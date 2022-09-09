Read full article on original website
Detroit Wing Company to open second Grand Rapids shop
Football season is here and Grand Rapids is about to get another option for a tailgate favorite: chicken wings.
Scholten to appear on live interview after Gibbs drops out of West Michigan congressional debate
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — What was originally planned as a debate Tuesday night on WOOD-TV between Democrat Hillary Scholten and Republican John Gibbs will instead feature a half-hour, live interview with Scholten now that Gibbs has dropped out of the event. Scholten, an attorney from Grand Rapids who is...
The Oldest City in Michigan is Among The Oldest in the United States
The oldest city in Michigan was founded in 1668 by French missionaries. It's not only the oldest city in Michigan but one of the oldest cities in the entire United States. It's the second most populated city in Michigan's Upper Peninsula after Marquette. What is the Oldest City in Michigan?
Michigan Has One of the Worst Places in America to Retire
I know of many retired people who live in Michigan, and I have to say, they love it. The winters can be harsh, but overall, Michigan offers a great state to enjoy the lakes in the summer and beautiful views in the winter. That’s not to mention some pretty cool sports teams, fall colors and more.
See who’s in the running to be Muskegon’s next city manager
MUSKEGON, MI – The current interim city manager for Muskegon and a former director of its downtown development organization are among six candidates interviewing to be the city’s next manager. Interim City Manager LeighAnn Mikesell and Jonathan Seyferth, currently the Gaines Township manager, are the only candidates from...
An Environmental Feud: Why a Lake Michigan seawall created more problems for downstream neighbors
Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff that provided a panoramic view of Lake Michigan’s endless horizon. But that priceless view may cost Spector more than he could have imagined as ongoing shoreline erosion edges his house ever closer to the bluff’s precipice and crashing waves below.
West Michigan companies make Forbes’ best employers list
Forbes recently released its 2022 America’s Best-In-State Employers list, including several West Michigan companies. In Michigan, Bronson Healthcare was the No. 4 employer among hospitals and health systems, according to Forbes, and is ranked No. 39 overall across all employer categories and industries in the state. Bronson Healthcare, founded...
Authentic German-Style Biergarten, Food Court Opens in West Michigan This Week
A new spot to grab a pint and a bite outdoors is opening up in West Michigan!. Steinspark Biergarten and Food Court to Open in Portage. We first learned that's Steinspark, an authentic German-style biergarten and food court, would be coming to Kalamazoo County several months ago. Back in June...
Best Michigan Apples for Baking
Apples are hands-down Michigan’s most popular fruit when it comes to what’s being grown on family farms and commercial orchards across the state. While some farmers choose to grow row upon row of unique, heirloom varieties of apples, most orchards that sell to the public grow several more well-known varieties. Among them, you have apples that are great for fresh eating, others that are delicious when cooked down into a sauce, and still others that are seen as the best apples for baking.
Whitmer, Republicans launch new campaign coalition at event in Grand Rapids
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and more than 150 Republicans launched a new campaign effort on Monday in an effort to boost her re-election prospects against GOP candidate Tudor Dixon.
Michigan GOP co-chair under fire for homophobic tweet about Pete Buttigieg
Michigan Republican Party co-chair Meshawn Maddock is under fire after sending out a homophobic tweet about U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
425,000 people in Michigan may have a hard time seeing this bird; that could change
Some visitors to two of Michigan’s state parks will see something they’ve never fully seen before: the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows of fall. About one in every 12 men is colorblind, and one out of every 200 women is. That's about 425,000 people in Michigan who cannot see about 90% of the hues and shades visible to the rest of the population. Some colors are indistinguishable. For many with colorblindness, reds look brown. Green seems sort of brown or gray. A northern cardinal’s red might not stand out against the green tree leaves.
‘Republicans For Whitmer’ group unveiled in bid for crossover support
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rolled out a coalition of Republicans — mostly former officeholders and gubernatorial appointees — backing her reelection campaign at an event in Grand Rapids Monday evening. Though many of the Republicans assembled to support the Governor were only moderately conservative, there is still some distance...
Women break the craft beer industry’s glass ceiling in West Michigan
The substantial craft brewing industry in Grand Rapids seemingly has something to offer for every beer drinker. Yet despite ranking 13th in the nation for breweries per capita, the local industry has one glaring omission: gender representation. Of 36 Grand Rapids breweries surveyed, just 2 percent are wholly-women owned. And...
Michigan Whitetail Deer Trackers for the 2022 Season
As deer hunting season officially kicks off in Michigan this weekend, many will take to the field, take that shot with their gun or bow, but then need to find the deer they KNOW they hit. That's where Michigan's Deer trackers come in. Michigan Deer Trackers for 2022. The Michigan...
Rain storm will leave donut hole over part of Michigan
A swirling storm system will be traveling across the Great Lakes region today through Tuesday. Here’s the scenario for rainfall over the next 36 hours. The rain pattern will be a circular area with what I’m calling a donut hole of no rain in the middle. Whatever weather...
'America's Best Restaurants' visiting popular burger spot in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — America's Best Restaurants, a social media channel, is bringing its roadshow to another West Michigan venue this month. This time, they will visit Hamburger Mikey, a burger spot along 3rd Street in Muskegon. They are known for their mouthwatering burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, hand-cut fries and...
Michigan GOP co-chair Maddock attacks Buttigieg with homophobic tweet
Using social media for bigoted attacks is nothing new for Maddock
Wayne County Republicans urged primary poll workers, watchers to break Michigan election rules
On the night before Michigan's primary election in August, Wayne County Republican Party leaders held a virtual training session for poll workers and partisan poll observers. During that video call, the party leaders encouraged people to break election rules. A recording of that training includes this exchange between Wayne County...
This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?
Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
