
SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department has welcomed four 2022 academy graduates into their ranks this year. Officers Kiarra Ibarra, Virginia Helton, Aarron Swiger and Jordan Fox all graduated from the academy and joined the SPD. Sidney Police Department requires its officers to be certified either through the Ohio...
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County BOE prepares for November General Election
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections discussed advanced order of ballots, allocations of voting equipment, polling election officials training grant application, elections administration plans and public records requests guidelines during its meeting Monday. The board approved the number of ballots to be ordered for the November General...
Sidney Daily News
Gen. Shelby statue unveiled
SIDNEY — Precisely at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Sidney High School Band Director Chris Adams raised his baton to direct the band as the members began playing “America the Beautiful.” As the final notes faded, the Sidney Veterans Honor Guard marched smartly across the Courthouse lawn with the American flag waving in the slight breeze that made the bright, sunny day tolerable.
Sidney Daily News
Road projects receive approval
NEW BREMEN — Road improvement projects continued following approval votes by the New Bremen Council at their Monday night meeting. Also, the Cider Time and Trick or Treat date was set. Council president Jacob Larger presided over the meeting in the absence of Mayor Bob Parker. Council heard that...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Botkins will have a bank in the course of a few days. It will be known as the Shelby County Bank and Phil Sheets, Sr. will be the proprietor. The safe inspector has been in Botkins and the necessary arrangements have been made. 100 Years.
wyso.org
Dayton PD alters recruiting methods as applicant goals fall short
During its most recent recruitment drive, the Dayton Police Department received 498 applications from people who wanted to join the force. Just two applicants short of its goal. But when it came time to administer the written exam to those applicants, 144 people didn't show up. Another 125 never even scheduled the exam. We spoke with recruitment officer Tony Murphy about how the situation has prompted the Dayton PD to alter its recruiting methods.
Daily Advocate
Couple in awe of community’s support
ARCANUM – A special event was held on Saturday in the Family Dollar/Dollar Treet parking lot to support Graham Guttadore and Lauren Mowen. The couple was seriously injured on June 29 when a car pulled out in front of their motorcycle. Guttadore spent nearly a month in the hospital and Mowen was in the hospital for over two weeks. Both have a long road of recovery ahead of them.
hometownstations.com
Department of the Army conducting routine training in Shawnee this weekend
A routine training exercise is taking place on the south side of Lima this weekend. The Department of the Army 304th Engineer Company will be conducting a vehicle rescue exercise on the north side of Apollo Career Center on Sunday. The training includes patrolling and looking for unexploded ordinates. These exercises are an essential part of their mission in the event they needed to be mobilized. The weapons will not be fired during the training and there is no danger to the public.
Daily Standard
Is answer blowing in the wind?
CELINA - The future of Mercer County's landscape is in the hands of county commissioners who will determine if and where certain sized wind farms and solar facilities can be constructed or significantly modified in unincorporated areas. At present they appear to be leaning toward banning such projects in most...
Sidney Daily News
Count Your Blessings Farm welcomes visitors to Alpaca Farm
SIDNEY — Count Your Blessings Alpacas will invite the public to come to their farm to meet their alpacas and learn more about these inquisitive, unique animals, the luxury fiber they produce on Sept. 24. This is the 14th year for Count Your Blessings Alpacas is welcoming guests to join them for the free event.
Lima News
Wapak schools seeking HOF applicants
WAPAKONETA — Applications are open for the Wapakoneta City Schools Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. The deadline for new applications is Monday, Oct. 31. Past applications will be considered as well. The banquet will be held on February 11, 2023. More information is available at www.wapakoneta.org/page/distinguished-alumni.
Sidney Daily News
Airstream fans gather
MJ, left, and Mike Stallings, both of Crestview Hills, Ky., camp out in their solar powered Airstream trailer at the 2022 Alumapalooza held at Airstream in Jackson Center. Airstream owners come from all over the U.S. to camp with other Airstream owners and attend Airstream oriented activities at Alumapalooza.
