ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has One of the Worst Places in America to Retire

I know of many retired people who live in Michigan, and I have to say, they love it. The winters can be harsh, but overall, Michigan offers a great state to enjoy the lakes in the summer and beautiful views in the winter. That’s not to mention some pretty cool sports teams, fall colors and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Grand Rapids, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Grand Haven, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
Grand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan companies make Forbes’ best employers list

Forbes recently released its 2022 America’s Best-In-State Employers list, including several West Michigan companies. In Michigan, Bronson Healthcare was the No. 4 employer among hospitals and health systems, according to Forbes, and is ranked No. 39 overall across all employer categories and industries in the state. Bronson Healthcare, founded...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
ahealthiermichigan.org

Best Michigan Apples for Baking

Apples are hands-down Michigan’s most popular fruit when it comes to what’s being grown on family farms and commercial orchards across the state. While some farmers choose to grow row upon row of unique, heirloom varieties of apples, most orchards that sell to the public grow several more well-known varieties. Among them, you have apples that are great for fresh eating, others that are delicious when cooked down into a sauce, and still others that are seen as the best apples for baking.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

425,000 people in Michigan may have a hard time seeing this bird; that could change

Some visitors to two of Michigan’s state parks will see something they’ve never fully seen before: the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows of fall. About one in every 12 men is colorblind, and one out of every 200 women is. That's about 425,000 people in Michigan who cannot see about 90% of the hues and shades visible to the rest of the population. Some colors are indistinguishable. For many with colorblindness, reds look brown. Green seems sort of brown or gray. A northern cardinal’s red might not stand out against the green tree leaves.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Linus Business#Beverages#Food Drink#Business Industry#Gray Skies#Michigan Craft Spirits#House#Long Road Distillers
mibiz.com

Women break the craft beer industry’s glass ceiling in West Michigan

The substantial craft brewing industry in Grand Rapids seemingly has something to offer for every beer drinker. Yet despite ranking 13th in the nation for breweries per capita, the local industry has one glaring omission: gender representation. Of 36 Grand Rapids breweries surveyed, just 2 percent are wholly-women owned. And...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Michigan Whitetail Deer Trackers for the 2022 Season

As deer hunting season officially kicks off in Michigan this weekend, many will take to the field, take that shot with their gun or bow, but then need to find the deer they KNOW they hit. That's where Michigan's Deer trackers come in. Michigan Deer Trackers for 2022. The Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
US 103.1

This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?

Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
ELM HALL, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy