A routine training exercise is taking place on the south side of Lima this weekend. The Department of the Army 304th Engineer Company will be conducting a vehicle rescue exercise on the north side of Apollo Career Center on Sunday. The training includes patrolling and looking for unexploded ordinates. These exercises are an essential part of their mission in the event they needed to be mobilized. The weapons will not be fired during the training and there is no danger to the public.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO