Christine
3d ago
Jesus please hear the cries of your people Lord. Let this child be reunited with her parents safe and sound Lord. Nothing like not knowing where your child is, no matter how old they are. You see all. You are El-Roi, the God who sees. Thank you for your kindness. In Jesus name Amen.
Chatty216
3d ago
This happens to so many kids here age. it's really sad how unaware they are of dangerous people out there. I hope she's found safe
Nolo Ballard
4d ago
Probably spirited away by some online weirdo! I hope they find her or she comes back home!
